Amleto Monacelli
of Venezuela averaged 234 to take top qualifier honors after the second round of the PBA50 Northern California Classic presented by MOTIV Tuesday at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, California.
The PBA Hall of Famer (pictured right and above) finished qualifying with a 3,751 16-game pinfall total bowling 1,818 for eight games in Tuesday’s second round after leading the first round with 1,933. He bowled games of 259, 217, 238, 225, 258, 255, 188 and 178 in the second round.
Monacelli found it difficult to adjust to the changing lane conditions in the last two games of the round but bowled well enough early to retain his lead.
“It seemed like the oil was really pushing down the lane at the end of the round,” said the 20-time PBA Tour and seven-time PBA50 Tour titlist. “Everything was going well for the first six games but then when I moved inside the ball wouldn’t hook back and if I moved right it would hook early.
“It was a good learning experience because I learned that I need to be very open-minded for match play,” the 55-year-old added. “It’s possible I may need to use totally different equipment and make adjustments that I haven’t had to make yet.”
The top 16 players advanced directly into Wednesday’s match play rounds with an additional 22 players advancing to a cashers round Wednesday morning that will determine eight additional match play spots. After match play, the top five players will advance to the stepladder finals that will get underway at 6:30 p.m. PT.
Monacelli, the 2015 Northern California Classic winner, has three top-10 finishes this season with a best of fourth in the Johnny Petraglia BVL Open. His last PBA50 Tour win came in the 2016 PBA50 National Championship.
Monacelli finished 34 pins ahead of Kenny Parks of Hammond, Ind., in second with 3,717. Brian Cooper of Henderson, Nev., finished qualifying in third with 3,715, followed by two-time PBA50 Player of the Year Ron Mohr of Las Vegas with 3,714, and Brian Kretzer of Dayton, Ohio, with 3,679, to round out the top five.
Defending champion Noel Vazquez of Sacramento, Calif., qualified 18th with 3,452 to advance to the cashers round. 12th place Walter Ray Williams Jr. (right; 3,540) of Oxford, Fla., rolled the only 300 game in the second round.
The Northern California Classic is being covered live by PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here.
PBA50 Northern California Classic – Second Round Standings
Players with position, hometown and 16-game total; top 16 players advance to match play. 17th-30th places plus eight PBA60 players (31st-38th) advance to cashers round which determines eight additional match play finalists; n-non-member.
1, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,751
2, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 3,717
3, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 3,715
4, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,714
5, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,679
6, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,611
7, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 3,583
8, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,580
9, Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,579
10, (tie) Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., and
Andrew Frawley, Australia, 3,553
12, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,540
13, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,500
14, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,481
15, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 3,479
16, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 3,464
17, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,462
18, Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., 3,452
19, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 3,434
20, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,430
21, Scott Hansel, Stockton, Calif., 3,425
22, Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 3,389
23, Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 3,384
24, n-Scott Luba, Dublin, Calif., 3,383
25, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,378
26, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,367
27, Joe Goldstein Sr., San Bruno, Calif., 3,366
28, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,365
29, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,337
30, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,316
31, ss-n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 3,314
32, ss-Nick Morgan, Sacramento, Calif., 3,298
33, ss-Willie Wells, Arlington, Texas, 3,288
34, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,281
35, ss-Ty Dawson, Sunnyvale, Calif., 3,241
36, ss-Jim Hageman, San Jose, Calif, 3,224
37, ss-Eddie Katz, Lakewood, Calif., 3,201
38, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,188
Missed Cut:
39, Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., 3,315
40, Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 3,314
41, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,309
42, (tie) Rick Meneley, Santa Maria, Calif., 3,298
43, Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,297
44, (tie) Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 3,288
45, n-Joe Baca, Elk Grove, Calif., 3,283
46, David Bolles, Stockton, Calif., 3,280
47, n-Al Bella, Pittsburg, Calif., 3,268
48, Pete Thomas, Oklahoma City, Okla., 3,262
49, Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 3,245
50, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,242
51, Rodney Garrick, San Francisco, 3,233
52, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,221
53, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 3,207
54, Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., 3,198
55, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,187
56, Juergen Siemers, Brentwood, Calif., 3,166
57, Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., 3,164
58, (tie) n-Don Sutherland, San Jose, Calif.,
Mark McCreary, Livermore, Calif., and
Dave Dayton, Reno, Nev., 3,161
61, n-Dennis Jones, Fremont, Calif., 3,153
62, Timothy Bell, Sacramento, Calif., 3,150
63, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 3,139
64, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,137
65, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3,118
66, Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 3,100
67, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,089
68, n-Steven Soto, Port Orchard, Wash., 3,088
69, n-Troy Silfies, Pine Grove, CA, 3,078
70, Jim Gordin, Modesto, Calif., 3,074
71, Steve Davis, Manteca, Calif., 3,070
72, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 3,061
73, Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 3,055
74, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,023
75, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,015
76, Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 2,993
77, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 2,986
78, Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 2,970
79, Fred Cole, Visalia, Calif., 2,952
80, Mark Fennell, Seattle, 2,924
81, Larry Galloway, Lakewood, Calif., 2,903
82, Gerald Calvin, Thousand Oaks, Calif., 2,896
83, n-John Dorsett, Concord, Calif., 2,894
84, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 2,844
85, Don Lane, San Francisco, 2,824
86, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 2,784
87, Francesco Favaloro, Brentwood, Calif., 2,738
88, Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 2,158
89, Mike Saraiva, Napa, Calif., 1,350, withdrew
300 games (1) – Walter Ray Williams Jr.