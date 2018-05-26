Wes Malott holds fund-raiser for Santa Fe high school victims’ families

Former PBA Player of the Yearis the most recent PBA player who is trying to do good things in the face of tragedy, holding a fund-raiser to benefit the families’ of victims of the recent high school shooting tragedy in Santa Fe, Texas.

Malott (featured photo), who is hosting his annual Malott’s All-Stars Youth Championships tournament this weekend in Austin, Texas, has organized a raffle that will include bowling balls from the brand he represents, Roto Grip, along with a new Roto Grip bowling bag, Dexter shoes, High 5 Gear apparel and a lot more.

Multiple winners will be selected in the raffle drawing that will be held Sunday, live on Malott’s tournament Facebook page, at the conclusion of his youth tournament. For additional information, click here.

“It’s a way our bowling community can get involved in a bigger way. I’m sure our bowlers would donate anyway, but I thought maybe we could do something that would encourage more people to help,” Malott said.

“It was kind of a last minute thing, but Sean Rash (l.) is going to donate a jersey and ball. Parker Bohn (r.) is donating some things. It’s kinda taken on a life of its own, so rather than one big drawing, we’re going to draw for multiple winners. J.J. Watt announced he’s going to pay for the funerals, but there are still expenses for some of the kids who were injured, so that’s how we’re going to try to help.

“My goal was to get to $5,000, and we’re already more than halfway there.”

Malott noted the connection to the tragic event became personal when he took his 10-year-old son Camden to Santa for a baseball tournament recently, and they stayed in the home of a family that has kids attending the school.

Raffle tickets are available for $5 each, five for $20 or 20 for $50. Fans can obtain raffle tickets by using their PayPal accounts: PayPal to [email protected] If they don’t have a PayPal account, send an email to Malott at [email protected] and he’ll do his best to process credit cards through his Strike-A-Lott Pro Shop.

Xtra Frame heads into a busy week to kick off summer

Next week’s Xtra Frame schedule kicks off a busy summer, including start-to-finish coverage of the PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open from Hijinx Family Entertainment Center in Jonesboro, Ark., Saturday and Sunday.

Canada’s Francois Lavoie (right) will defend his 2017 title in the third of eight Xtra Frame PBA Tour events on the 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour schedule.

The PBA50 Tour returns to action Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with start-to-finish coverage of the Northern California Classic presented by MOTIV from Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, Calif. Amleto Monacelli (left) is defending champion.

The PWBA heads east for the East Hartford Open from Silver Lanes in East Hartford, Conn., next Friday and Saturday. For subscription and schedule information click here.

PBA Regional Update: Adam Pogge wins first title in Waxahachie

Adam Pogge from Austin, Texas, struck twice in the 10th frame of the final game of match play Sunday to win his first PBA title in the PBA Waxahachie Southwest Challenge at Hilltop Lanes in Waxahachie, Texas.

Pogge, who held a 38-pin lead going into position round concluding the eight-game modified round robin match play finals, dropped a 246-245 decision to Mason Edmondson of Amarillo, Texas, but maintained the overall pinfall lead by seven pins to win the title and a $2,000 first prize.

The May 24-26 PBA Regional schedule includes the PBA and PBA50 Vanessa Brown Homes West Open (PBA presented by Track, PBA50 presented by Ebonite); the Colony Park Lanes East Challenge presented by Columbia 300 in York, Pa., and the Celeste Walker Midwest/Central Open presented by American Family Insurance at Strike-N-Spare II in Lockport, Ill.

For complete PBA Regional schedules, rules and entry information, click here to find the event(s) in your area.

Quick Notes

Ryan and Chelsie Ciminelli became first-time parents on Saturday, May 19, with the arrival of Jaxon Michael Ciminelli. The newcomer arrived one minute past midnight at 20 ¼ inches and 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Anthony Simonsen is the top qualifier and will bowl for the title in the PBA-World Bowling Tour Busan Cup in South Korea Saturday. Korea’s Seokbyeong Choi and Wonyoung Choi will bowl the opening match. The winner will meet Thailand’s Annop Arromasaranon for the right to meet Simonsen in the title match.

