Beauties vs. Beasts special event to kick off mixed doubles event

A new “Beauties vs. Beasts” five-game Baker format team match will kick off the annualpresented by Storm on Thursday, July 26, at 4 p.m. CDT at Copperfield Bowl in Houston, Texas. The special event will be covered live by PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling.

Tournament founder Donna Conners (featured photo, second from left), who is always looking to add bigger-and-better features to the event, will pit last year’s top male qualifiers against last year’s leading female qualifiers in a Baker format team competition. At stake will be $5,000 in bonus prize money for the winning team, with $1,000 to the losing team.

Bowling on the female side will be Germany’s Birgit Pöppler (center, who won the 2017 mixed doubles title with partner Jason Sterner, second from right); Stefanie Johnson of McKinney, Texas; Holly Harris of Wichita, Kan.; Josie Earnest-Barnes of Nashville, Tenn., and Natalie Cortese of Hoffman Estates, Ill. (Cortese replaces Sweden’s Jenny Wegner, who is not entered this year).

The male side will feature Kyle Troup of Taylorsville, N.C.; Tommy Jones of Simpsonville, S.C.; Chris Barnes of Double Oak, Texas; Brad Miller of Raytown, Mo., and Clint Land of Houston.

The 19th annual mixed doubles tournament, the largest event of its kind in professional bowling, will feature a world-class field of 160 teams including players from around the world. It will be covered from start to finish by PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling, beginning with the first of four eight-game qualifying squads at 8 a.m. CDT on Friday, July 27.

PBA50 Tour next to make PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling debut

The PBA50 Tour will be the next to make its PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling debut when the “senior tour” resumes its 2018 schedule July 17-20 in the PBA50 River City Extreme Open, presented by Ebonite, from River City Extreme in Monticello, Minn.

July coverage of the PBA50 Tour by PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling continues with the PBA50 South Shore Open presented by Hammer at Olympia Lanes in Hammond, Ind., July 23-26, and the PBA50 Security Federal Savings Bank Championship, presented by Track, at Dave Small’s Heritage Lanes, Kokomo, Ind., July 28-31.

All PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling events are covered live, from first ball to last, at

FloBowling.com. Existing Xtra Frame subscribers can transition their current subscriptions by clicking here or new subscribers can sign-up at FloBowling.com.

USBC extends Senior Masters, Super Senior Classic through 2021

The United States Bowling Congress has extended its agreement with Sam’s Town Bowling Center in Las Vegas to host the Senior Masters and Super Senior Classic through 2021. Sam’s Town has hosted both events since 2016.

In 2019, Super Senior Classic for players 60 and older will begin on May 29 with the Senior Masters set for June 2-9. The Super Senior Classic has grown from 28 competitors in 2013 to 184 bowlers in 2018.

The 2020 Senior Masters is set for May 31-June 7, while the 2021 event will take place June 6-13. The 2020 Super Senior Classic is scheduled for May 27-31 and the 2021 tournament will be June 2-6.

PBA Regional Update: Bob Caruso wins Cecil Raymond Memorial title

Bob Caruso of Dayton, N.J. defeated Steve Pavlinko (above, r-l) of Sewell, N.J., 246-218, to win the PBA50 Cecil Raymond Memorial presented by Ebonite at Brunswick Zone Deptford on Sunday.

Caruso, who qualified second, held a comfortable lead throughout the title match on his way to his fourth career PBA Regional title and his second in Deptford. He also won the 2014 Mil-Ray Foods Open. Pavlinko is the co-sponsor of the event and operates the pro shop inside the center. Caruso won $2,000 while Pavlinko earned $1,000 for his runner-up finish.

The tournament, which began in 2004, was renamed in 2014 to honor its sponsor, Cecil Raymond, who passed away in January 2014. Raymond was the 2013 recipient of the East Region’s Pat Patterson Award for outstanding contributions to the region.

In the semifinal round, Caruso edged Tommy Brodowski of New Hyde Park, N.Y., 174-173, when Brodowski opened in the 10th frame while Pavlinko defeated three-time East Region PBA50 Player of the Year Sam Maccarone of Williamstown, N.J., 227-207. Brodowski and Maccarone each earned $750 as semifinal round losers.

The July 13-15 PBA Regional schedule includes the PBA50 Fairborn Central Classic presented by Roto Grip at Bowl 10 Fairborn in Fairborn, Ohio; the PBA Allstate Tony Grigat Midwest Open presented by Columbia 300 at Poplar Creek Bowl in Hoffman Estates, Ill., and the PBA Beltline Lanes Columbia Baker Doubles South Open in Columbia, S.C.

Over the July 20-22 weekend, PBA Regional events will include the PBA50 Parkway Lanes Eastern Open presented by Roto Grip in Elmwood Park, N.J.; the PBA Angola Central/Midwest Open presented by Ebonite at Angola Bowl in Angola, Ind.; the PBA Spring Hill Lanes South Open presented by Track in Spring Hill, Fla.; the PBA Fort Sill Southwest Open at Twin Oaks Bowling Center in Fort Sill, Okla.; the PBA, PBA50 and PBA-PWBA Secoma Lanes Northwest/West Open tripleheader in Federal Way, Wash., and the PBA50 Beverly Lanes Midwest/Central Open presented by Roto Grip in Arlington Heights, Ill.

Closing out the July schedule of PBA Regional competitions will be the PBA50 Ned Micelli Memorial at Herrill Lanes in New Hyde Park, N.Y., over the July 27-28 weekend.

For complete PBA Regional schedules, rules and entry information, click here to find the event(s) in your area.

Quick Notes

Last call for fans to vote on the “best bowler” in the 2018 ESPY competition. Click here and look for the “best bowler” ballot which includes Jason Belmonte, Rhino Page, Tom Smallwood and Jesper Svensson. The winner will be announced when the ESPY shows airs on ESPN on Wednesday, July 18.

