Thefor men and women age 50 and older will consist of 11 tournaments in six countries, three in Germany and France, two in Belgium and one each in Belgium, England and Italy.

In each event, men and women bowl in separate divisions. Age bonus starts at age 51 (1 pin per game), then increases a pin for every additional year of age with no limit.

The ISBT Masters Finals for the 2016 season was held on March 13 in Osnabrück, Germany, in conjunction with the season-opening Arthur’s 12th Senior Open at Vegas Bowling.

The 2017 ISBT will conclude with the Zeeland Senior Open

Nov. 29 – Dec. 3 at Bowling Goes in Goes, Netherlands.

2017 ISBT Men’s Champions:

2 – Christer Danielsson, Sweden

1 – Roger Pieters, Belgium

Hermann Wimmer, Germany

2017 ISBT Women’s Champions:

1 – Liliane Vintens, Belgium

Nadia Goron, France

Brigitte Fievet, France





2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour – Schedule & Champions

2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour #1

Arthur’s 12th Senior Open

Vegas Bowling in Osnabrück, Germany March 5-12, 2017

Men’s Champion: Christer Danielsson, Sweden

Women’s Champion: Liliane Vintens, Belgium





ISBT Masters Finals for 2016

Vegas Bowling in Osnabrück, Germany March 13, 2017

Men’s Champion: Carlo Greulich, Germany

Women’s Champion: Martina Beckel, Germany





2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour #2

6th Alsace Senior Open

Cristal Bowling in Wittelsheim, France April 27-30, 2017

Men’s Champion: Christer Danielsson, Sweden

Women’s Champion: Brigitte Fievet, France





2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour #3

Paris Senior Open 2017

La Factory in Moussy Le Neuf, France May 24-28, 2017

Men’s Champion: Roger Pieters, Belgium

Women’s Champion: Nadia Goron, France





2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour #4

Italy Senior Open

Reno Bowling in Bologna, Italy June 2-11, 2017

Men’s Champion: Hermann Wimmer, Germany

Women’s Champion: Daniella Buzzelli, Italy





2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour #5

6th Senior Open Dream-Bowl Böblingen

Dream-Bowl Böblingen in Böblingen, Germany July 8-16, 2017

2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour #6

12th Dutch Senior Open

Chandra Bowling Nieuwegein in Nieuwegein, Netherlands August 2-6, 2017

2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour #7

4th Senior Open Dream-Bowl Palace

Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany August 5-12, 2017

2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour #8

English Senior Open

Stroud Bowl in Stroud, England Sept. 13-17, 2017

2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour #9

French Senior Open

Planet Bowling in Lomme, France Oct. 18-22, 2017

2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour #10

Flanders Senior Open

Euro Bowling in Deurne, Belgium Oct. 31-Nov. 5, 2017

2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour #11

Zeeland Senior Open

Bowling Goes in Goes, Netherlands Nov. 29-Dec. 3, 2017