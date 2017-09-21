2017 EBT Women’s Point Ranking after Dutch Open

Without competing in the Scheveningen Dutch Open,of Sweden emerged as winner of the annual European Bowling Tour women’s point rankings for the second time in her career after 2015.

With 100 points at stake for the winner of the women’s ranking in the final event of the 2017 season, the Norwegian Open by Brunswick in October, Wegner (above) an insurmountable 134-point lead over her sister Cajsa Wegner (right), who is second with 453 points.

The Wegners as well as third place Daphne Tan (left) of Singapore (450) and fourth place Ida Andersson of Sweden (448) did not compete in Scheveningen, an EBT Satellite event that awarded 50 ranking points to the winner.

Maxime De Rooij (right) of Germany earned 24 points to regain fifth place with 392 points. Sanna Pasanen of Finland and Britt Brøndsted of Denmark slipped one spot to sixth and seventh place with 385 and 371 points, respectively.

Rounding out the top 8, who will advance to the season-ending EBT Masters in 2018 is still Joline Persson Planefors (left) of Sweden with 304 points. Nicole Sanders, Netherlands, who won her first EBT title in Scheveningen leaped into 19th place with 185 points.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum” events, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

