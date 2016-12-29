2017 PBA50 Tour Schedule

Thefor players 50 years of age and older (formerly the PBA Senior Tour) features 14 tournaments in six States, Florida, North Carolina, New York, Nevada, California and Indiana.

The PBA50 schedule includes three “majors”, PBA50 Tour Players Championship, 2017 USBC Senior Masters and Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open and three PBA60 tournaments exclusively for players 60 years of age and older.

Pictured above is two-time defending PBA50 Player of the Year Pete Weber.

The 2017 season will kick off with a PBA50 and PBA60 doubleheader at Lane Glo Bowl in New Port Richey, Fla., April 15-20. Lane Glo will host the PBA60 Killer ‘B’ Open April 15-17 to be followed immediately by the PBA50 Pasco County Florida Open April 17-20.

After the Pasco County events, the PBA50 Tour will once again visit The Villages, Fla., April 22-25, for the PBA50 Sun Bowl in The Villages presented by Radical at Spanish Springs Lanes.

The tour then heads north for the PBA50 Miller High Life Classic presented by Columbia 300 at George Pappas’ Victory Lanes in Mooresville, N.C., April 30-May 3, and PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open presented by Brunswick at Farmingdale Lanes in Farmingdale, N.Y., May 6-9.

The PBA50 Tour Players Championship makes its debut as the season’s first major at long-time PBA host Woodland Bowl in Indianapolis May 13-16.

The senior players then head west for the PBA50 Northern California Classic presented by MOTIV at Harvest Park Bowl May 28-31. Sam’s Town in Las Vegas will host the USBC Super Senior Classic June 1-3, and the season’s second major, the USBC Senior Masters June 4-10.

Immediately following the Senior Masters, the PBA50 Tour makes its traditional stop at the Suncoast in Las Vegas for the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm, the season’s third major June 11-16.

After a five-week break Olympia Lanes in Hammond, Ind., will host the PBA50 South Shore Open presented by DV8 July 24-27 followed by the PBA50 Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic presented by Roto Grip in Anderson, Ind., July 29-Aug. 1.

The 2017 season wraps up in Fort Wayne Aug. 5-8 with the PBA50 Pro Bowl West Championship presented by Ebonite and the PBA60 Dick Weber Championship presented by Hammer Aug. 10-12.

Entries for the 2017 season will be accepted beginning Feb. 27 on pba.com.

PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame will once again provide comprehensive coverage of the 2017 PBA50 Tour season. Coverage details and schedule will be released at a later date. For more information, click here.

2017 PBA50 Tour Schedule

2017 PBA50 #1

PBA60 Killer ‘B’ Open

Lane Glo Bowl in New Port Richey, Fla., United States (April 15-17, 2017)

2017 PBA50 #2

PBA50 Pasco County Florida Open

Lane Glo Bowl in New Port Richey, Fla., United States (April 17-20, 2017)

2017 PBA50 #3

PBA50 Sun Bowl in The Villages, presented by Radical

Spanish Springs Lanes in The Villages, Fla., United States (April 22-25, 2017)

2017 PBA50 #4

PBA50 Miller High Life Open, presented by Columbia & Miller High Life

George Pappas Victory Lanes in Mooresville, N.C., United States (April 30-May 3, 2017)

2017 PBA50 #5

PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open, presented by Brunswick

Farmingdale Lanes in Farmingdale, N.Y., United States (May 6-9, 2017)

2017 PBA50 #6

PBA50 Tour Players Championship (Major)

Woodland Bowl in Indianapolis, Ind., United States (May 13-16, 2017)

2017 PBA50 #7

PBA50 Northern California Classic, presented by MOTIV

Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, Calif., United States (May 28-31, 2017)

2017 PBA50 #8

USBC Super Senior Classic

Sam’s Town Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Nev., United States (June 1-3, 2017)

2017 PBA50 #9

2017 USBC Senior Masters (Major)

Sam’s Town Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Nev., United States (June 4-10, 2017)

2017 PBA50 #10

Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open, presented by Storm (Major)

Suncoast Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Nev., United States (June 11-16, 2017)

2017 PBA50 #11

PBA50 South Shore Open, presented by DV8

Olympia Lanes in Hammond, Ind., United States (July 24-27, 2017)

2017 PBA50 #12

PBA50 Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic, presented by Roto Grip

David Small’s Championship Lanes in Anderson, Ind., United States (July 29-Aug. 1, 2017)

2017 PBA50 #13

PBA50 Pro Bowl West Championship, presented by Ebonite

Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne, Ind., United States (August 5-8, 2017)

2017 PBA50 #14

PBA60 Dick Wweber Championship, presented by Hammer

Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne, Ind., United States (August 10-12, 2017)