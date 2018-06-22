2017-2018 Dexter High School All-American Bowling Team selected

For only the third time in its 13-year history, a freshman is among the 10 student-athletes named to the

The team, comprised of five girls and five boys, was selected by Dexter Bowling in consultation with the International Bowling Campus Youth Development staff. The team members had to be nominated by their high school bowling coaches or athletic directors to be eligible for selection.

“Dexter Bowling is honored to once again recognize the accomplishments of high school bowlers,” Dexter Bowling Vice President Tyler Jensen said. “Youth bowling is such a significant segment of our sport, and it is important to celebrate those who excel on the lanes and in the classroom. Congratulations to those selected to this year’s team.”

Brandon Bonta of Wichita, Kansas, joins Gregory Pizl II (2005-2006) and Sydney Brummett (2010-2011) as the only freshmen to make the Dexter All-American Team. Brandon helped Wichita Northwest High School capture the Kansas State 6A High School Bowling Championships team title this year, and he placed second individually. He was selected to the All-Kansas first team for his performance.

Brandon and the rest of the Dexter High School All-American Team will be recognized during the Opening Ceremony of the Junior Gold Championships in Dallas in July. Each will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

“We appreciate Dexter Bowling’s continued support and want to say thanks to those who submitted applications in recognition of their outstanding student-athletes,” said Managing Director of IBC Youth Development Gary Brown. “Because of the schools, coaches and parents, more youth bowlers have the opportunity to represent their high schools in local, regional and state competitions as we continue to build a future for the sport.”

Once nominated, the student-athletes were required to submit their high school bowling accomplishments, a letter of recommendation and a 500-word essay, and must have a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale) to be considered for the Dexter All-American Team.

The five student-athletes selected to the girls’ team:

Addison Herzberg (Wichita, Kansas) – She led Wichita East High School to a fourth-place finish and was third individually at Kansas State Bowling Championships. She was selected to the all-state first team each of the last three seasons and is a four-year member of the varsity track team. She has signed to bowl at Wichita State in the fall.

Danika Hickey (Stryker, Ohio) – The Ohio State High School Division II champion her freshman year, she placed seventh this season. The senior is a two-time All-Ohio first-team member and led Bryan High School to third- and sixth-place finishes at the state event. She is a National Honor Society member and has signed to bowl at Ottawa (Kansas) University.

Lindsay Manning (Lebanon, Tennessee) – The Lebanon High School senior finished fifth at her state tournament, was named all-state first team and led Lebanon to the state quarterfinals this season. She was named to the Tennessean’s All-Midstate bowling team and is four-time district Most Valuable Player. She has signed to bowl at Louisiana Tech in the fall.

Brooke Roberts (Port Orange, Florida) – The only junior on this year’s Dexter team, she has helped Atlantic High School to top-five finishes at the state high school tournament each of the last three years. Her best individual finish came in 2016, when she placed third. She is a National Honor Society member and eight-year member of the Girl Scouts.

Chloe Sharp (League City, Texas) – A senior at Clear Falls High School, she placed third at the 2018 Texas State High School Singles Championships. She is a USBC Bronze coach, president of the Greater Houston USBC Youth Leaders and was named the GHUSBC Female Youth Bowler of the Year.

The five student-athletes selected to the boys’ team:

Brandon Bonta (Wichita, Kansas) – The freshman helped Wichita Northwest High School to the state team title and finished second individually at the Kansas State 6A Bowling Championships. He was named to the Topeka Capital-Journal’s Best of Kansas Preps all-star team. He was a member of the team that captured the 2017 USA Bowling U15 national title.

John Drost (Woodbridge, New Jersey) – The senior led Woodbridge High School to the 2018 New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Tournament of Champions title, after the team won the Group 3 state title. He is in the National Honor Society and a member of the Heroes and Cool Kids, a mentoring program for middle school students.

Trace Nuss (Tampa, Florida) – He helped Jesuit High School reach the state tournament field in his freshman and sophomore seasons and a district runner-up finish this year. He began working with the Super Stars Tampa, a league for bowlers with developmental and cognitive disabilities, and now coaches the team in flag football and basketball, as well as bowling.

Donald Richards (O’Fallon, Illinois) – The junior captain led O’Fallon High School to a fourth-place finish at the Illinois state tournament this season and a third-place finish during the 2016-2017 season. He has received his school’s academic athletic award each of the last three seasons, is a National Honor Society member and is on the Athletic Leadership Council.

Ian Ridgway (Naperville, Illinois) – He competed as an individual for Metea Valley High School, which did not have a boys’ team, and finished sixth in the state his senior year. He also served as team manager and assistant junior varsity coach for the girls’ team. He was selected as a Youth Ambassador of the Year by IBC Youth earlier this year.

Click here for more information on high school bowling, grant programs and the Dexter/USBC High School All-American Team.

2017-2018 Dexter/USBC High School All-American Team

Name, Year, High School and Hometown

Girls Team:

Addison Herzberg, Senior, Wichita East High School, Wichita, Kan.

Danika Hickey, Senior, Bryan High School, Stryker, Ohio

Lindsay Manning, Senior, Lebanon High School, Lebanon, Tenn.

Brooke Roberts, Junior, Atlantic High School, Port Orange, Fla.

Chloe Sharp, Senior, Clear Falls High School, League City, Texas

Boys Team:

Brandon Bonta, Freshman, Wichita Northwest High School, Wichita, Kan.

John Drost, Senior, Woodbridge High School, Woodbridge, N.J.

Trace Nuss, Junior, Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Donald Richards, Junior, O’Fallon Township High School, O’Fallon, Ill.

Ian Ridgway, Senior, Metea Valley High School, Naperville, Ill.