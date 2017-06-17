Thewill be held November 19th at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno., Nevada, in conjunction with the PBA World Series of Bowling IX (Nov. 7-19, 2017).

The top three men and top three women in the points list of the 2017 World Bowling Tour season will compete in the season-ending WBT Finals.

The event will again be produced by the Professional Bowlers Association and played in conjunction with the championship round of the PBA World Championships with both events to be shown on ESPN.

The event will occur earlier in the calendar than previous WBT Finals due to the cancellation of the World Bowling Tour events which were scheduled to be held in the Middle East. These events will no longer take place in the final months of 2017 due to the relocation of the World Championships to Las Vegas at a conflicting date.

The last events of the 2017 World Bowling Tour will be Malmo, Sweden and Bangkok, Thailand in August and September.

The 2017 stops are as follows:

March 18-26 Brunswick Euro Challenge in Munich, Germany

June 26-July 2 PBA Oklahoma Open in Shawnee, Oklahoma, USA

Aug. 13-27 Lucky Larsen Masters in Malmö, Sweden

Sept. 30-Oct 6 WBT Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand

Nov. 7-19 PBA World Series of Bowling IX in Reno, Nev., USA

The World Bowling World Championships will be held from November 24th to December 4th at South Point Hotel Casino in Las Vegas.

The Championships was scheduled in Kuwait City in December but was relocated due to unforeseen delays with the construction of the Kuwait Bowling Center. World Bowling Executive Board have instead awarded the 2021 World Championships hosting rights to Kuwait.

