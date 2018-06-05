2018 Women’s European Championships starts Thursday in Brussels

The 2018 Women’s European Championships
will start Thursday, June 7, when the 133 athletes from 26 countries take to the 36 lanes at Bowling Center Bowling Stones for the official practice.
The opening ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST) and the 9-day competition will run in Brussels, Belgium from June 8 through 16.
The following member federations of the European Tenpin Bowling Federation (ETBF) have registered for the event: Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and the host country Belgium.
Each team consists of maximum six women, who compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in Singles, Doubles, Trios, five-player Teams, All-Events and Masters.
Singles, Doubles, Trios and Team events features six games preliminaries with the top 4 advancing to the playoffs in one-game format, seeded 1 to 4 according to their position in qualifying. No. 1 bowls No. 4 and No. 2 takes on No. 3. The winners bowl for gold and silver and the losers share the bronze medals.
The top three players with the highest 24-game total (combined results of the Singles, Doubles and Team preliminaries) receive the medals in All Events.
The top 24 in All-Events advance to single-elimination Masters match play in best-of-three games format. The top 8 receive one bye.
In each round, the highest seeded player bowls the lowest seeded player, the second-highest seeded player bowls the second-lowest seeded player, and so on. Winners advance and losers will be eliminated. The remaining two players bowl for gold and silver and the losers of the semifinals share the bronze medals.
For more information on the 2018 Women’s European Championships download the 2018 WEC Bulletin (as of Feb. 16, 2018).
2018 Women’s European Championships Schedule
All times Central European Summer Time (CEST)
Tuesday, June 5, 2018
Ball registration
15.00-20.00 Unofficial practice
Wednesday, June 6, 2018
Last day, of team arrivals
Ball registration
10.00-20.00 Unofficial practice
Thursday, June 7, 2018
09.00-18.00 Ball registration
08.00-09.00 Lane maintenance
09.00-10.00 Team Managers meeting in Bowling Stones
10.30-12.00 Official practice Squad 1
12.00-13.00 Lane maintenance
13.00-14.30 Official practice Squad 2
14.30-15.30 Lane maintenance
15.30-17.00 Official practice Squad 3
17.00-18.00 Break and line up
18.00-18.30 Opening Ceremony in Bowling Stones
Friday, June 8, 2018
08.00-09.00 Lane maintenance
09.00-12.45 Singles Squad 1
12.45-13.45 Lane maintenance
13.45-17.30 Singles Squad 2
Saturday, June 9, 2018
09.00-10.00 Lane maintenance
10.00-13.45 Singles Squad 3
13.45-15.00 Break and Lane maintenance
15.00-17.45 Singles Semi Finals
15.45-16.30 Singles Final
16.30-17.00 Medal Ceremony, Singles
Sunday, June 10, 2018
08.00-09.00 Lane maintenance
09.00-12.45 Doubles Squad 1
12.45-13.45 Lane maintenance
13.45-17.30 Doubles Squad 2
Monday, June 11, 2018
09.00-10.00 Lane maintenance
10.00-13.45 Doubles Squad 3
13.45-15.00 Break and Lane maintenance
15.00-15.45 Doubles Semi Finals
15.45-16.30 Doubles Finals
16.30-17.00 Medal Ceremony, Doubles
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
09.00-10.00 Lane maintenance
10.00-12.45 Trios Squad 1
12.45-13.45 Special Olympics
14.00-15.00 Lane maintenance
15.00-17.45 Trios Squad 2
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
08.00-09.00 Lane maintenance
09.00-11.45 Trios Squad 2
11.45-12.45 Lane maintenance
12.45-15.30 Trios Squad 1
15.30-16.30 Break and Lane maintenance
16.30-17.30 Trios Semi Finals
17.30-18.30 Trios Finals
18.30-19.00 Medal Ceremony, Trios
Thursday, June 14, 2018
09.00-10.00 Lane maintenance
10.00-14.30 Team Squad A
Friday, June 15, 2018
08.00-09.00 Lane maintenance
09.00-13.30 Team Squad B
13.30-14.30 Break and Lane maintenance
14.30-16.00 Team Semi Finals
16.00-17.30 Team Finals
17.30-18.30 Medal Ceremony Team & All Event
Saturday, June 16, 2018
08.00-09.00 Lane maintenance
09.00-10.15 Masters Step 1 (8 matches)
10.15-11.30 Masters Step 2 (8 matches)
11.30-12.30 Break and Lane maintenance
12.30-13.45 Masters Step 3 (4 matches)
13.45-15.00 Masters Step 4 (2 matches)
15.00-16.15 Masters Finale
16.30-17.00 Medal Ceremony Masters
19.30 Farewell Banquet in Bowlingcenter
Sunday, June 17, 2018
Departures