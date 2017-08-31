Amateur Takuya Miyazawa wins 2017 Pro Bowling Rookies Cup

Amateurof Gunma, posted a 6-2 match play record and a 22-game total of 5,023 pins Saturday, Aug. 26, to win the Japan Professional Bowlers Association’s 2017 Pro Bowling Rookies Cup at Shinsayama Grandbowl in Saitama, Japan.

The 20-year-old Japanese national team member (right and above with the trophies) rode the momentum of a 300 game by defeating hometown favorite Ryutaro Shima in the position round match, 234-161, for a 116-pin victory, including match play bonus pins.

In his second year as a pro, Shima (left), 23, the only southpaw in the match play finals, started with seven consecutive wins but had to settle for second place with a 7-1 won-lost record and 4,907 total.

Heading into the position round match, only Miyazawa and Shima were still in the hunt for the title.

Yoshimi Takemoto (right) of Hiroshima, who is in his third and last year as JPBA rookie, led the top 8 after the semi-final round and halfway through match play, but fell behind in the last four matches. Takemoto finished in third place with 4,818 and a 4-4 match play record.

As an amateur, Miyazawa was not eligible to earn any prize money. Second-place Shima received the 500,000 Japanese Yen top prize, approximately 4,540 U.S. Dollar. Takemoto was consoled with 275,000 Yen ($2,500).

The 2017 Pro Bowling Rookies Cup drew 192 bowlers, including 145 professionals (maximum in their third years as pro bowler) and 47 amateurs. The top 32 after an eight-game qualifying round advanced to the semifinal round featuring additional six games.

The top 8 advanced to seven games of round robin match play plus one game position round. The player with the highest 22-game total including bonus pins (30 for each win, 15 for a tie) was declared the winner.

The next event on the Japan Professional Bowlers Association schedule is the 12th MK Charity Cup for men and women September 13-16 at MK Bowl Kamigamo in Kyoto, Japan.

Results and photos courtesy of JPBA Media Relations.

2017 Pro Bowling Rookies Cup (JPBA Men)

Shinsayama Grandbowl in Saitama, Japan (August 25-26, 2017)

Championship Round:

1. Takuya Miyazawa, Gunma, 2975, 1868, 6-2, 180, 5,023, (amateur, no prize money)

2. Ryutaro Shima, Saitama, 2950, 1747, 7-1, 210, 4,907, 500,000 JPY

3. Yoshimi Takemoto, Hiroshima, 3054, 1644, 4-4, 120, 4,818, 275,000 JPY

Top 3 with 8 games qualifying, six games semi-final, match play record, bonues and 22-game total.