2017 Qatar Bowling Open canceled; European Bowling Tour down to 12 events

One day after the conclusion of the 16th Qatar Bowling Open, European Bowling Tour director Kim Thorsgaard Jensen, Denmark, informed that the Qatar Bowling Federation, owner and organizer of the World Bowling Tour and European Bowling Tour stop, has announced that they will be unable to host the tournament in 2017.

In earlier announcements Jensen had to inform that the 11th International Wroclaw Open in Poland and the 2nd Emax Open in Munich, Germany, have been canceled.

With the loss of the EBT’s flagship event, the richest tournament with a total prize fund of more than 150.000 U.S. Dollar, the 2017 EBT schedule is down to 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “Platinum” events, three “Gold”, three “Bronze” and four “Satellite” events, which will offer total prize fund of roughly 615.000 Euro.

The 2017 Tour will be the smallest since the year 2003 when the EBT also featured 12 tour stops. From 2004 through 2016 the EBT had at least 15 events (2009) and a maximum of 20 events (2005, 2006, and 2011).

Heading into the 18th season since the inception in the year 2000 the presidium of the European Tenpin Bowling Federation (ETBF) has send out the following message:

“It is obvious that we over the past years have seen stronger issues of the European Bowling

Tour, and it is just as obvious that we are concerned about the continued reduction of the number of tournaments included in the tour. But even if the tour at a later moment should be diminished any further, the European Bowling Tour will continue.

We have had ups and downs before, but there was never a reason to terminate the tour. For the moment being we are grateful to the organizers keeping their tournaments in the tour.”

In each event of the 2017 European Bowling Tour, women will receive an equality handicap of eight pins per game.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each tournament will receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters in February 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

The men’s and women’s ranking leader at the end of the 2017 season will be awarded 1.000 Euro apiece.

2017 European Bowling Tour Schedule

Subject to change.

2017 EBT #1 (Platinum)

Brunswick Ballmaster Open

Tali Bowling Center in Helsinki, Finland (Jan. 6-15, 2017)

2017 EBT #2 (Satellite)

29th Irish Open Championships in association with Storm

Leisureplex Stillorgan in Dublin, Ireland (Jan., 15-22, 2017)

2017 EBT #3 (Platinum)

Brunswick Euro Challenge

Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany (March 18-26, 2017)

2017 EBT #4 (Bronze)

Kegel Aalborg International 2017

Lovvang Bowling Center in Aalborg, Denmark (May 23-28, 2017)

2017 EBT #5 (Bronze)

V Brunswick Madrid Challenge

Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain (July 1-9, 2017)

2017 EBT #6 (Gold)

13th Storm San Marino Open

Rose’n Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino (July 8-16, 2017)

2017 EBT #7 (Gold)

Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open

Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany (July 15-23, 2017)

2017 EBT #8 (Bronze)

Polish Open

Sky Bowling in Wroclaw, Poland (July 25-30, 2017)

2017 EBT #9 (Satellite)

Odense International

Odense Bowling Center in Odense, Denmark (Aug 27 – Sept. 3, 2017)

2017 EBT #10 (Satellite)

Scheveningen Dutch Open

Bowling Scheveningen in The Hague, Netherlands (Sept. 16-24, 2017)

2017 EBT #11 (Gold)

15th Columbia 300 Vienna Open

Plus Bowling in Vienna, Austria (Sept., 25 – Oct., 1, 2017)

2017 EBT #12 (Satellite)

Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick

Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo, Norway (Oct. 6-15, 2017)

Canceled:

2017 EBT #13 (Platinum)

Qatar Bowling Open

Qatar Bowling Center in Doha, Qatar (Nov., 23-29, 2017)



2017 EBT #12 (Satellite)

2nd Emax Open

Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany (Oct., 2-8, 2017)



2017 EBT #3 (Satellite)

11th International Wroclaw Open

Galeria Rozrywki Miraz in Wroclaw, Poland (Feb., 8-12, 2017)