Americans Nick Pate, Kamron Doyle move into top 10 in San Marino Open

andaveraged 247.83 in the first squad Friday at Rose’n Bowl in Serravalle to move into the top 10 in the qualifying of the 14th Storm San Marino Open with 1487 pinfall total.

The 15th out of 20 qualifying squads was highlighted by three 300 games. After a slow start (182), Pate (right) rolled the eighth perfecto of the tournament before he closed with 266, 235, 209 and 295. Doyle (left) started with 258, 221, 278, 289 and rebounded from a 194 in game five with 247.

Pate moved into eighth place with Doyle in ninth due to Pate’s higher last game which breaks the tie.

Francois Louw (left) continued to lead the 180-player field from 25 countries with 1597 and an average of 266.17. If the of South African will hold on to the lead for another three squads, he will receive a 1.000 Euro bonus.

Another five players have also surpassed the 1500-mark (250 average). Valentin Saulnier of France sits in second place with 1573 and is followed by Italians Nicola Pongolini (right) and Antonino Fiorentino in third and fourth place with 1522 and 1515, respectively.

Mai Ginge Jensen (left) of Denmark is the best of 22 women in the field and the lone in the top 35 with 1512, including handicap, and a 245.33 average scratch. Sixth place belongs to Richard Teece of England with 1504.

Jesper Svensson (right) of Sweden, a two-handed lefty from Sweden who, at the age of 23, owns eight European Bowling Tour titles along with seven Professional Bowlers Association titles, started squad 15 with the seventh 300 game on his way to a 1444 series, good for 18th place in the overall standings.

Antonio Maddaloni (left) of Italy closed the squad with the ninth perfecto to finish the day in 90th place with 1242.

Christopher Sloan (right), a two-hander from Ireland, led squad 16 with 1463, including games of 223, 279, 257, 266, 178 and 260, to leap from 29th to 16th place.

Adrian Guibu (left) of Peru, who led the evening squad 17 with 1320 sits in 55th place, 78 pins off the pace for finals.

Heading into the final qualifying day, Dom Barrett (right) of England, a six-time PBA champion who is tied for second place on the all-time EBT title list with Osku Palermaa of Finland with 13 titles, holds the 35th and last spot to advance to the finals with 1398 and an average of 233.

Qualifying continues Saturday, July 14, with squads 18, 19 and 20 scheduled to start at 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST) and concludes with the one-game Desperado Squad slated for 10 p.m.

The Storm San Marino Open is the 7th stop of the 2018 European Bowling Tour and the second and last EBT “Gold” tournaments this season. Francois Lavoie of Canada is the defending champion.

The 14th edition will be held July 71-5 at 18-lane Rose’n Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino and offers total prize fund of 62.100 Euro with 8.000 Euro going to the winner, 5.000 to the runner-up, 3.300 to the third and 2.400 to the fourth place finisher.

Qualifying of the San Marino Open (six-game series, unlimited re-entries) runs from Saturday, July 7, through Saturday, July 14, with the last qualifying squad 20 scheduled for 7 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST). The qualifying winner will receive a 1.000 Euro bonus.

Qualifying concludes with the one-game Desperado Squad scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300) throughout the entire tournament, a standard for women on the European Bowling Tour. The top three women based on the final standings will receive 500, 350 and 200 Euro bonuses, respectively.

Total 48 players will advance to the finals on Sunday, July 15, including the top 35 qualifiers plus the top 3 each from the squads conducted on July 7 & 8 and 9 & 10, the top 4 from the squads conducted on July 11 & 12, and the top 3 from the Desperado Squad.

The top 8 qualifiers receive two byes and qualifiers 9-16 get a first-round bye. The other 32 players will bowl four games from scratch to cut to the top 16, who will meet qualifiers 9-16 in the second round. Those 24 bowl another four games from scratch to cut to the top 10, who will join the top eight in the last six-game round before the cut to the top 4.

The four finalists will determine the winner in an eliminator-format finals which will feature three one-game rounds. All four players bowl the opening game, with the lowest-scoring player being eliminated. In the two rounds to follow, the same “low man out” format applies, with pinfall carrying over. The last player standing will be declared the champion.

The 2018 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, two “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 625.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 8, 2019 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

14th Storm San Marino Open – Qualifying Standings after Squad 17/20

300 games (9) – Artemii Zubkov, Valentin Saulnier, Robin Persson, Francois Louw, Mai Ginge Jensen, Mattias Wetterberg, Jesper Svensson, Nick Pate, Antonio Maddaloni.