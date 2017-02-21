53rd QubicaAMF World Cup to be held Nov. 4-12 in Hermosillo, Mexico

QubicaAMF has announced today that the 53rd QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup will be held in Hermosillo, Mexico, from November 4-12, 2017.

The world’s most prestigious annual bowling tournament will be held in Bol 300. The 32-lane center will be undergoing a major modernization including QubicaAMF’s latest Bowler Entertainment System, BES X, ensuring a smooth running tournament with fast results and live on-line scoring.

L-R Luis Javier Iserte, QubicaAMF’s manager in Mexico, proprietors Fernando and Daniel Gutierrez.

Having hosted the event in 1994 and 2008, father and son, Fernando and Daniel Gutierrez commented: “We always knew the Bowling World Cup was a great tournament and fell in love with it when we first hosted it in 1994.

“We have been planning the 2017 edition for more than a year now to ensure that the bowlers have the best playing conditions and all the bowlers, officials and guests enjoy a first class World Cup and take home great memories of our city.”

Hermosillo is a city of 800,000 and is known as ‘The Sun City’. It lies in the state of Sonora in the north of Mexico just 250 kilometers from the border with the USA.

“Hermosillo is a lovely city and Bol 300 is a superb venue”, Anne-Marie Board, QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup manager, said. “The Gutierrez family will make this a very special event indeed and I know that all our players, officials and guests will be warmly welcomed.”

Luis Javier Iserte, QubicaAMF’s manager in Mexico said: “Hermosillo has always been very special for me. All the people in the city and the Gutierrez family have always made me feel at home and I am sure their great efforts in organizing the world cup for the third time will bring great benefits to the City, the bowling center and the bowling industry in Mexico and Latin America.

“QubicaAMF could not have chosen a better venue or partners to organize the 53rd QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup. I am very thankful to the Governor of Sonora State, Mrs. Claudia Artemiza Pavlovich Arellano, the mayor of Hermosillo, Mr. Manuel Ignacio Acosta Gutierrez, and Fernando and Daniel’s family for this new opportunity and I would like to take this opportunity to invite all countries to join us next November as I know it will be memorable.”

The 1994 event – the 30th edition – was won by Tore Torgersen of Norway and Anne Jacobs of South Africa (pictured left). Iserte represented Mexico that year and finished in 7th place.

1994 also saw the first ever perfect game bowled in the tournament when Jack Guay of Canada hit the magic 300 figure. It was also the first time more than 50 nations participated in the event.

The return of the World Cup to Hermosillo in 2008 saw some of the highest scoring finals in the history of the tournament and Singapore had their first ever win in the shape of Jasmine Yeung-Nathan. Team USA’s Derek Eoff (pictured below) took the title in the men’s division.

The QubicaAMF Mexico office is responsible for sales and service in Central America, Latin America and Caribbean.