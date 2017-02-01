2017 USBC Open Championships in Las Vegas extended by a week

United States Bowling Congress Open Championships bowlers have proven their excitement about the tournament making its first visit to the South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas, and a late surge of entries has prompted an additional week of squads being added to the calendar.

The 2017 USBC Open Championships has been extended to July 16 (last team date July 15), making more room for teams still interested in competing.

Originally scheduled to run from Feb. 18 until July 10, the available squads are at a 95 percent capacity, and the extra days will allow an additional 500 teams to experience the world’s largest participatory sporting event, new 60-lane Bowling Plaza and the excitement of the Entertainment Capital of the World.

“We are definitely pleased with the response to this year’s event, and we want to make sure everyone who wants to bowl gets the chance to do so,” USBC Executive Director Chad Murphy (pictured) said.

“We’re excited about the Open Championships’ first visit to South Point. We look forward to welcoming our dedicated bowlers to such a great facility and sharing the tournament experience with many new bowlers.”

The entry deadline for the event has been extended until March 31. Captains can enter and pay online at BOWL.com/OpenChamp or call the tournament office at 888-910-2695. To register, click here.

