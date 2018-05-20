ETBF announces 2019 European Bowling Tour schedule

The European Tenpin Bowling Federation (ETBF) has announced the schedule for the

The 20th tour since the inception in the year 2000 will feature 15 tournaments in 12 countries, two each in Denmark, Germany and Sweden, and one each in France, Greece, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, San Marino and Spain.

The 2019 EBT schedule includes two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, three “Silver”, four “Bronze” and four “Satellite” events, which will offer total prize fund of roughly 700.000 Euro.

For the second consecutive year, the European Bowling Tour will kick off with the AIK International Tournament Powered by Track in Stockholm, Sweden, and concludes with the Kegel Aalborg International in its comeback after a one-year absence.

While all 12 events from the 2018 season will return, the 2019 EBT features two newcomers, the Brunswick Dimitris Karetsos Tournament in Thessaloniki, Greece, and the 3rd Brunswick Open in Wittelsheim, France.

In each event of the 2019 European Bowling Tour women will receive an equality handicap of eight pins per game.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each tournament will also receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 13th EBT Masters (dates and venue tba).

2019 European Bowling Tour Schedule

Subject to change

2019 EBT #1 (Silver)

AIK International Tournament Powered by Track

Bowl-O-Rama in Stockholm, Sweden (Dec. 26-Jan. 6, 2019)

2019 EBT #2 (Gold)

Brunswick Ballmaster Open

Tali Bowling Center in Helsinki, Finland (Jan. 4-13, 2019)

2019 EBT #3 (Satellite)

31st Irish Open Championships in association with Storm

Leisureplex Stillorgan in Dublin, Ireland (Jan. 13-20, 2019)

2019 EBT #4 (Silver)

Hammer Bronzen Schietspoel Tournament 2019

Dolfijn Bowling Tilburg in Tilburg, Netherlands (Feb. 24-March 3, 2019)

2019 EBT #5 (Platinum)

Brunswick Euro Challenge

Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany (March 16-24, 2019)

2019 EBT #6 (Bronze)

VII Brunswick Madrid Challenge

Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain (June 30-July 7, 2019)

2019 EBT #7 (Gold)

15th Storm San Marino Open

Rose’n Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino (July 6-14, 2019)

2019 EBT #8 (Silver)

Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open

Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany (July 13-21, 2019)

2019 EBT #9 (Platinum)

Storm Lucky Larsen Masters

Baltiska Bowlinghallen in Malmö, Sweden (Aug. 24 – Sept. 8, 2019)

2019 EBT #10 (Satellite)

Odense International

Odense Bowling Center in Odense, Denmark (Sept. 1-8, 2019)

2019 EBT #11 (Satellite)

Rome Open

Brunswick Bowling in Rome, Italy (Sept. 14-22, 2019)

2019 EBT #12 (Satellite)

Brunswick Dimitris Karetsos Tournament

Ten Pin Bowling Center in Thessaloniki, Greece (Sept. 21-29, 2019)

2019 EBT #13 (Bronze)

3rd Brunswick Open

Cristal Bowling in Wittelsheim, France (Oct. 1-6, 2019)

2019 EBT #14 (Bronze)

Norwegian Open 2019 by Brunswick

Lucky Bowl Veitvet in Oslo, Norway (Oct. -13, 2019)

2019 EBT #15 (Bronze)

Kegel Aalborg International 2019

Lovvang Bowling Center in Aalborg, Denmark (Nov. 3-10, 2019)