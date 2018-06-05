2018 Women’s European Championships starts Thursday in Brussels

Thewill start Thursday, June 7, when the 133 athletes from 26 countries take to the 36 lanes at Bowling Center Bowling Stones for the official practice.

The opening ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST) and the 9-day competition will run in Brussels, Belgium from June 8 through 16.

The following member federations of the European Tenpin Bowling Federation (ETBF) have registered for the event: Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and the host country Belgium.

Each team consists of maximum six women, who compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in Singles, Doubles, Trios, five-player Teams, All-Events and Masters.

Singles, Doubles, Trios and Team events features six games preliminaries with the top 4 advancing to the playoffs in one-game format, seeded 1 to 4 according to their position in qualifying. No. 1 bowls No. 4 and No. 2 takes on No. 3. The winners bowl for gold and silver and the losers share the bronze medals.

The top three players with the highest 24-game total (combined results of the Singles, Doubles and Team preliminaries) receive the medals in All Events.

The top 24 in All-Events advance to single-elimination Masters match play in best-of-three games format. The top 8 receive one bye.

In each round, the highest seeded player bowls the lowest seeded player, the second-highest seeded player bowls the second-lowest seeded player, and so on. Winners advance and losers will be eliminated. The remaining two players bowl for gold and silver and the losers of the semifinals share the bronze medals.

For more information on the 2018 Women’s European Championships download the 2018 WEC Bulletin (as of Feb. 16, 2018).

2018 Women’s European Championships Schedule

All times Central European Summer Time (CEST)

Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Ball registration

15.00-20.00 Unofficial practice

Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Last day, of team arrivals

Ball registration

10.00-20.00 Unofficial practice

Thursday, June 7, 2018

09.00-18.00 Ball registration

08.00-09.00 Lane maintenance

09.00-10.00 Team Managers meeting in Bowling Stones

10.30-12.00 Official practice Squad 1

12.00-13.00 Lane maintenance

13.00-14.30 Official practice Squad 2

14.30-15.30 Lane maintenance

15.30-17.00 Official practice Squad 3

17.00-18.00 Break and line up

18.00-18.30 Opening Ceremony in Bowling Stones

Friday, June 8, 2018

08.00-09.00 Lane maintenance

09.00-12.45 Singles Squad 1

12.45-13.45 Lane maintenance

13.45-17.30 Singles Squad 2

Saturday, June 9, 2018

09.00-10.00 Lane maintenance

10.00-13.45 Singles Squad 3

13.45-15.00 Break and Lane maintenance

15.00-17.45 Singles Semi Finals

15.45-16.30 Singles Final

16.30-17.00 Medal Ceremony, Singles

Sunday, June 10, 2018

08.00-09.00 Lane maintenance

09.00-12.45 Doubles Squad 1

12.45-13.45 Lane maintenance

13.45-17.30 Doubles Squad 2

Monday, June 11, 2018

09.00-10.00 Lane maintenance

10.00-13.45 Doubles Squad 3

13.45-15.00 Break and Lane maintenance

15.00-15.45 Doubles Semi Finals

15.45-16.30 Doubles Finals

16.30-17.00 Medal Ceremony, Doubles

Tuesday, June 12, 2018

09.00-10.00 Lane maintenance

10.00-12.45 Trios Squad 1

12.45-13.45 Special Olympics

14.00-15.00 Lane maintenance

15.00-17.45 Trios Squad 2

Wednesday, June 13, 2018

08.00-09.00 Lane maintenance

09.00-11.45 Trios Squad 2

11.45-12.45 Lane maintenance

12.45-15.30 Trios Squad 1

15.30-16.30 Break and Lane maintenance

16.30-17.30 Trios Semi Finals

17.30-18.30 Trios Finals

18.30-19.00 Medal Ceremony, Trios

Thursday, June 14, 2018

09.00-10.00 Lane maintenance

10.00-14.30 Team Squad A

Friday, June 15, 2018

08.00-09.00 Lane maintenance

09.00-13.30 Team Squad B

13.30-14.30 Break and Lane maintenance

14.30-16.00 Team Semi Finals

16.00-17.30 Team Finals

17.30-18.30 Medal Ceremony Team & All Event

Saturday, June 16, 2018

08.00-09.00 Lane maintenance

09.00-10.15 Masters Step 1 (8 matches)

10.15-11.30 Masters Step 2 (8 matches)

11.30-12.30 Break and Lane maintenance

12.30-13.45 Masters Step 3 (4 matches)

13.45-15.00 Masters Step 4 (2 matches)

15.00-16.15 Masters Finale

16.30-17.00 Medal Ceremony Masters

19.30 Farewell Banquet in Bowlingcenter

Sunday, June 17, 2018

Departures