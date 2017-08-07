SPOILER ALERT: Another three PWBA titles decided at U.S. Women’s Open site

SPOILER ALERT: The following story contains information about the stepladder finals of the PWBA Orlando Open, PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open and Nationwide PWBA Rochester Open, scheduled to air on CBS Sports Network on August 15, 22 and 29, respectively. Complete stories will be distributed after each final airs.

The stepladders finals of three Professional Women’s Bowling Association events were conducted Sunday at Plano Super Bowl and each final will be televised on CBS Sports Network in August.

The PWBA Orlando Open, PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open and the Nationwide PWBA Rochester Open are part of the CBS Sports Network television package with the United States Bowling Congress. CBS Sports Network is televising 23 bowling events in 2017, including 13 PWBA Tour events.

The broadcast schedule for the events (all times Eastern):

Tue., Aug. 15 – PWBA Orlando Open, 8:30 p.m.

Tue., Aug. 22 – PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open, 8:30 p.m.

Tue., Aug. 29 – Nationwide PWBA Rochester Open, 8 p.m.

The championship round of the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open, the third major of the PWBA Tour season, also was held Sunday at Plano Super Bowl. The show was televised live on CBS Sports Network and USBC Hall of Famer Liz Johnson of Deerfield, Illinois, earned her fourth consecutive and sixth overall U.S. Women’s Open title.

In the stepladder finals of the PWBA Orlando Open, Stefanie Johnson of McKinney, Texas, won three matches to win the first event she entered this season. Johnson, on maternity leave at the start of the season, made her first PWBA Tour appearance of the 2017 season during qualifying and match-play rounds of the PWBA Orlando Open, which took place June 30 and July 1 at Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando, Florida, and earned the No. 4 seed.

In Sunday’s stepladder finals, she took down Liz Johnson, 210-176, and then defeated Danielle McEwan of Stony Point, New York, 245-216, to earn the chance to face top-seed Birgit Pöppler of Germany. In the title match, an open frame by Pöppler in the eighth frame gave Johnson an opening and she took advantage for a 189-184 victory to win her second career PWBA Tour title.

Colombia’s Clara Guerrero also looked to run the stepladder of the PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open as the No. 4 seed. She took down Danielle McEwan, 215-198, and Giselle Poss of Montgomery, Illinois, 235-214, and had the chance to shut out Shannon O’Keefe of O’Fallon, Illinois, with a double and eight pins in the final frame.

But Guerrero left the 4-6-7-10, and the open frame opened the door for the top-seeded O’Keefe. Needing a spare and nine pins to win, O’Keefe got the spare and then struck on her fill ball for a 202-200 victory. Seminole Lanes in Seminole, Florida, was the host for the qualifying and match-play rounds of the PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open on July 7-8.

Kristina Szczerbinski of North Tonawanda, New York, making her first championship-round appearance in the finals of the Nationwide PWBA Rochester Open, topped Clara Guerrero, 201-149, in the opening match but would fall to fellow left-hander Shannon Pluhowsky of Dayton, Ohio, 254-181.

In the title match, Danielle McEwan, bowling in her third consecutive stepladder finals, won her third PWBA Tour title with a 226-224 victory over Pluhowsky. The qualifying and match-play rounds of the Nationwide PWBA Rochester Open were July 13-15 at AMF Gates Lanes in Rochester, New York.

Click here to learn more about the PWBA Tour, including news, player biographies and more.

Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando, Fla., United States (June 29-July 1, 2017); was taped August 6 and will air Aug. 15 at 8.30 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network.

Championship Round:

1. Stefanie Johnson, Grand Prairie, Texas, 644 (3 games), $10,000

2. Birgit Pöppler, Germany, 184 (1 game), $5,000

3. Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 216 (1 game), $3,500

4. Liz Johnson, Deerfield, Illinois, 176 (1 game), $3,000

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 4 S. Johnson def. No. 3 L. Johnson, 210-176

Second Match: S. Johnson def. No. 2 McEwan, 245-216

Championship: S. Johnson def. No. 1 Pöppler, 189-184.

PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open

Seminole Lanes in Seminole, Fla., United States (July 6-8, 2017); was taped August 6 and will air Aug. 22 at 8.30 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network.

Championship Round:

1. Shannon O’Keefe, O’Fallon, Ill., 202 (1 game), $10,000

2. Clara Guerrero, Colombia, 650 (3 games), $5,000

3. Giselle Poss, Montgomery, Ill., 214 (1 game), $3,500

4. Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 198 (1 game), $3,000

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 4 Guerrero vs. No. 3 McEwan, 215-198

Second Match: Guerrero def. No. 2 Poss, 235-214

Championship: No. 1 O’Keefe def. Guerrero, 202-200.

Nationwide PWBA Rochester Open

AMF Gates Lanes in Rochester, N.Y., United States (July 13-15, 2017); was taped August 6 and will air Aug. 29 at 8.30 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network.

Championship Round:

1. Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 226 (1 game), $10,000

2. Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, 478 (2 games), $5,000

3. Kristina Szczerbinski, North Tonawanda, N.Y., 382 (2 games), $3,500

4. Clara Guerrero, Colombia, 149 (1 game), $3,000

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 3 Szczerbinski def. No. 4 Guerrero, 201-149

Second Match: No. 2 Pluhowsky def. Szczerbinski, 254-181

Championship: No. 1 McEwan def. Pluhowsky, 226-224.

