2018 EBT Women’s Point Ranking after VI Brunswick Madrid Challenge

There were no changes atop the 2018 European Bowling Tour women’s ranking after the conclusion of the VI Brunswick Madrid Challenge Sunday, July 8, at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

All-time women’s EBT title leader Ghislaine Stigter-Van Der Tol (right), Netherlands, was the lone top 10 bowler who participated in Madrid finishing third among 21 women to narrow the gap to leader Jenny Wegner of Sweden, by 70 points.

With six of 12 events in the books, Wegner (left) leads with 494 points, with the Dutch 59 points behind in second place with 435.

Cherie Tan of Singapore remained in third place with 335 and is followed by Jenny’s younger sister Cajsa Wegner (right) in fourth place with 319.

Rounding out the top 8 who will qualify for the EBT Masters in 2019 are another two Singaporeans and two Malaysians.

Maria Jose Rodriguez (left and featured photo) was the best woman in the Brunswick Madrid Challenge and received 100 points in the EBT “bronze” tournament to jump into a tie for 21st place with 130 total points.

The seventh tournament of the 2018 European Bowling Tour season, the 14th Storm San Marino Open, an EBT “gold” tournament, will run from July 7-15 at Rose’n Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino.

After the Aalborg International has been canceled, the 2018 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, two “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which will offer total prize fund of roughly 625.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 8, 2019 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

VI Brunswick Madrid Challenge (Bronze) – Women’s Ranking

Players with position, country and ranking points

1. Maria Jose Rodriguez, Colombia, 100

2. Nicole Sanders, Netherlands, 80

3. Ghislaine Stigter Van Der Tol, Netherlands, 70

4. Ida Andersson, Sweden, 60

5. Cristina Sanz, Spain, 50

6. Wendy Bartaire-Jimenez, France, 48

7. Olena Roshchenko, Ukraine, 46

8. Teresa Barriopedro, Spain, 44

9. Monica Jimenez, Spain, 42

10. Sara Del Olmo, Spain, 40

11. Ingrid Julià, Spain, 30

12. Cheska Tomas, Netherlands, 30

13. Lidia Serrano, Spain, 28

14. Monica Bagnolini, Italy, 28

15. Patricia Ciotti, Italy, 26

16. Aurora Cartagena, Spain, 26

17. Victoria García, Spain, 24

18. Karolina Fernandez, Spain, 24

19. Rosa Gonzalez, Spain, 22

20. Maria Gabriela Martinez Valdepeñas, Venezuela, 22

21. Mayka Briones, Spain, 16

2018 EBT Women’s Point Ranking – Standings after Madrid (EBT #6/12)

Players with country, ranking point total and number of top 50 finishes