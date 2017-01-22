Hot News
2017 European Bowling Tour Women’s Point Ranking
Home » Navigation » Europe » European Bowling Tour » 2017 European Bowling Tour Women’s Point Ranking

2017 European Bowling Tour Women’s Point Ranking

22 January, 2017
European Bowling Tour
8
The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, three “Bronze” and four “Satellite” events (no silver tournament this season), which offer total prize fund of roughly 500.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Related Articles

2017 European Bowling Tour Schedule & Champions

2017 EBT Women’s Point Ranking – Standings after Dublin (EBT #2/16)

Players with country, ranking point total and number of top 50 finishes

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, three “Bronze” and four “Satellite” events (no silver tournament this season), which offer total prize fund of roughly 500.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Related Articles

EBT Rankings after 47th Brunswick Ballmaster Open (EBT #1)

2017 EBT Women’s Point Ranking – Standings after Dublin (EBT #2/16)

Players with country, ranking point total and number of top 50 finishes

Author: Herbert Bickel
Tags

«

»

Similar posts

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close