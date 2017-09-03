2017 EBT Women’s Point Ranking after Odense International

With only two events remaining on the 2017 European Bowling Tour schedule, sistersfrom Sweden continued to lead the Women’s Point Ranking with 587 and 453 points, respectively.

The Wegners (pictured above is Jenny) as well as third and fourth place Daphne Tan of Singapore (450) and Ida Andersson of Sweden (448) did not compete in the Odense International, an EBT Satellite event that awarded 50 ranking points to the winner.

Odense ranking winner Sanna Pasanen of Finland, Britt Brøndsted of Denmark and Maxime De Rooij of Germany swapped places 5 through 7. Pasanen leaped two spots to fifth place and Brøndsted overtook De Rooij, who fell to seventh place.

Rounding out the top 8, who will advance to the season-ending EBT Masters in 2018 is Joline Persson Planefors of Sweden.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum” events, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Odense International Women's Ranking

Players with position, country and ranking points

1. Sanna Pasanen, Finland, 50

2. Mai Ginge Jensen, Denmark, 40

3. Britt Brøndsted, Denmark, 35

4. Rikke Agerbo, Denmark, 30

5. Mika Guldbæk, Denmark, 25

6. Sascha Wedel, Denmark, 24

7. Maxime de Rooij, Germany, 23

8. Eliisa Hiltunen, Finland, 22

9. Heidi Manninen, Finland, 21

10. Heidi Guldbæk, Denmark, 20

11. Elice Piksilä, Finland, 15

12. Lotte Holm Rasmussen, Denmark, 15

13. Gitte Bang Rasmussen, Denmark, 14

14. Marjo Hirvonen, Finland, 14

15. Camilla Keller, Denmark, 13

16. Nicole Rasmussen, Denmark, 13

17. Line Brandt Christiansen, Denmark, 12

18. Mie Agerbo, Denmark, 12

19. Maria Stampe, Denmark, 11

20. Pernille Rasmussen, Denmark, 11

21. Natalia Ann de Lisser, Denmark, 8

22. Cecilie Jeanette Mortensen Dam, Denmark, 8

23. Sofie Kowalweski Rasmussen, Denmark, 8

24. Petra Eriksson-Sola, Finland, 8

25. Caitlin Dicay, Denmark, 8

26. Maria Nielsen, Denmark, 6

27. Kamille V. Jørgensen, Denmark, 6

28. Megan Dicay, Denmark, 6

29. Line Mia Jensen, Denmark, 6

30. Cecilie Kaehne Pedersen, Denmark, 6

31. Laura Laugesen, Denmark, 4

32. Mia M Nielsen, Denmark, 4

33. Helle O Andersen, Denmark, 4

2017 EBT Women’s Point Ranking – Standings after Odense (EBT #9/11)

