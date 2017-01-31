2017 Professional Women’s Bowlers Association Tour Schedule

The, which was re-launched in 2015 after nearly a dozen years, has released the PWBA Tour schedule for 2017, featuring 10 regular-season events and four “majors”.

The 2017 PWBA schedule kicks off in April with three events in California, the Sonoma County Open in Rohnert Park, the PWBA Storm Sacramento Open in in Citrus Heights and the PWBA Fountain Valley Open in Fountain Valley.

The PWBA then heads to the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, La., host of the 2017 USBC Women’s Championships (April 23 – July 9), for the United States Bowling Congress Queens, the first “major” of the 2017 season, to be held from May 17-23.

During the first three weeks of June, the PWBA Tour visits Wichita for the PWBA Wichita Open, Nebraska for the Pepsi PWBA Lincoln Open and Michigan for the PWBA Greater Detroit Open, followed by the second “major”, the Go Bowling PWBA Players Championship, June 21-25 at The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley in Green Bay.

The women continue a busy summer schedule in Florida with the PWBA Orlando Open and the PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open before they move to Rochester, N.Y., for the Nationwide PWBA Rochester Open.

PBA and PWBA stars will compete for Professional Bowlers Association and Professional Women’s Bowlers Association Tour titles in the PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles July 27-30 at Copperfield Bowl in Houston, Texas.

The 2017 PWBA schedule will conclude with back-to-back “majors”, the U.S. Women’s Open July 31-Aug. 6 at Plano Super Bowl in Plano, Texas and the PWBA Tour Championship August 31-Sep. 3 at a site yet to be determined.

2017 PWBA Tour Schedule

2017 PWBA Tour #1

PWBA Sonoma County Open

Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park, Calif., United States (April 27-29, 2017)

2017 PWBA Tour #2

PWBA Storm Sacramento Open

Steve Cook’s Fireside Lanes in Citrus Heights, Calif., United States (May 4-6, 2017)

2017 PWBA Tour #3

PWBA Fountain Valley Open

Fountain Bowl in Fountain Valley, Calif., United States (May 11-13, 2017)

2017 PWBA Tour #4

United States Bowling Congress Queens (major)

Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, La., United States (May 17-23, 2017)

2017 PWBA Tour #5

PWBA Wichita Open

Northrock Lanes in Wichita, Kan., United States (June 1-3, 2017)

2017 PWBA Tour #6

Pepsi PWBA Lincoln Open

Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln, Neb., United States (June 8-10, 2017)

2017 PWBA Tour #7

PWBA Greater Detroit Open

Super Bowl in Canton, Mich., United States (June 15-17, 2017)

2017 PWBA Tour #8

Go Bowling PWBA Players Championship (major)

The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley in Green Bay, Wis., United States (June 21-25, 2017)

2017 PWBA Tour #9

PWBA Orlando Open

Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando, Fla., United States (June 29-July 1, 2017)

2017 PWBA Tour #10

PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open

Seminole Lanes in Seminole, Fla., United States (July 6-8, 2017)

2017 PWBA Tour #11

Nationwide PWBA Rochester Open

AMF Gates Lanes in Rochester, N.Y., United States (July 13-15, 2017)

2017 PWBA Tour #12

PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles

Copperfield Bowl in Houston, Texas, United States (July 27-30, 2017)

2017 PWBA Tour #13

U.S. Women’s Open (major)

Plano Super Bowl in Plano, Texas, United States (July 31-Aug. 6, 2017)

2017 PWBA Tour #14

PWBA Tour Championship (major)

TBD in TBD (August 31-Sep. 3, 2017)