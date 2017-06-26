SPOILER ALERT: Three more PWBA titles decided at Players Championship site

SPOILER ALERT: The following story contains information about the stepladder finals of the PWBA Wichita Open, Pepsi PWBA Lincoln Open and PWBA Greater Detroit Open, scheduled to air on CBS Sports Network on July 4, 11 and 18, respectively. Complete stories will be distributed after each final airs.

The Professional Women’s Bowling Association conducted the stepladder finals for three events Sunday, June 25 at The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and the finals will air on CBS Sports Network in July.

The PWBA Wichita Open, Pepsi PWBA Lincoln Open and PWBA Greater Detroit Open finals are part of the CBS Sports Network television package with the United States Bowling Congress.

CBS Sports Network is televising 23 bowling events in 2017, including 13 PWBA Tour events.

The Go Bowling PWBA Players Championship, the second major of the 2017 PWBA Tour season, also was held at The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley and televised live on CBS Sports Network on Sunday, June 25. The stepladder finals of the three PWBA events were taped for delayed broadcast.

The dates the shows will air (all times Eastern):

July 4: PWBA Wichita Open, 8 p.m.

July 11: Pepsi PWBA Lincoln Open, 8 p.m.

July 18: PWBA Greater Detroit Open, 8 p.m.

On the lanes Sunday at The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley, Siti Safiyah became the first player from Malaysia to win a PWBA Tour title, downing fellow Malaysian and top seed Sin Li Jane, 221-170, to win the 2017 PWBA Wichita Open.

Sin started the match with three consecutive splits, while Safiyah stayed clean to claim her spot in the PWBA record book.

Safiyah advanced to the final in dramatic fashion, defeating Colombia’s Juliana Franco 8-7 in a roll-off after the two tied at 191. Franco only knocked down seven pins on her fill ball, while Rahman posted a strike and nine-spare in her final frame for the tie.

Franco moved on to the semifinal with a 172-154 win over USBC Hall of Famer Liz Johnson of Deerfield, Illinois, who was making her second TV appearance of the day after winning the 2017 Go Bowling PWBA Players Championship.

The finalists for the PWBA Wichita Open were determined at Northrock Lanes in Wichita, Kansas, on June 2-3.

In the 2017 Pepsi PWBA Lincoln Open final, Sin got redemption and a place next to her teammate in PWBA history, becoming the Tour’s second Malaysian champion with a 222-186 victory against amateur and first-time finalist Thashaina Seraus of Aruba.

Seraus, a recent graduate of Maryland Eastern Shore, defeated Kelly Kulick of Union, New Jersey, 222-142 to set up the meeting with Sin, while the opening game featured a rematch of the title bout at the Go Bowling PWBA Players Championship between Kulick and Liz Johnson. The results were different, however, with Kulick prevailing, 207-159.

The finalists for the Pepsi PWBA Lincoln Open were determined at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln, Nebraska, on June 9-10.

Two former collegiate teammates, who won a national title together in 2016, faced off in the championship match of the 2017 PWBA Greater Detroit Open, with Poland’s Daria Pająk claiming her first PWBA title with a 224-203 win over Verity Crawley of England.

The two spent four years together at Webber International, helping the Warriors to a win at the 2016 Intercollegiate Team Championships, and now they’re the top contenders for PWBA Rookie of the Year in 2017.

Pająk climbed the stepladder for her first win, defeating Colombia’s Juliana Franco, 233-194, in the opening match, before dispatching 2012 USBC Queens champion Diandra Asbaty of Chicago, 190-186.

The finalists of the 2017 PWBA Greater Detroit Open were determined at Super Bowl in Canton, Michigan, on June 16-17.

Click here to learn more about the PWBA Tour, including news, player biographies and more.

2017 PWBA Tour #5





PWBA Wichita Open

Northrock Lanes in Wichita, Kan., United States (June 1-3, 2017); was taped June 25 and will air July 4 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network.

Championship Round:

1. Siti Safiyah, Malaysia, 412 (2 games), $10,000

2. Sin Li Jane, Malaysia, 170 (1 game), $5,000

3. Juliana Franco, Colombia, 363 (2 games), $3,500

4. Liz Johnson, Deerfield, Illinois, 154 (1 game), $3,000

L-R Sin Li Jane, Siti Safiyah, Juliana Franco and Liz Johnson.

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 3 Franco def. No. 4 Johnson, 172-154

Second Match: No. 2 Safiyah def. Franco, 8-7 in roll-off after a 191-191 tie

Championship: Safiyah def. No. 1 Sin, 221-170.

2017 PWBA Tour #6





Pepsi PWBA Lincoln Open

Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln, Neb., United States (June 8-10, 2017); was taped June 25 and will air July 11 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network.

Championship Round:

1. Sin Li Jane, Malaysia, 222 (1 game), $10,000

2. Thashaina Seraus, Aruba, 408 (2 games), $5,000

3. Kelly Kulick, Union, N.J., 349 (2 games), $3,500

4. Liz Johnson, Deerfield, Ill., 159 (1 game), $3,000

L-R Sin Li Jane, Thashaina Seraus, Liz Johnson and Kelly Kulick.

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 4 Kulick vs. No. 3 Johnson, 207-159

Second Match: 2 Seraus def. Kulick, 222-142

Championship: No. 1 Sin def. Seraus, 222-186.

2017 PWBA Tour #7





PWBA Greater Detroit Open

Super Bowl in Canton, Mich., United States (June 15-17, 2017); was taped June 25 and will air July 18 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network.

Championship Round:

1. Daria Pająk, Poland, 647 (3 games), $10,000

2. Verity Crawley, England, 194 (1 game), $5,000

3. Diandra Asbaty, Chicago, Ill., 186 (1 game), $3,500

4. Juliana Franco, Colombia, 194 (1 game), $3,000

L-R Verity Crawley, Diandra Asbaty, Juliana Franco and Daria Pająk.

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 4 Pająk def. No. 3 Franco, 233-194

Second Match: Pająk def. No. 2 Asbaty, 190-186

Championship: Pająk def. No. 1 Crawley, 224-203.

