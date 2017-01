Tournament organizer Thomas Gross has told BowlingDigital.com that the, a European Bowling Tour “Gold” tournament scheduled to be held from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, 2017, at Plus Bowling in Vienna, Austria, has been canceled.

Prior to the Vienna Open, EBT director Kim Thorsgaard Jensen, Denmark, already had admit that the 2017 EBT has lost two satellite events, the 11th International Wroclaw Open in Poland and the 2nd Emax Open in Munich, Germany, and the flagship event and richest tournament on the Tour, the Qatar Bowling Open (Platinum).

The 2017 EBT schedule is down to 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum” events, two “Gold”, three “Bronze” and four “Satellite” events, which will offer total prize fund of roughly 500.000 Euro.

In its 18th season since the inception in the year 2000, the EBT schedule includes the lowest number of tournaments since the year 2002 when the EBT also featured 11 tour stops. That’s only a little more than 50 per cent of the all-time high of 20 tournaments in 2005, 2006, and 2011.

Click here for the revised 2017 European Bowling Tour Schedule.