2017 EBT Men’s Point Ranking after Norwegian Open (final)

of Denmark andof Sweden battled it out for the title in the 2017 European Bowling Tour men’s point ranking in the season-ending Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick at Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo.

Hansen (pictured above), who led his opponent by 29 points, advanced to the round of 8 while Andersson was eliminated in the Round of 24 which sealed Hansen’s victory. The 2014 world champion in trios topped the two-time World Youth champion by 49 points, 630 to 581.

Hansen cashed points in all 10 events he entered and did not participate in one (Irish Open). The only other player who accomplished that feat was Christopher Sloan of Ireland, who was 13th with 242 points.

The top 8 in the 2007 ranking qualified for the European Bowling Tour Masters in 2018. Joining Hansen and Andersson are Dominic Barrett of England (505), Martin Larsen of Sweden (476), Francois Louw of South Africa (404), Stuart Williams of England (401), the only multiple champion this season Francois Lavoie of Canada (384), and Richard Teece of England.

Markus Jansson of Sweden, who finished seventh in Oslo, missed the top 8 by nine points but is the first substitute in 9th place with 340 points. Markus’ father Raymond Jnasson, who won the Norwegian Open, cashed his first points to sit in 43rd place with 100 points.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour featured 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum” events, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offered total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event received ranking points. Those points were tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters April 23, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

1. Raymond Jansson, Sweden, 100

2. James Gruffman, Sweden, 80

3. Jonas Dammen, Norway, 70

4. Tor Inge Jansen, Norway, 60

5. Jon Ingi Ragnarsson, Iceland, 50

6. Mikael Roos, Sweden, 48

7. Markus Jansson, Sweden, 46

8. Carsten Warming Hansen, Denmark, 44

9. Mattias Wetterberg, Sweden, 42

10. Tore Torgersen, Norway, 40

11. Benjamin Jonsson, Sweden, 30

12. Andreas Hansen, Sweden, 30

13. Jens Mathiesen, Norway, 28

14. Glenn Morten Pedersen, Norway, 28

15. Linus Carle, Sweden, 26

16. Arnar Davíð Jónsson, Iceland, 26

17. Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 24

18. Robert Lindberg, Sweden, 24

19. Skúli Freyr Sigurdsson, Iceland, 22

20. Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 22

21. Mattias Jansson, Sweden, 16

22. Daniel Fransson, Sweden, 16

23. Ruben Hansen Sælen, Norway, 16

24. Lars Lundahl, Sweden, 16

25. Jimmy Dan Mortensen, Denmark, 16

26. Håkan Persson, Sweden, 12

27. Lars-Christian Nygård, Norway, 12

28. Ronny Olavesen, Norway, 12

29. Alexander Beck, Norway, 12

30. Kjetil Johansen, Norway, 12

31. Fredrik Tjernes, Norway, 8

32. Thomas Fredrik Fagerstrøm, Norway, 8

33. Jørgen Mathiesen, Norway, 8

34. Adrian Kindervaag, Norway, 8

35. Henrik Aspdahl Oseth, Norway, 8

36. Oskar Wirefeldt, Sweden, 6

37. Øyvind Harang, Norway, 6

38. Svein Åke Ek, Norway, 6

39. Audun Boye Hansen, Norway, 6

40. Sigbjørn Eide, Norway, 6

41. Jens Sjöbohm, Sweden, 4

42. Runar Almestrand, Norway, 4

43. Erland Lund, Norway, 4

44. Thomas Økland Hinna, Norway, 4

45. Kenneth Hermansen, Norway, 4

46. Gjermund Mathiesen, Norway, 2

47. Christian Rogne, Norway, 2

48. Håvar Wolden Skog, Norway, 2

49. Jan Simonsen, Sweden, 2

50. Tom Nilsen, Norway, 2

2017 EBT Men’s Point Ranking – Final Standings after Oslo (EBT #11)

Players with country, ranking point total and number of top 50 finishes