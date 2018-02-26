2018 Professional Bowlers Association Tour Schedule & Champions

The 2018 PBA National Tour schedule currently features 15 tournaments, including four “majors”, the PBA Tournament of Champions, Barbasol PBA Players Championship, United States Bowling Congress Masters and U.S. Open.
Dates and venue for the PBA World Series of Bowling X, which usually concludes the PBA season with the fifth major, PBA World Championship, will be announced later.
2018 PBA Tour Schedule & Champions
Subject to change.
2018 PBA Tour #1
2018 DHC PBA Japan Invitational
Tokyo Port Bowl in Tokyo, Japan (January 26-28, 2018)
Champion: Dom Barrett of England
2018 PBA Tour #2
PBA Tournament of Champions (PBA Major)
AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn, OH, USA (February 5-11, 2018)
Champion: Matt O’Grady of Rahway, N.J.
2018 PBA Tour #3
Go Bowling! PBA 60th Anniversary Classic
Woodland Bowl in Indianapolis, Ind., USA (February 13-18, 2018)
Champion: Jakob Butturff of Tempe, Ariz.
2018 PBA Tour #4
Barbasol PBA Players Championship (Major)
Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio, USA (February 19-25, 2018)
Champion: Tom Smallwood of Saginaw, Mich.
2018 PBA Tour #5
Mark Roth/Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship presented by BowlerX.com
Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio, USA (February 19-25, 2018)
2018 PBA Tour #6
2018 United States Bowling Congress Masters (Major)
Oncenter Convention CenterSyracuse, N.Y., USA (April 8-15, 2018
2018 PBA Tour #7
PBA Xtra Frame Port Property Management Maine Shootout
Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine, USA (April 16-18, 2018)
2018 PBA Tour #8
2018 PBA Tour Finals
Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Mich., USA (May 4-6, 2018
2018 PBA Tour #9
PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open
Tenpin Alley in Wilmington, N.C., USA (May 18-20, 2018)
2018 PBA Tour #10
PBA Xtra Frame Jonesboro Open
Hijinx Family Entertainment Center in Jonesboro, Ark., USA (June 1-3, 2018)
2018 PBA Tour #11
PBA Xtra Frame Parkside Open
Parkside Lanes in Aurora, Ill., USA (June 29-July 2, 2018)
2018 PBA Tour #12
Storm Xtra Frame PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles
Copperfield Bowl in Houston, Texas, USA (July 26-July 29, 2018)
2018 PBA Tour #13
PBA Xtra Frame Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic
Mid-County Lanes in Middletown, Del., USA (Aug. 17-19, 2018)
2018 PBA Tour #14
PBA Xtra Frame Kenn-Feld Group Classic
Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater, Ohio, USA (Aug. 24-26, 2018)
2018 PBA Tour #15
2018 U.S. Open
Northrock Lanes in Wichita, Kan., USA (Oct. 24-31, 2018)