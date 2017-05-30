PBA Hall of Famerdidn’t let a few open frames keep him from averaging 241 to take the first round lead Monday in the PBA50 Northern California Classic presented by MOTIV.

Monacelli (pictured above) led the first round with a 1,933 eight-game pinfall total bowling games of 256, 279, 232, 236, 223, 245, 224 and 238 at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, Calif.

“I had a lot of open frames including a few pocket 7-10s (splits) but I didn’t let it bother me,” said Monacelli, who has worked extensively on his mental game the past two seasons. “I’ve learned to bowl through those moments and just keep focused on the adjustments I need to make.”

The 20-time PBA Tour and seven-time PBA50 Tour titlist also credited adjustments to his delivery which have improved his physical game.

“This year I’ve been working on keeping my shoulders more square to the line,” said the 2015 Northern California Classic winner (right). “I know it doesn’t look like I could do that but I need to work on using a straighter line and still keep the rotation (on the ball) so that I can improve my pin carry.”

This season Monacelli has three top-10 finishes with a best of fourth in the Johnny Petraglia BVL Open.

Monacelli holds a 19-pin lead over Brian Kretzer (left) of Dayton, Ohio, who finished the round in second with 1,914, followed by Brian Cooper of Henderson, Nev., 1,899; two-time PBA50 Player of the Year Ron Mohr of Las Vegas, 1,885, and Kenny Parks of Hammond, Ind., rounding out the top five with 1,858.

Defending champion Noel Vazquez (right) of Sacramento, Calif., finished the first round in eighth with a 1,800 pinfall.

After Tuesday’s second round the top 16 players will advance directly into Wednesday’s match play rounds with an additional eight players advancing to match play after a cashers round Wednesday morning.

The Northern California Classic is being covered live by PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here.

PBA50 Northern California Classic – First Round Standings

Players with position, hometown and 8-game total; n-non-member; ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over

1, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,933

2, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,914

3, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 1,899

4, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,885

5, ss-Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 1,858

6, Andrew Frawley, Australia, 1,830

7, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 1,807

8, Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., 1,800

9, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 1,785

10, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 1,782

11, Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., 1,776

12, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 1,761

13, ss-n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 1,750

14, ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 1,740

15, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,731

16, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,730

17, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 1,720

18, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,719

19, ss-Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 1,717

20, (tie) ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., and

Scott Hansel, Stockton, Calif., 1,710

22, ss-Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 1,703

23, ss-Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 1,701

24, ss-Willie Wells, Arlington, Texas, 1,696

25, Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., 1,691

26, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,690

27, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 1,688

28, (tie) Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, and

ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,685

30, Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 1,678

31, (tie) Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., and

Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., 1,675

33, ss-Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., 1,674

34, ss-Jim Hageman, San Jose, Calif, 1,668

35, (tie) ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., and

ss-n-Dennis Jones, Fremont, Calif., 1,665

37, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,653

38, Joe Goldstein Sr., San Bruno, Calif., 1,650

38, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 1,650

40, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 1,647

41, n-Joe Baca, Elk Grove, Calif., 1,627

42, ss-Steve Davis, Manteca, Calif., 1,626

43, Peter Knopp, Germany, 1,623

44, n-Scott Luba, Dublin, Calif., 1,618

45, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1,609

46, n-Al Bella, Pittsburg, Calif., 1,607

47, Dave Dayton, Reno, Nev., 1,605

48, ss-Nick Morgan, Sacramento, Calif., 1,603

49, ss-Ty Dawson, Sunnyvale, Calif., 1,597

50, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 1,594

51, (tie) ss-Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., and

Rick Meneley, Santa Maria, Calif., 1,591

53, (tie) Mark McCreary, Livermore, Calif., and

Rodney Garrick, San Francisco, 1,590

55, n-Don Sutherland, San Jose, Calif., 1,589

56, ss-Eddie Katz, Lakewood, Calif., 1,587

57, Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 1,585

58, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,582

59, Juergen Siemers, Brentwood, Calif., 1,580

60, (tie) Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., and

David Bolles, Stockton, Calif., 1,572

62, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 1,566

63, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 1,563

64, Pete Thomas, Oklahoma City, Okla., 1,542

65, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,541

66, ss-Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 1,536

67, ss-Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 1,527

68, ss-Timothy Bell, Sacramento, Calif., 1,525

69, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,524

70, n-Steven Soto, Port Orchard, Wash., 1,521

71, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 1,519

72, n-Troy Silfies, Pine Grove, Calif., 1,516

73, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 1,510

74, (tie) ss-Gerald Calvin, Thousand Oaks, Calif., and

ss-Larry Galloway, Lakewood, Calif., 1,504

76, ss-n-John Dorsett, Concord, Calif., 1,501

77, ss-Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 1,478

78, ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 1,473

79, ss-Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 1,470

80, ss-Jim Gordin, Modesto, Calif., 1,453

81, ss-Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 1,434

82, ss-Mark Fennell, Seattle, 1,420

83, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 1,416

84, ss-Fred Cole, Visalia, Calif., 1,406

85, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 1,387

86, ss-Mike Saraiva, Napa, Calif., 1,350

87, ss-Don Lane, San Francisco, 1,322

88, Francesco Favaloro, Brentwood, Calif., 1,271

89, ss-Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 1,267

90, ss-Dan Sasaki, Richmond, Calif., 996

300 games (1) – Brian Cooper.