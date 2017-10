Thein Macau, China, will be held Oct. 21-28 at 38-lane Corodano Lanes, Starmall EDSA in Mandaluyong City, Manila, Philippines.

The Championships drew 94 players, 60 boys and 34 girls, from 15 member countries of the Asian Bowling Federation – Australia, Bahrain, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Chinese Taipei and the host country Philippines.

Up to four boys and four girls per country who must not be born before January 1, 1997, will bowl in separate divisions for gold, silver and bronze medals in five disciplines: Singles (contested on long oil), Doubles (medium oil), four-player Teams (first block medium, second block long), All Events (18 games; combined scores in Singles, Doubles and Teams) and Masters match play (top 16 in All-Events; first block long, second block medium).

Competition concludes on Saturday, Oct. 28, with the boys and girls Masters stepladder finals followed by a victory banquet.

