2017 Professional Bowlers Association Tour Schedule

27 December, 2016
PBA National Tour
The 2017 Professional Bowlers Association Tour will kick off with the DHC PBA Japan Invitational Jan. 11-14 at Bentencho Grandbowl in Osaka, Japan, featuring a field of 16 PBA international players and 16 Japan PBA competitors in a 32-game match play event.

The 2017 PBA Tour schedule for January 1st through July 2nd features another 10 tournaments, including back-to-back-to-back “majors” in February, the Barbasol PBA Players Championship (Feb. 6-12), 52nd PBA FireLake Tournament of Champions (Feb. 12-19) and 2017 United States Bowling Congress Masters (Feb. 19-26).

According to an agreement between PBA and World Bowling, tenpin bowling’s world governing body, the international tournaments of the 2017 World Bowling Tour will also award a PBA title to the winner if he/she is a PBA member and bowls without accepting handicap pins.

2017 PBA Tour Schedule & Champions

Subject to change.

2017 PBA Tour #1
DHC PBA Japan Invitational
Bentencho Grandbowl in Osaka, Japan (Jan. 11-14, 2017)

2017 PBA Tour #2
PBA Main Event
Main Event in Katy, Texas, United States (Feb. 5, 2017)

2017 PBA Tour #3
Barbasol PBA Players Championship (Major)
Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio, United States (Feb. 6-12, 2017)

2017 PBA Tour #4
52nd PBA FireLake Tournament of Champions (Major)
FireLake Bowling Center and Grand Hotel Casino & Resort Arena in Shawnee, Okla., United States (Feb. 12-19, 2017)

2017 PBA Tour #5
2017 United States Bowling Congress Masters (Major)
The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Nev., United States (Feb. 19-26, 2017)

2017 PBA Tour #6
Xtra Frame PBA Reality Check Classic
Sawgrass Lanes in Tamarac, Fla., United States (March 17-19, 2017)

2017 PBA Tour #7
Mark Roth/Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship
Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine, United States (April 9-16, 2017)

2017 PBA Tour #8
PBA Xtra Frame Jonesboro Open
Jonesboro Bowling Center in Jonesboro, Ark., United States (June 3-05, 2017)

2017 PBA Tour #9
PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open
South Plains Lanes in Lubbock, Texas, United States (June 9-11, 2017)

2017 PBA Tour #10
Xtra Frame PBA Billy Hardwick Memorial Open
Billy Hardwick’s All Star Lanes in Memphis, Tenn., United States (June 3-25, 2017)

2017 PBA Tour #11
Grand Hotel Casino & Resort PBA Oklahoma Open
FireLake Bowling Center and Grand Hotel Casino & Resort Arena in Shawnee, Okla., United States (June 26-July 2, 2017)

Author: Herbert Bickel
