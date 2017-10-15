2017 EBT Women’s Point Ranking after Norwegian Open (final)

of Sweden is the 2017 European Bowling Tour women’s point ranking winner. Wegner accumulated 587 points in seven of the Tour’s eleven events and had not to bowl in the last two events in Scheveningen and Oslo to win the title for the second time in her career after 2015.

Ida Andersson of Sweden was second in the women’s ranking in the Norwegian Open to leap into second place with 528 points. The top 8 in the 2007 ranking qualified for the European Bowling Tour Masters in 2018.

Joining Wegner (pictured above) and Andersson are Jenny’s sister Cajsa Wegner (453), Daphne Tan of Singapore (450), Maxime de Rooij of Germany (392), Sanna Pasanen of Finland (385), Britt Brøndsted of Denmark (371) and Joline Persson Planefors of Sweden (304).

Jenny Karlsson, a lefty from Sweden, won the women’s ranking in the season-ending event in Oslo and earned 100 points to leap into 23rd place in the 2017 ranking.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour featured 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum” events, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, offering total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event received ranking points. Those points were tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters April 23, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Norwegian Open (Bronze) Women’s Ranking

Players with position, country and ranking points

1. Jenny Karlsson (right), Sweden, 100

2. Ida Andersson, Sweden, 80

3. Nina Flack, Sweden, 70

4. Åsa Carlsson, Sweden, 60

5. Åse Jacobsen, Norway, 50

6. Alida Molander, Sweden, 48

7. Heidi Thorstensen, Norway, 46

8. Bente Mengshoel, Norway, 44

9. Christel Carlsson, Sweden, 42

10. Grethe Walstad Fosseide, Norway, 40

11. Celine Larsen, Norway, 30

12. Katie Finnigan, England, 30

13. Sofia Hultstedt, Norway, 28

14. Helene Johanne Johnsrud, Norway, 28

15. Grethe Barbro Bergersen, Norway, 26

16. Emelie Neidenmark, Sweden, 26

17. Hanne Engberg, Sweden, 24

18. Grace Kristiansen, Norway, 24

19. Marita Berglund, Norway, 22

20. Mette Hansen, Norway, 22

21. Nina Marring, Norway, 16

22. Christin Andersen Löfman, Norway, 16

23. Nora Kjellås, Norway, 16

24. Andrea Kvernhusløkken, Norway, 16

25. Ellen Ekholm, Sweden, 16

26. Gerd Brandett, Norway, 12

27. Sandra Hansen, Norway, 12

28. Tove Moen, Norway, 12

29. Veronica Sundberg Clausen, Norway, 12

30. Ann-Christin Sund, Norway, 12

31. Elin Mathiesen, Norway, 8

32. Merete Gjertsen Stensrud, Norway, 8

33. Gro Tronvold, Norway, 8

34. Ann Cathrin Larssen, Norway, 8

35. Heidi Bjerke, Norway, 8

36. Grete L. Herøy, Norway, 6

2017 EBT Women’s Point Ranking – Final Standings after Oslo (EBT #11)

Players with country, ranking point total and number of top 50 finishes