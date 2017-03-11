2017 PBA Billy Welu Scholarship applications now being accepted

The PBA has announced it is now accepting applications for thewhich recognizes exemplary qualities in male or female college students who compete in the sport of bowling.

To be eligible candidates must be amateur bowlers who are currently in college (preceding the application date) and maintaining at least a 2.5/4.0 GPA or equivalent. Applications must be postmarked by June 15.

The scholarship, which awards $1,000 to the winner, was established to annually recognize a college student who combines outstanding bowling talents with academic excellence.

The scholarship is named after the PBA Hall of Fame bowler who passed away in 1974 and was best known for his expert analysis alongside legendary ABC broadcaster and fellow Hall of Famer Chris Schenkel on the “Pro Bowlers Tour” series.

Welu was a two-time PBA Tour champion and was a member of the PBA Hall of Fame’s inaugural induction class in 1975.

Additional information and the application can be retrieved by clicking, here.

Nominations can be emailed to [email protected] or sent through the U.S. mail to PBA Billy Welu Scholarship, 55 E. Jackson Blvd., Suite 401, Chicago, IL 60604.

History of PBA Billy Welu Scholarship Winners

2016 – Sydney Brummett (Wichita State)

2015 – Ramon Hilferink (Webber International)

2014 – Melanie Hannon (Fairleigh Dickinson)

2013 – Katie Thornton (Webber International)

2012 – Danielle McEwan (Fairleigh Dickinson)

2011 – Kristina Frahm (Maryland Eastern Shore)

2010 – Kim Yioulos (Pikeville)

2009 – Elizabeth Seibel (Penn State)

2008 – Heather D’Errico (Robert Morris-Illinois)

2007 – Ricki Williams (Wichita State)

2006 – Jerrod Reece (Creighton University)

2005 – Mandy Pezzano (U of Penn)

2004 – Holly Pusok (University of Houston)

2003 – Robby Spigner (Indiana University)

2002 – N/A

2001 – Jennie Snoddy (Notre Dame College of Ohio)

2000 – Jackie Edwards (Cal State-Fresno)

1999 – Steven Svetlik (University of Illinois-Chicago)

1998 – Nick Hoagland (Indiana University)

1997 – Preston Brunswig (Wichita State)

1996 – Brenda Dosher (University of Southern Indiana)

1995 – Michael Lamont (University of Florida)

1994 – Joe Ciccone (Erie Community College)

1993 – N/A

1992 – Stephen Dale Jr. (Northeastern University)

1991 – Kari Murph (Morehead State)

1990 – Kimberly Berke (University of Nebraska-Lincoln)

1989 – Ronni Shehorn (San Jose State)

1988 – Julie Powell (University of Michigan)

1987 – N/A

1986 – Paul Kaib (University of Florida)

1985 – Curt Pezzano (University of Miami (Fla))

1984 – Michelle Mullen (University of Illinois)

1983 – Jeri Edwards (Penn State)

1982 – Patricia Bowie (Arizona State)