2017 EBT Men’s Point Ranking after Dutch Open

of Denmark widened his lead in the 2017 European Bowling Tour Men’s Point Ranking by 21 points in the Scheveningen Dutch Open in The Netherlands and has a 29-point cushion overof Sweden heading into the Norwegian Open by Brunswick, the last EBT tournament this season.

Hansen (above) has accumulated 587 points in 9 out 10 events so far, while Andersson (left), who did not compete in Scheveningen, remained in second place with 557 points. Places 3 to 7 belong to Dominic Barrett of England (505), Martin Larsen of Sweden (476), Francois Louw of South Africa (404), Stuart Williams of England (401) and the only multiple champion this season Francois Lavoie of Canada (384), who all skipped the SDO.

Richard Teece (right) of England, who received 50 points in Scheveningen for leading the men’s ranking, leaped into eighth place with 349 points. 2014 Point ranking winner Thomas Larsen of Denmark is 12 points off the pace for the top 8 in ninth place with 337 points, while four-time point ranking winner Osku Palermaa of Finland fell to 10th place with 321 points.

The top 8 in the point ranking will qualify for the season-ending EBT Masters in 2018.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum” events, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Related Articles

2017 European Bowling Tour Schedule & Champions

Dutch Open (Satellite) Men’s Ranking

Players with position, country and ranking points

1. Richard Teece, England, 50

2. Tim Stampe, Denmark, 40

3. Sidney Schroschk, Germany, 35

4. Mik Stampe, Denmark, 30

5. Jesper Agerbo, Denmark, 25

6. Mike Bergmann, Netherlands, 24

7. Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 23

8. Xander van Mazijk, Netherlands, 22

9. Carsten Warming Hansen, Denmark, 21

10. Mark Jacobs, Netherlands, 20

11. Clement Dubus, Belgium, 15

12. Jimmy Ravez, Belgium, 15

13. Yorick van Deutekom, Netherlands, 14

14. Jeffrey van de Wakker, Netherlands, 14

15. Chris Sloan, Ireland, 13

16. Mats Maggi, Belgium, 13

17. Johnny Spil, Netherlands, 12

18. Mathias Ankerdal, Denmark, 12

19. Kevin Karlsson, Sweden, 11

20. Rob Thurlby, England, 11

21. Nico Thienpondt, Netherlands, 8

22. Eric Koning, Netherlands, 8

23. Vasilis Stefopoulos, Greece, 8

24. Egon Jannik Sørensen, Denmark, 8

25. Julien Sermand, France, 8

26. Michell Stinissen, Netherlands, 6

27. Youri Fens, Netherlands, 6

28. Lee Cocker, England, 6

29. Elco Gorter, Netherlands, 6

30. Brent de Ruiter, Netherlands, 6

31. Patrik Jannik Sørensen, Denmark, 4

32. Martin Emborg Biltoft, Denmark, 4

33. Michael Kok, Netherlands, 4

34. Thibaut Lanos, France, 4

35. Marco de Bruijn, Netherlands, 4

36. Dirk Dreyer, Germany, 3

37. Ron Hurt, United States, 3

38. Michael Krämer, Germany, 3

39. Bart van Beers, Netherlands, 3

40. Michiel van der Maas, Netherlands, 3

41. Martin Staschen, Denmark, 2

42. Nick de Gelder, Netherlands, 2

43. Niklas Jannik Sørensen, Denmark, 2

44. Nikola Nikolov, Bulgaria, 2

45. Jonathan Marcotte, Canada, 2

46. Marcus Arndt, Germany, 1

47. Eoghain Lebioda, Ireland, 1

48. Xavier Millet, Belgium, 1

49. Ron van den Bogaard, Netherlands, 1

50. Ronan van der Loo, Netherlands, 1

2017 EBT Men’s Point Ranking – Standings after Scheveningen (EBT #10/11)

Players with country, ranking point total and number of top 50 finishes