Thewill featured 13 tournaments in 10 countries, two each in Denmark, Germany and Sweden, and one each in Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, San Marino and Spain.

After the addition of two new tournaments the 2017 EBT schedule includes two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, three “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which will offer total prize fund of more than 560.000 Euro.

For the first time since the inception in the year 2000, the 19th EBT Tour season will kick off with a “silver” tournament in Stockholm, Sweden, in late December 2017. The AIK International Tournament Powered by Track, one the two newcomers on the schedule, will run from Dec. 26 through Jan. 7, 2018 at Bowl-O-Rama.

The Brunswick Ballmaster Open, the most prestigious European tournament which kicked off the Tour in the previous 18 seasons, will follow Jan. 5-14, once again at Tali Bowling Center in Helsinki, Finland.

Immediately following the “gold” event in Finland is the 30th Irish Open Championships in association with Storm, the first “satellite” tournament which starts Jan. 14th at Leisureplex Stillorgan in Dublin, Ireland, and ends Jan. 21st.

The EBT takes a seven-week break before heading to the first “platinum” event, the Brunswick Euro Challenge March 10-18 at Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany, which offers total prize money of 105.000 Euro.

April 15-22 marks the return of the Hammer Bronzen Schietspoel Tournament 2018 to Dolfijn Bowling in Tilburg, Netherlands, which burned down a two weeks after the 2016 HBST.

Immediately after the conclusion of the “silver” tournament, Dolfijn Bowling will also host the EBT Masters for the 2017 season, which will be contested on Monday, April 23rd, featuring the top 8 men and women in the 2017 EBT point ranking.

Next is the “bronze” Kegel Aalborg International 2018 in Aalborg, Denmark, May 20-27 at Lovvang Bowling Center before the Tour takes a one-month break in which the 2018 in Women’s European Championships will be held in Brussels, Belgium (June 6-17).

The EBT resumes with a summer swing featuring back-to-back-to-back tournaments, the VI Brunswick Madrid Challenge (bronze) at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain (June 30-July 8), the 14th Storm San Marino Open (gold) at Rose’n Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino (July 7-15) and the Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open (Silver) at Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany (July 14-22).

Odense Bowling Center in Odense, Denmark, will host the Odense International, a “satellite” event formerly held in May in conjunction with the tournament in Aalborg, which moved to Aug. 26-Sept. 2.

At the same time but a week longer, the second “platinum” tournament will be staged at Baltiska Bowlinghallen in Malmö, Sweden, where the Lucky Larsen Masters, named after Swedish standout Martin Larsen, will be held from Aug. 25 through Sept. 9.

The second newcomer this season will be the Rome Open, “Satellite” tournament at Brunswick Bowling in Rome, Italy, which runs Sept. 8-16.

The 2018 European Bowling Tour season will come to an end with a “bronze” tournament at Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo, Norway where the Norwegian Open 2018 by Brunswick takes place from Oct. 5-14.

In each event of the 2018 European Bowling Tour women will receive an equality handicap of eight pins per game.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each tournament will also receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 8, 2019 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

2018 European Bowling Tour – Schedule of Events

Subject to change

2018 EBT #1 (Silver)

AIK International Tournament Powered by Track

Bowl-O-Rama in Stockholm, Sweden (Dec. 26-Jan. 7, 2018)

2018 EBT #2 (Gold)

Brunswick Ballmaster Open

Tali Bowling Center in Helsinki, Finland (Jan. 5-14, 2018)

2018 EBT #3 (Satellite)

30th Irish Open Championships in association with Storm

Leisureplex Stillorgan in Dublin, Ireland (Jan. 14-21, 2018)

2018 EBT #4 (Platinum)

Brunswick Euro Challenge

Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany (March 10-18, 2018)

2018 EBT #5 (Silver)

Hammer Bronzen Schietspoel Tournament 2018

Dolfijn Bowling Tilburg in Tilburg, Netherlands (April 15-22, 2018)

2018 EBT #6 (Bronze)

Kegel Aalborg International 2018

Lovvang Bowling Center in Aalborg, Denmark (May 20-27, 2018)

2018 EBT #7 (Bronze)

VI Brunswick Madrid Challenge

Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain (June 30-July 8, 2018)

2018 EBT #8 (Gold)

14th Storm San Marino Open

Rose’n Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino (July 7-15, 2018)

2018 EBT #9 (Silver)

Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open

Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany (July 14-22, 2018)

2018 EBT #10 (Satellite)

Odense International

Odense Bowling Center in Odense, Denmark (Aug. 26-Sept. 2, 2018)

2018 EBT #11 (Platinum)

Lucky Larsen Masters

Baltiska Bowlinghallen in Malmö, Sweden (Aug. 25-Sept. 9, 2018)

2018 EBT #12 (Satellite)

Rome Open

Brunswick Bowling in Rome, Italy (Sept. 8-16, 2018)

2018 EBT #13 (Bronze)

Norwegian Open 2018 by Brunswick

Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo, Norway (Oct. 5-14, 2018)