of Canada defeated Chinese Taipei spinnerin best-of-three games format, two-games-to-none, to conclude the 2017 World Bowling Championships for men and women with victory in men’s match play masters Monday afternoon at South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas.

Lavoie, a 24-year-old right-hander and the 2016 U.S. Open champion, who has won another PBA title, two European Bowling Tour titles and gold in doubles at the World Games, flew past his opponent in the first game, 247-206, and wrapped up the title with a 216-199 win in game two.

In the semi-finals, Lavoie swept fellow PBA champion Andres Gomez of Colombia, 2-0 (214-203, 221-200), and 19-year-old Xu ousted another PBA champion, Thomas Larsen of Denmark in two games, 203-180 and 224-199.

Xu capped off the fine performance by the Chinese Taipei spinners with another silver medal, while Gomez and Larsen both received bronze medals.

The World Bowling Championships for men and women was held from Nov. 25 through Dec. 4 at South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

The Championships awarded medals in six disciplines in each division – singles, doubles, trios, team, all-events and masters.

Bowlingdigital provided onsite coverage of the combined World Championships including reports, photos and results after each round commencing with women’s singles preliminaries on Saturday, Nov. 25, all the way through to masters match play on Monday, Dec. 4, completed in the late afternoon.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on the World Bowling Tour, click here.

World Bowling Championships – Men’s Masters Medal Round

South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas, USA (Dec. 4, 2017)

Championship Round (best-of-three):

Gold: Francois Lavoie, Canada

Silver: Xu Zhe-Jia, Chinese Taipei

Bronze: Andres Gomez, Colombia

Bronze: Thomas Larsen, Denmark

From left: Xu Zhe-Jia, Francois Lavoie, Andres Gomez and Thomas Larsen. Photos courtesy of Seija Lankinen and Terence Yaw.

Playoff Results:

Semi-final Match 1: No. 6 Lavoie def. No. 15 Gomez, 2-0

214-203, 221-200

Semi-final Match 2: No. 7 Xu def. No. 8 Larsen, 2-0

203-180, 224-199

Championship: Lavoie def. Xu, 2-0

247-206, 216-199.

World Bowling Championships – Men’s Masters Round of 8

Single-elimination, best-of-three games format. Winners advance, losers eliminated.

World Bowling Championships – Men’s Masters Round of 16

Single-elimination, best-of-three games format. Winners advance, losers eliminated.

World Bowling Championships – Men’s Masters Round of 24

Single-elimination, best-of-three games format. Winners advance, losers eliminated.