2017 European Bowling Tour Women’s Point Ranking
The 2017 European Bowling Tour
features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, three “Bronze” and four “Satellite” events (no silver tournament this season), which offer total prize fund of roughly 500.000 Euro.
The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.
2017 EBT Women’s Point Ranking – Standings after Dublin (EBT #2/16)
Players with country, ranking point total and number of top 50 finishes
