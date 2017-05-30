PBA Hall of Famer Amleto Monacelli
didn’t let a few open frames keep him from averaging 241 to take the first round lead Monday in the PBA50 Northern California Classic presented by MOTIV.
Monacelli (pictured above) led the first round with a 1,933 eight-game pinfall total bowling games of 256, 279, 232, 236, 223, 245, 224 and 238 at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, Calif.
“I had a lot of open frames including a few pocket 7-10s (splits) but I didn’t let it bother me,” said Monacelli, who has worked extensively on his mental game the past two seasons. “I’ve learned to bowl through those moments and just keep focused on the adjustments I need to make.”
The 20-time PBA Tour and seven-time PBA50 Tour titlist also credited adjustments to his delivery which have improved his physical game.
“This year I’ve been working on keeping my shoulders more square to the line,” said the 2015 Northern California Classic winner (right). “I know it doesn’t look like I could do that but I need to work on using a straighter line and still keep the rotation (on the ball) so that I can improve my pin carry.”
This season Monacelli has three top-10 finishes with a best of fourth in the Johnny Petraglia BVL Open.
Monacelli holds a 19-pin lead over Brian Kretzer (left) of Dayton, Ohio, who finished the round in second with 1,914, followed by Brian Cooper of Henderson, Nev., 1,899; two-time PBA50 Player of the Year Ron Mohr of Las Vegas, 1,885, and Kenny Parks of Hammond, Ind., rounding out the top five with 1,858.
Defending champion Noel Vazquez (right) of Sacramento, Calif., finished the first round in eighth with a 1,800 pinfall.
After Tuesday’s second round the top 16 players will advance directly into Wednesday’s match play rounds with an additional eight players advancing to match play after a cashers round Wednesday morning.
The Northern California Classic is being covered live by PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here.
PBA50 Northern California Classic – First Round Standings
Players with position, hometown and 8-game total; n-non-member; ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over
1, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,933
2, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,914
3, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 1,899
4, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,885
5, ss-Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 1,858
6, Andrew Frawley, Australia, 1,830
7, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 1,807
8, Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., 1,800
9, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 1,785
10, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 1,782
11, Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., 1,776
12, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 1,761
13, ss-n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 1,750
14, ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 1,740
15, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,731
16, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,730
17, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 1,720
18, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,719
19, ss-Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 1,717
20, (tie) ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., and
Scott Hansel, Stockton, Calif., 1,710
22, ss-Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 1,703
23, ss-Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 1,701
24, ss-Willie Wells, Arlington, Texas, 1,696
25, Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., 1,691
26, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,690
27, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 1,688
28, (tie) Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, and
ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,685
30, Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 1,678
31, (tie) Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., and
Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., 1,675
33, ss-Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., 1,674
34, ss-Jim Hageman, San Jose, Calif, 1,668
35, (tie) ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., and
ss-n-Dennis Jones, Fremont, Calif., 1,665
37, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,653
38, Joe Goldstein Sr., San Bruno, Calif., 1,650
38, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 1,650
40, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 1,647
41, n-Joe Baca, Elk Grove, Calif., 1,627
42, ss-Steve Davis, Manteca, Calif., 1,626
43, Peter Knopp, Germany, 1,623
44, n-Scott Luba, Dublin, Calif., 1,618
45, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1,609
46, n-Al Bella, Pittsburg, Calif., 1,607
47, Dave Dayton, Reno, Nev., 1,605
48, ss-Nick Morgan, Sacramento, Calif., 1,603
49, ss-Ty Dawson, Sunnyvale, Calif., 1,597
50, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 1,594
51, (tie) ss-Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., and
Rick Meneley, Santa Maria, Calif., 1,591
53, (tie) Mark McCreary, Livermore, Calif., and
Rodney Garrick, San Francisco, 1,590
55, n-Don Sutherland, San Jose, Calif., 1,589
56, ss-Eddie Katz, Lakewood, Calif., 1,587
57, Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 1,585
58, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,582
59, Juergen Siemers, Brentwood, Calif., 1,580
60, (tie) Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., and
David Bolles, Stockton, Calif., 1,572
62, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 1,566
63, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 1,563
64, Pete Thomas, Oklahoma City, Okla., 1,542
65, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,541
66, ss-Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 1,536
67, ss-Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 1,527
68, ss-Timothy Bell, Sacramento, Calif., 1,525
69, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,524
70, n-Steven Soto, Port Orchard, Wash., 1,521
71, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 1,519
72, n-Troy Silfies, Pine Grove, Calif., 1,516
73, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 1,510
74, (tie) ss-Gerald Calvin, Thousand Oaks, Calif., and
ss-Larry Galloway, Lakewood, Calif., 1,504
76, ss-n-John Dorsett, Concord, Calif., 1,501
77, ss-Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 1,478
78, ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 1,473
79, ss-Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 1,470
80, ss-Jim Gordin, Modesto, Calif., 1,453
81, ss-Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 1,434
82, ss-Mark Fennell, Seattle, 1,420
83, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 1,416
84, ss-Fred Cole, Visalia, Calif., 1,406
85, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 1,387
86, ss-Mike Saraiva, Napa, Calif., 1,350
87, ss-Don Lane, San Francisco, 1,322
88, Francesco Favaloro, Brentwood, Calif., 1,271
89, ss-Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 1,267
90, ss-Dan Sasaki, Richmond, Calif., 996
300 games (1) – Brian Cooper.