2017 European Bowling Tour Schedule

Thefeatrures 12 tournaments in 10 countries, two in Germany and Denmark, and one each in Austria, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, San Marino and Spain.

The 2017 EBT schedule includes two “Platinum” events, three “Gold”, three “Bronze” and four “Satellite” events, which will offer total prize fund of 574.000 Euro. The 2017 Tour will be the smallest since the year 2003 when the EBT also featured 12 tour stops.

As in the previous years, the 2017 season will kick off with the Brunswick Ballmaster Open as the season’s first platinum (major) event in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 6-15. The BBO will be immediately followed by the 29th Irish Open Championships in Dublin, Ireland (Jan. 15-22).

After a two-month break, the tour heads to Munich, Germany, for the second platinum event, the Brunswick Euro Challenge March 18-26.

After another two-month break, the tour commences with the Kegel Aalborg International 2017 in Aalborg, Denmark, May 23-28.

July will be the busiest time of the year featuring four tournaments. Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain will host the V Brunswick Madrid Challenge July 1-9 to be followed immediately by the 13th Storm San Marino Open July 8-16, the Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open in Munich, Germany July 15-23 and the Polish Open in Wroclaw July 25-30.

After the July swing the tour will visit Odense, Denmark, for the Odense International Aug. 27 – Sept. 3. The Scheveningen Dutch Open then makes its debut on the European Bowling Tour at Bowling Scheveningen in The Hague, Netherlands, Sept. 16-24.

The 15th Columbia 300 Vienna Open at Plus Bowling in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 25 – Oct. 1 will be the season last gold tournament. The 2017 season wraps up in Oslo, Norway, Oct. 6-15 with the Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick at Veitvet Bowling Center.

In each events of the 2017 European Bowling Tour women will receive an equality handicap of eight pins per game.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each of the 12 tournaments will receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters in February 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

The men’s and women’s ranking leader at the end of the 2017 season will be awarded 1.000 Euro apiece.

2017 European Bowling Tour Schedule

Subject to change.

2017 EBT #1 (Platinum)

Brunswick Ballmaster Open

Tali Bowling Center in Helsinki, Finland (Jan. 6-15, 2017)

2017 EBT #2 (Satellite)

29th Irish Open Championships in association with Storm

Leisureplex Stillorgan in Dublin, Ireland (Jan. 15-22, 2017)

2017 EBT #3 (Platinum)

Brunswick Euro Challenge

Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany (March 18-26, 2017)

2017 EBT #4 (Bronze)

Kegel Aalborg International 2017

Lovvang Bowling Center in Aalborg, Denmark (May 23-28, 2017)

2017 EBT #5 (Bronze)

V Brunswick Madrid Challenge

Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain (July 1-9, 2017)

2017 EBT #6 (Gold)

13th Storm San Marino Open

Rose’n Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino (July 8-16, 2017)

2017 EBT #7 (Gold)

Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open

Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany (July 15-23, 2017)

2017 EBT #8 (Bronze)

Polish Open

Sky Bowling in Wroclaw, Poland (July 25-30, 2017)

2017 EBT #9 (Satellite)

Odense International

Odense Bowling Center in Odense, Denmark (Aug. 27 – Sept. 3, 2017)

2017 EBT #10 (Satellite)

Scheveningen Dutch Open

Bowling Scheveningen in The Hague, Netherlands (Sept. 16-24, 2017)

2017 EBT #11 (Gold)

15th Columbia 300 Vienna Open

Plus Bowling in Vienna, Austria (Sept. 25 – Oct. 1, 2017)

2017 EBT #12 (Satellite)

Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick

Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo, Norway (Oct. 6-15, 2017)