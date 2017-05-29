The 2017 European Bowling Tour
features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum” events, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.
The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.
Kegel Aalborg International 2017 (Bronze) Women’s Ranking
1. Jenny Wegner, Sweden, 100
2. Maxime de Rooij, Netherlands, 80
3. Ida Andersson, Sweden, 70
4. Cajsa Wegner, Sweden, 60
5. Mai Ginge Jensen, Denmark, 50
6. Laura Beuthner, Germany, 48
7. Britt Brøndsted, Denmark, 46
8. Joey Yeo, Singapore, 44
9. Tracy See, Singapore, 42
10. Bernice Lim, Singapore, 40
11. Joline Persson Planefors, Sweden, 30
12. Sascha Wedel, Denmark, 30
13. Rikke Holm Agerbo, Denmark, 28
14. Vanessa Timter, Germany, 28
15. Emma Kalmar Møller Jensen, Denmark, 26
16. Victoria Johansson, Sweden, 26
17. Susanna Kiiskinen, Sweden, 24
18. Sofia Myllymäki, Sweden, 24
19. Annie Thorell, Sweden, 22
20. Maria F. Stampe, Denmark, 22
21. Jasmine Yeong Nathan, Singapore, 16
22. Heidi Guldbäk, Denmark, 16
23. Mika Guldbäk, Denmark, 16
24. Line Brandt Christensen, Denmark, 16
25. Nicole Rodríguez Rasmussen, Denmark, 16
26. Emelie Neidenmark, Sweden, 12
27. Camilla Cecilie Tranum, Denmark, 12
28. Grete L. Heröy, Norway, 12
29. Vigdis Borch-Olsen, Norway, 12
30. Maria Jul Jensen, Denmark, 12
31. Gunvor Rosenkilde, Norway, 8
32. Heidi Bjerke, Norway, 8
2017 EBT Women’s Point Ranking – Standings after Aalborg (EBT #4/11)
Players with country, ranking point total and number of top 50 finishes