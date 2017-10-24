Hot News
40th European Champions Cup kicks off today in Vienna, Austria
24 October, 2017
Champions Cup
11
The European Champions Cup 2017, which will take place from October 23-29 at 32-lane Plus Bowling in Vienna, Austria, features men’s and women’s national champions or point ranking leaders of the European Tenpin Bowling Federation (ETBF) member federations.

The 40th edition of the event drew 43 men from 42 countries and 41 women from 40 countries, including defending ECC champions Cajsa Wegner of Sweden and Czech Republic’s Jaroslav Lorenc (pictured right).

Men and women compete in separate divisions. All players will roll two eight-game blocks of qualifying on Wednesday and Thursday before the cut to the top 16 men and 16 women.

The Round of 16 will consist of an additional eight games to determine the top 8 players who will bowl four more games to cut to the top 4 who advance to the match play finals in best-of-three games format. In the semi-finals, No. 1 will meet No. 4 and No. 2 will take on No. 3. The winners of the semi-final matches will bowl for the title.

Full European Champions Cup rules can be found in the ETBF Constitution (Chapter 7; pages 47 and 48). For more details on the 40th ECC 2016 read the Bulletin.

Author: Herbert Bickel
