The 2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour
for men and women age 50 and older will consist of 11 tournaments in six countries, three in Germany and France, two in Belgium and one each in Belgium, England and Italy.
In each event, men and women bowl in separate divisions. Age bonus starts at age 51 (1 pin per game), then increases a pin for every additional year of age with no limit.
The ISBT Masters Finals for the 2016 season was held on March 13 in Osnabrück, Germany, in conjunction with the season-opening Arthur’s 12th Senior Open at Vegas Bowling.
The 2017 ISBT will conclude with the Zeeland Senior Open
Nov. 29 – Dec. 3 at Bowling Goes in Goes, Netherlands.
2017 ISBT Men’s Champions:
2 – Christer Danielsson, Sweden
1 – Roger Pieters, Belgium
Hermann Wimmer, Germany
2017 ISBT Women’s Champions:
1 – Liliane Vintens, Belgium
Nadia Goron, France
Brigitte Fievet, France
2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour – Schedule & Champions
2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour #1
Arthur’s 12th Senior Open
Vegas Bowling in Osnabrück, Germany March 5-12, 2017
Men’s Champion: Christer Danielsson, Sweden
Women’s Champion: Liliane Vintens, Belgium
ISBT Masters Finals for 2016
Vegas Bowling in Osnabrück, Germany March 13, 2017
Men’s Champion: Carlo Greulich, Germany
Women’s Champion: Martina Beckel, Germany
2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour #2
6th Alsace Senior Open
Cristal Bowling in Wittelsheim, France April 27-30, 2017
Men’s Champion: Christer Danielsson, Sweden
Women’s Champion: Brigitte Fievet, France
2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour #3
Paris Senior Open 2017
La Factory in Moussy Le Neuf, France May 24-28, 2017
Men’s Champion: Roger Pieters, Belgium
Women’s Champion: Nadia Goron, France
2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour #4
Italy Senior Open
Reno Bowling in Bologna, Italy June 2-11, 2017
Men’s Champion: Hermann Wimmer, Germany
Women’s Champion: Daniella Buzzelli, Italy
2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour #5
6th Senior Open Dream-Bowl Böblingen
Dream-Bowl Böblingen in Böblingen, Germany July 8-16, 2017
2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour #6
12th Dutch Senior Open
Chandra Bowling Nieuwegein in Nieuwegein, Netherlands August 2-6, 2017
2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour #7
4th Senior Open Dream-Bowl Palace
Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany August 5-12, 2017
2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour #8
English Senior Open
Stroud Bowl in Stroud, England Sept. 13-17, 2017
2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour #9
French Senior Open
Planet Bowling in Lomme, France Oct. 18-22, 2017
2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour #10
Flanders Senior Open
Euro Bowling in Deurne, Belgium Oct. 31-Nov. 5, 2017
2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour #11
Zeeland Senior Open
Bowling Goes in Goes, Netherlands Nov. 29-Dec. 3, 2017