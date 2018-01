Thefeatured 22 tournaments, including back-to-back-to-back “majors” in February, the Barbasol PBA Players Championship (Feb. 6-12), 52nd PBA FireLake Tournament of Champions (Feb. 12-19) and 2017 United States Bowling Congress Masters (Feb. 19-26) and the fourth “major”, the 2017 U.S. Open (Oct. 25-Nov. 1).

2017 PBA National Tour concluded with the PBA World Series of Bowling IX at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev., including the fifth “major”, the PBA World Championship.

According to an agreement between PBA and World Bowling, tenpin bowling’s world governing body, the international tournaments of the 2017 World Bowling Tour also awarded a PBA title to the winner if he/she was a PBA member and bowled without accepting handicap pins.

2017 PBA National Tour titles

4 – EJ Tackett

3 – Jason Belmonte

2 – Marshall Kent

Rhino Page

Jesper Svensson

1 – Josh Blanchard

Kyle Troup

Anthony Simonsen

Francois Lavoie

Matt Sanders

Jason Sterner

Dick Allen

Sean Rash

Liz Johnson

Richie Teece

2017 PBA Tour Schedule & Champions

2017 PBA Tour #1

DHC PBA Japan Invitational

Bentencho Grandbowl in Osaka, Japan (Jan. 11-14, 2017)

Champion: EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind.





2017 PBA Tour #2

Barbasol PBA Players Championship (Major)

Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio, United States (Feb. 6-12, 2017)

Champion: Jason Belmonte of Australia





2017 PBA Tour #3

52nd PBA FireLake Tournament of Champions (Major)

FireLake Bowling Center and Grand Hotel Casino & Resort Arena in Shawnee, Okla., United States (Feb. 12-19, 2017)

Champion: EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind.





2017 PBA Tour #4

2017 United States Bowling Congress Masters (Major)

The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Nev., United States (Feb. 19-26, 2017)

Champion: Jason Belmonte of Australia





2017 PBA Tour #5

PBA Xtra Frame Reality Check Classic

Sawgrass Lanes in Tamarac, Fla., United States (March 17-19, 2017)

Champion: Josh Blanchard of Mesa, Ariz.





2017 PBA Tour #6

MaineQuarterly.com Mark Roth/Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship

Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine, United States (April 9-16, 2017)

Champions: Kyle Troup of Taylorsville, N.C., Jesper Svensson of Sweden





2017 PBA Tour #7

PBA Main Event Tour Finals

Main Event Orlando, Orlando, Fla., United States (May 19-20, 2017)

Champion: EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind.





2017 PBA Tour #8

PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open

Ten Pin Alley Family Fun Center in Wilmington, N.C., United States (May 26-29, 2017)

Champion: Anthony Simonsen of Austin, Texas





2017 PBA Tour #9

PBA Xtra Frame Jonesboro Open

Jonesboro Bowling Center in Jonesboro, Ark., United States (June 2-4, 2017)

Champion: Francois Lavoie of Canada





2017 PBA Tour #10

PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open, presented by Ebonite

South Plains Lanes in Lubbock, Texas, United States (June 9-11, 2017)

Champion: Marshall Kent of Yakima, Wash.





2017 PBA Tour #11

PBA Xtra Frame Billy Hardwick Memorial Open

Billy Hardwick’s All Star Lanes in Memphis, Tenn., United States (June 23-25, 2017)

Champion: Matt Sanders of Evansville, Ind.





2017 PBA Tour #12

Grand Hotel Casino & Resort PBA Oklahoma Open

FireLake Bowling Center and Grand Hotel Casino & Resort Arena in Shawnee, Okla., United States (June 26-July 2, 2017)

Champion: Marshall Kent of Yakima, Wash.





2017 PBA Tour #13

Storm PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles

Copperfield Bowl in Houston, Texas, United States (July 27-30, 2017)

Champion: Jason Sterner of Cocoa, Fla. (with Birgit Pöppler, Germany)





2017 PBA Tour #14

PBA Xtra Frame Chesapeake Open

AMF Western Branch Lanes in Chesapeake, Va., United States (August 11-13, 2017)

Champion: Dick Allen of Columbia, S.C.





2017 PBA Tour #15

PBA Xtra Frame Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic

Mid-County Bowling & Entertainment Center in Middletown, De., United States (August 18-20, 2017)

Champion: Sean Rash of Montgomery, Ill.





2017 PBA Tour #16

PBA Xtra Frame Kenn-Feld Group Classic

Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater, Ohio, United States (August 25-27, 2017)

Champion: Rhino Page of Orlando, Fla.





2017 PBA Tour #17

2017 U.S. Open

Flamingo Bowl in Liverpool, N.Y., United States (Oct. 25-Nov. 1, 2017)

Champion: Rhino Page of Orlando, Fla.





2017 PBA Tour #18-22

PBA World Series of Bowling IX

National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev., USA (Nov. 7-19, 2017)

2017 PBA Tour #18

Chameleon Championship presented by Reno Tahoe

National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev., USA (Nov. 8-18, 2017)

Champion: Liz Johnson of Palatine, Ill.





2017 PBA Tour #19

Shark Championship presented by Xtra Frame

National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev., USA (Nov. 9-18, 2017)

Champion: Richie Teece of England





2017 PBA Tour #20

Cheetah Championship presented by PBA Challenge Mobile Games

National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev., USA (Nov. 11-18, 2017)

Champion: Jesper Svensson of Sweden





2017 PBA Tour #21

Pepsi PBA Scorpion Championship presented by GoBowling.com

National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev., USA (Nov. 12-18, 2017)

Champion: EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind.





2017 PBA Tour #22

PBA World Championship

National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev., USA (Nov. 13-19, 2017)

Champion: Jason Belmonte of Australia