of Venezuela averaged 234 to take top qualifier honors after the second round of the PBA50 Northern California Classic presented by MOTIV Tuesday at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, California.

The PBA Hall of Famer (pictured right and above) finished qualifying with a 3,751 16-game pinfall total bowling 1,818 for eight games in Tuesday’s second round after leading the first round with 1,933. He bowled games of 259, 217, 238, 225, 258, 255, 188 and 178 in the second round.

Monacelli found it difficult to adjust to the changing lane conditions in the last two games of the round but bowled well enough early to retain his lead.

“It seemed like the oil was really pushing down the lane at the end of the round,” said the 20-time PBA Tour and seven-time PBA50 Tour titlist. “Everything was going well for the first six games but then when I moved inside the ball wouldn’t hook back and if I moved right it would hook early.

“It was a good learning experience because I learned that I need to be very open-minded for match play,” the 55-year-old added. “It’s possible I may need to use totally different equipment and make adjustments that I haven’t had to make yet.”

The top 16 players advanced directly into Wednesday’s match play rounds with an additional 22 players advancing to a cashers round Wednesday morning that will determine eight additional match play spots. After match play, the top five players will advance to the stepladder finals that will get underway at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Monacelli, the 2015 Northern California Classic winner, has three top-10 finishes this season with a best of fourth in the Johnny Petraglia BVL Open. His last PBA50 Tour win came in the 2016 PBA50 National Championship.

Monacelli finished 34 pins ahead of Kenny Parks of Hammond, Ind., in second with 3,717. Brian Cooper of Henderson, Nev., finished qualifying in third with 3,715, followed by two-time PBA50 Player of the Year Ron Mohr of Las Vegas with 3,714, and Brian Kretzer of Dayton, Ohio, with 3,679, to round out the top five.

Defending champion Noel Vazquez of Sacramento, Calif., qualified 18th with 3,452 to advance to the cashers round. 12th place Walter Ray Williams Jr. (right; 3,540) of Oxford, Fla., rolled the only 300 game in the second round.

The Northern California Classic is being covered live by PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here.

Related Articles

Amleto Monacelli sets the tone in PBA50 Northern California Classic

PBA50 Tour Western Swing begins with Northern California Classic

2017 PBA50 Tour Schedule & Champions

PBA50 Northern California Classic – Second Round Standings

Players with position, hometown and 16-game total; top 16 players advance to match play. 17th-30th places plus eight PBA60 players (31st-38th) advance to cashers round which determines eight additional match play finalists; n-non-member.

1, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,751

2, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 3,717

3, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 3,715

4, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,714

5, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,679

6, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,611

7, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 3,583

8, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,580

9, Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,579

10, (tie) Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., and

Andrew Frawley, Australia, 3,553

12, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,540

13, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,500

14, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,481

15, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 3,479

16, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 3,464

17, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,462

18, Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., 3,452

19, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 3,434

20, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,430

21, Scott Hansel, Stockton, Calif., 3,425

22, Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 3,389

23, Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 3,384

24, n-Scott Luba, Dublin, Calif., 3,383

25, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,378

26, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,367

27, Joe Goldstein Sr., San Bruno, Calif., 3,366

28, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,365

29, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,337

30, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,316

31, ss-n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 3,314

32, ss-Nick Morgan, Sacramento, Calif., 3,298

33, ss-Willie Wells, Arlington, Texas, 3,288

34, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,281

35, ss-Ty Dawson, Sunnyvale, Calif., 3,241

36, ss-Jim Hageman, San Jose, Calif, 3,224

37, ss-Eddie Katz, Lakewood, Calif., 3,201

38, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,188

Missed Cut:

39, Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., 3,315

40, Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 3,314

41, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,309

42, (tie) Rick Meneley, Santa Maria, Calif., 3,298

43, Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,297

44, (tie) Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 3,288

45, n-Joe Baca, Elk Grove, Calif., 3,283

46, David Bolles, Stockton, Calif., 3,280

47, n-Al Bella, Pittsburg, Calif., 3,268

48, Pete Thomas, Oklahoma City, Okla., 3,262

49, Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 3,245

50, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,242

51, Rodney Garrick, San Francisco, 3,233

52, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,221

53, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 3,207

54, Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., 3,198

55, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,187

56, Juergen Siemers, Brentwood, Calif., 3,166

57, Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., 3,164

58, (tie) n-Don Sutherland, San Jose, Calif.,

Mark McCreary, Livermore, Calif., and

Dave Dayton, Reno, Nev., 3,161

61, n-Dennis Jones, Fremont, Calif., 3,153

62, Timothy Bell, Sacramento, Calif., 3,150

63, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 3,139

64, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,137

65, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3,118

66, Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 3,100

67, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,089

68, n-Steven Soto, Port Orchard, Wash., 3,088

69, n-Troy Silfies, Pine Grove, CA, 3,078

70, Jim Gordin, Modesto, Calif., 3,074

71, Steve Davis, Manteca, Calif., 3,070

72, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 3,061

73, Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 3,055

74, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,023

75, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,015

76, Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 2,993

77, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 2,986

78, Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 2,970

79, Fred Cole, Visalia, Calif., 2,952

80, Mark Fennell, Seattle, 2,924

81, Larry Galloway, Lakewood, Calif., 2,903

82, Gerald Calvin, Thousand Oaks, Calif., 2,896

83, n-John Dorsett, Concord, Calif., 2,894

84, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 2,844

85, Don Lane, San Francisco, 2,824

86, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 2,784

87, Francesco Favaloro, Brentwood, Calif., 2,738

88, Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 2,158

89, Mike Saraiva, Napa, Calif., 1,350, withdrew

300 games (1) – Walter Ray Williams Jr.