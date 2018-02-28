2018 PWBA Tour Schedule features 14 events, including four Majors

The, which was re-launched in 2015 after nearly a dozen years, features 10 regular-season events and four “majors”.

The 2018 PWBA Tour kicks off in April with the PWBA Las Vegas Open and concludes with back-to-back “majors”, the PWBA Players Championship in August and the PWBA Tour Championship in September.

The stepladder finals of the first six standard events of the 2018 season will be livestreamed. The finals of the four majors (USBC Queens, U.S. Open, Players Championship and Tour Championship) and the three elite events will broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

2018 PWBA Tour Schedule & Champions

2018 PWBA Tour #1

PWBA Las Vegas Open (standard event; livestream finals)

South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas, Nev. United States (April 26-28, 2018)

2018 PWBA Tour #2

PWBA Sonoma County Open (standard event; livestream finals)

Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park, Calif. United States (May 3-5, 2018)

2018 PWBA Tour #3

PWBA Fountain Valley Open (standard event; livestream finals)

Fountain Bowl in Fountain Valley, Calif. United States (May 10-12, 2018)

2018 PWBA Tour #4

USBC Queens (PWBA Major; live TV finals)

National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev. United States (May 16-22, 2018)

2018 PWBA Tour #5

PWBA East Hartford Open (standard event; livestream finals)

Silver Lanes in East Hartford, Conn. United States (May 31-June 2, 2018)

2018 PWBA Tour #6

PWBA Louisville Open (standard event; livestream finals)

Fern Valley Strike and Spare in Louisville, Ky. United States (June 7-9, 2018)

2018 PWBA Tour #7

PWBA Greater Harrisburg Open (standard event; livestream finals)

ABC West in Mechanicsburg, Pa., United States (June 14-16, 2018)

2018 PWBA Tour #8

U.S. Women’s Open (PWBA Major; live TV finals)

Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando, Fla. United States (June 23-30, 2018)

2018 PWBA Tour #9

2018 PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles

Copperfield Bowl in Houston, Texas, United States (July 26-29, 2018)

2018 PWBA Tour #10

Pepsi PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open (elite format; live TV finals)

Seminole Lanes in Seminole, Fla. United States (August 2-4, 2018)

2018 PWBA Tour #11

BowlerX.com PWBA Twin Cities Open (elite format; live TV finals)

Cedarvale Lanes in Eagan, Minn. United States (August 9-11, 2018)

2018 PWBA Tour #12

Nationwide PWBA Columbus Open (elite format; live TV finals)

Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio, United States (August 16-18, 2018)

2018 PWBA Tour #13

PWBA Players Championship (PWBA Major; live TV finals)

Plano Super Bowl in Plano, Texas, United States (August 22-25, 2018)

2018 PWBA Tour #14

PWBA Tour Championship (PWBA Major; live TV finals)

Richmond Raceway Complex, Old Dominion Building in Richmond, Va., USA (Sept. 16-19, 2018)