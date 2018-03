Registrations are now open for the 3rd Biennial World Bowling Coach Conference which will be held May 11th-13th, 2018 at the International Training and Research Center in Arlington, Texas. What we have in store this year is 36 presentations from 20+ presenters. The presentations will be “TED-Talk like” with each presentation being 18-20 minutes long on one subject in depth. Followed by Q&A.

For complete information click here.