2018 International Seniors Bowling Tour Stats – Schedule & Champions

Thefor men and women age 50 and older consists of 10 tournaments in six countries, three in Germany, two each in France and The Netherlands and one each in Belgium, England and Italy.

In each event, men and women bowl in separate divisions. Age bonus starts at age 51 (1 pin per game), then increases a pin for every additional year of age with no limit.

The ISBT Masters Finals for the 2017 season will be held on April 20 at Cristal Bowling in Wittelsheim, France, in conjunction with the 7th Track Alsace Senior Open.

The 2018 ISBT will conclude with the Zeeland Senior Open

Dec. 6-9 at Bowling Goes in Goes, Netherlands.

2018 ISBT Men’s Champions:

1 – Helmut Ulber

Gery Verbruggen

Timo Mäkelä

Serge Frouvelle

2018 ISBT Women’s Champions:

2 – Martina Beckel, Germany

1 – Angie Brown

Liliane Vintens

2018 International Seniors Bowling Tour – Schedule & Champions

2018 ISBT #1

Arthur’s 13th Senior Open

Vegas Bowling in Osnabrück, Germany (March 7-11, 2018)

Men’s Champion: Helmut Ulber, Germany

Women’s Champion: Martina Beckel, Germany





2018 ISBT #2

Euro Bowling Senior Open

Euro Bowling in Deurne, Antwerp, Belgium (March 29 – April 1, 2018)

Men’s Champion: Gery Verbruggen, Belgium

Women’s Champion: Martina Beckel, Germany





ISBT Masters for 2017

ISBT Masters

Cristal Bowling in Wittelsheim, France, (April 20, 2018)

Men’s Champion: Ron Oldfield, England

Women’s Champion: Martina Beckel, Germany





2018 ISBT #3

7th Track Alsace Senior Open

Cristal Bowling in Wittelsheim, France (April 19-22, 2018)

Men’s Champion: Timo Mäkelä, Finland

Women’s Champion: Angie Brown, England





2018 ISBT #4

Italian Senior Open

Reno Bowling in Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy (June 2-10, 2018)

Men’s Champion: Serge Frouvelle, France

Women’s Champion: Liliane Vintens, Belgium





2018 ISBT #5

7th Senior Open Dream-Bowl Böblingen

Dream-Bowl in Böblingen, Germany (July 7-15, 2018)

2018 ISBT #6

13th Dutch Senior Open 2018

Sportcity Bowling in Nieuwegein, Netherlands (August 1-5, 2018)

2018 ISBT #7

Paris Senior Open

La Factory in Moussy-Le-Neuf, France (August 15-19, 2018)

2018 ISBT #8

5th Senior Open Dream-Bowl Palace

Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany (August 25 – September 2, 2018)

2018 ISBT #9

2nd Stroud UK Senior Open

Stroud Bowl in Stroud, Gloucestershire, England (September 12-16, 2018)

2018 ISBT #10

Zeeland Senior Open

Bowling Goes in Goes, Netherlands (December 6-9, 2018)