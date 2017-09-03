2017 EBT Men’s Point Ranking after Odense International

of Denmark, who got 35 points for finishing third in the Odense International in Denmark, overtook previous leaderof Sweden to regained the lead in the 2017 European Bowling Tour Men’s Point Ranking.

Hansen (above) has accumulated 565 points in eight out nine events this season, while Andersson, who did not compete in Odense, slipped to second place with 557 points. Dominic Barrett of England (505) and Martin Lucky Larsen (476), who also skipped the “Satellite” event, remained in third and fourth place.

Francois Louw of South Africa was sixth in Odense and leaped two spots into fifth place with 404 points.

Rounding out the top 8, who will advance to the season-ending EBT Masters in 2018, are Stuart Williams of England (401), Francois Lavoie of Canada (384) and Osku Palermaa of Finland (321).

Odense International champion Lars Nielsen of Denmark is tied for 57th place with 66 points.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum” events, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Related Articles

2017 European Bowling Tour Schedule & Champions

Odense International (Satellite) Men’s Ranking

Players with position, country and ranking points

1. Lars Nielsen, Denmark, 50

2. Jesper Agerbo, Denmark, 40

3. Carsten Warming Hansen, Denmark, 35

4. Anders Lousdal, Denmark, 30

5. Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 25

6. Francois Louw, South Africa, 24

7. Mikael Brændeskov, Denmark, 23

8. Ghanim Aboujassoum, Qatar, 22

9. Dan Østergaard-Poulsen, Denmark, 21

10. Jan Andersen, Denmark, 20

11. Tim Stampe, Denmark, 15

12. Jassim Al Muraikhi, Qatar, 15

13. Mathias G Ankerdal, Denmark, 14

14. Mik Stampe, Denmark, 14

15. Jimmy Mortensen, Denmark, 13

16. Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 13

17. Hazeem Al Muraikhi, Qatar, 12

18. Nasser Al Sahoti, Qatar, 12

19. John Guldbæk, Denmark, 11

20. Saoud Ahmed Abdulla, Qatar, 11

21. Steffen Tang-Petersen, Denmark, 8

22. Jonas Dons, Denmark, 8

23. Bryan Sirbaugh, Denmark, 8

24. Stefan Schou Larsen, Denmark, 8

25. Magnus Sigurjon Gudmundsson, Iceland, 8

26. Jesse Ahokas, Finland, 6

27. Kevin Karlsson, Sweden, 6

28. Emanuel Jonsson, Sweden, 6

29. Mikkel Sørensen, Denmark, 6

30. Ramon Hilferink, Netherlands, 6

31. Niclas Sørensen, Denmark, 4

32. Martin Wozny, Denmark, 4

33. Søren Aahman, Denmark, 4

34. Mohammed Al Merekhi, Qatar, 4

35. Martin Staschen, Denmark, 4

36. Jan Petterson, Denmark, 3

37. Niklas Jannik Sørensen, Denmark, 3

38. Andreas Severin Andreasen, Denmark, 3

39. Jørgen Larsen, Denmark, 3

40. Kasper Walther, Denmark, 3

41. Christian Nissen Andersen, Denmark, 2

42. Michael Wittendorff, Denmark, 2

43. Lars Linder, Denmark, 2

44. Jimmy Leen, Denmark, 2

45. Jonas Iversen, Denmark, 2

46. Sebastian Frost, Denmark, 1

47. Daniel Wigman, Denmark, 1

48. Robin Skans, Sweden, 1

49. Thomas Rittmann, Germany, 1

50. David Stig Cronqvist, Denmark, 1

2017 EBT Men’s Point Ranking – Standings after Odense (EBT #9/11)

Players with country, ranking point total and number of top 50 finishes