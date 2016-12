Thekicked off Sunday, Jan. 17, with the TV finals of the Mark Roth/Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship and the DHC PBA Japan Invitational.

Since the PBA Xtra Frame Reality Check Tamarac Open has been canceled due to Hurricane Matthew, the 2016 PBA Tour features 24 tournaments, including five ‘majors’ (Tournament of Champions, Masters, Players Championship, U.S. Open and World Championship) and the PBA Team Challenge, which this year awarded PBA Tour titles to all five team members.

According to an agreement between PBA and World Bowling, Tenpin Bowling’s world governing body, the international tournaments of the 2016 World Bowling Tour will also award a PBA title if he/she is a PBA member and bowls without accepting handicap pins.

Mark Roth/Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship

South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas, Nev., United States (Oct. 19-20, 2015)

Finals Dec. 19 at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev.

Champions: Anthony Simonsen of Princeton, Texas, and

Connor Pickford of Charlotte, N.C.





2016 PBA Tour #2

2016 DHC PBA Japan Invitational

Tokyo Port Bowl in Tokyo, Japan (January 12-17, 2016)

Champion: Amleto Monacelli of Venezuela





2016 PBA Tour #3

51st PBA FireLake Tournament of Champions

presented by Oklahoma Grand Casino

FireLake Bowling Center and Grand Casino Resort Event Center

in Shawnee, Okla. USA (Feb. 1-7, 2016)

Champion: Jesper Svensson of Sweden





2016 PBA Tour #4

United States Bowling Congress Masters

Woodland Bowl in Indianapolis, Ind., USA (Feb. 7-14, 2016)

Champion: Anthony Simonsen of Princeton, Texas





2016 PBA Tour #5

Barbasol PBA Players Championship

Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio, USA (Feb. 15-21, 2016)

Champion: Graham Fach of Canada





2016 PBA Tour #6

bowlingball.com PBA Maine Shootout presented by Xtra Frame

Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine, USA (April 4-6, 2016)

Champion: Ryan Ciminelli of Cheektowaga, N.Y.





2016 PBA Tour #7

PBA Xtra Frame Storm Open

Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville, Ill., USA (April 22-24, 2016)

Champion: EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind.





2016 PBA Tour #8

Downums Waste Services PBA Jonesboro Open presented by Xtra Frame

Jonesboro Bowling Center in Jonesboro, Ark., USA (June 3-5, 2016)

Champion: Tommy Jones of Simpsonville, S.C.





2016 PBA Tour #9

PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Southwest Open

South Plains Lanes in Lubbock, Texas, USA (June 24-26, 2016)

Champion: Jakob Butturff of Chandler, Ariz.





2016 PBA Tour #10

PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles

Palace Lanes in Houston, Texas, United States (July 29-31, 2016)

Champions: Bill O’Neill of Langhorne, Pa., and Shannon O’Keefe of O’Fallon, Ill.





2016 PBA Tour #11

PBA Xtra Frame Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic

Mid-County Bowling & Entertainment Center in Middletown, Del., USA (Aug. 19-21, 2016)

Champion: Michael Haugen Jr. of of Phoenix, Ariz.





2016 PBA Tour #12-15

PBA Detroit Fall Swing

Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Mich., USA (Sept. 4-11, 2016)





2016 PBA Tour #12

PBA Wolf Open

Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Mich., USA (Sept. 5-10, 2016)

Champion: Tom Daugherty of Riverview, Fla.





2016 PBA Tour #13

PBA Bear Open

Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Mich., USA (Sept. 6-10, 2016)

Champion: EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind.





2016 PBA Tour #14

PBA Badger Open

Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Mich., USA (Sept. 7-10, 2016)

Champion: Sean Rash of Montgomery, Ill.





2016 PBA Tour #15

PBA Detroit Open

Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Mich., USA (Sept. 5-11, 2016)

Champion: Sean Rash of Montgomery, Ill.





2016 PBA Tour #16

PBA Xtra Frame Parkside Lanes Open

Parkside Bowl, Aurora, Ill., USA (Sept. 30 – Oct. 2, 2016)

Champion: Ryan Ciminelli of Cheektowaga, N.Y.





2016 PBA Tour #17-18

2016 PBA Fall Classic presented by South Point Bowling Plaza

South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas, Nev. USA (Oct. 28 – Nov. 1, 2016)



2016 PBA Tour #17

PBA Xtra Frame Las Vegas Open

South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas, Nev. USA (Oct. 28-30, 2016)

Champion: Jakob Butturff of Chandler, Ariz.





2016 PBA Tour #18

PBA Team Challenge

South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas, Nev. USA (Oct. 30 – Nov. 1, 2016)

Champion: ‘Merica Rooster Illusion (Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash.; Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio; Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind.; E.J. Tackett, Huntington, Ind.; Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla.)





2016 PBA Tour #19

U.S. Open

South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas, Nev., USA (Nov. 3-9, 2016)

Champion: Francois Lavoie of Canada





2016 PBA Tour 20-24

PBA World Series of Bowling VIII

National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev., USA (Nov. 27 – Dec. 11, 2016)





2016 PBA Tour #20

PBA Cheetah Championship presented by PBA Bowling Challenge Mobile Game

National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev., USA (Nov. 29 – Dec. 10, 2016)

Champion: Mike Wolfe, New Albany, Ind.





2016 PBA Tour #21

PBA Chameleon Championship

National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev., USA (Nov. 30 – Dec. 10, 2016)





2016 PBA Tour #22

PBA Scorpion Championship

National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev., USA (Dec. 1-10, 2016)





2016 PBA Tour #23

PBA Shark Championship

National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev., USA (Dec. 2-10, 2016)





2016 PBA Tour #24

PBA World Championship

National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev., USA (Dec. 4-11, 2016)

Champion: EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind.