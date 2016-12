Thefeatured five regular tournaments, including three in the Middle East, and one each in Germany and Thailand.

The sixth event and the only WBT “major” this season was the PBA World Championship in November-December in Reno, Nev., United States.

Players earned ranking points based on how they finished in each event. The “major” awarded double points. The WBT points system is based on a continuous two-year cycle. 2016 WBT Point Rankings – Men and Women.

Based on the scores from the sixth events in the 2016 season, the top three men and top three women in the points list will compete in the season-ending World Bowling Tour Finals Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 at the Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on the World Bowling Tour, click here.

2016 World Bowling Tour titles:

2 – Jesper Svensson, Sweden

1- Danielle McEwan, United States

Ahmed Al-Awadhi, Bahrain

E.J. Tackett, United States

Diana Zavjalova, Latvia

2016 World Bowling Tour Schedule & Champions

2016 World Bowling Tour #1

The H.H. Emir Cup 2016

Qatar Bowling Center in Doha, Qatar (Feb. 25 – March 2, 2016)

Champion: Danielle McEwan, United States

Men’s Ranking winner: Yousif Falah, Bahrain





2016 World Bowling Tour #2

14th Kingdom of Bahrain International Bowling Championship

Funland Bowling Center in Manama, Bahrain (March 4-9, 2016)

Champion: Ahmed Al-Awadhi, Bahrain

Women’s Ranking winner: Danielle McEwan, United States





2016 World Bowling Tour #3

13th Brunswick Euro Challenge

Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany (March 13-20, 2016)

Champion: Jesper Svensson, Sweden

Women’s ranking winner: Danielle McEwan, United States





2016 World Bowling Tour #4

World Bowling Tour Thailand

Blu-O Paragon bowling center in Bangkok, Thailand (August 6-12, 2016)

Champion: Jesper Svensson, Sweden

Women’s ranking winner: Danielle McEwan, United States





2016 World Bowling Tour #5

PBA World Championships

National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev., USA (Nov. 27 – Dec. 11, 2016)

Champion: E.J. Tackett, United States

Women’s ranking winner: Liz Johnson, United States





2016 World Bowling Tour #6

Qatar Bowling Open

Qatar Bowling Center in Doha, Qatar (December 10-16, 2016)

Champion: Diana Zavjalova, Latvia

Men’s Ranking winner: Pontus Andersson, Sweden