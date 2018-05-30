Monacelli takes top qualifier honors in PBA50 Northern California Classic

Defending championaveraged 240.8 to dominate qualifying after the second round of the PBA50 Northern California Classic presented by MOTIV Tuesday heading into Wednesday’s match play rounds.

The PBA Hall of Famer led qualifying at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, California, with a 3,854 16-game pinfall total to outdistance four-time PBA Tour winner Chris Warren (right) of Grants Pass, Ore., who finished 292 pins behind in second with 3,562.

Monacelli (featured photo), who won last year’s Northern California Classic for his eighth PBA50 Tour title, bowled a 1,953 pinfall total in the second round with games of 214, 208, 244, 203, 279, 300, 257 and 248, after posting a 1,901 pinfall to lead the first round.

As a result of finishing in the top eight the 56-year-old Monacelli, who is also a 20-time PBA Tour winner, will be seeded into the second round of match play.

“I feel my game, both physically and mentally is in a good place,” said Monacelli (left), who also was top qualifier in 2017. “To start the round, my carry wasn’t great but I wasn’t worried about it. It wasn’t long before the lanes started to open up for me and then I was carrying everything.”

Monacelli feels good about his chances to win again especially after sixth and seventh-place finishes in his last two PBA50 Tour tournaments, but cautioned about thinking too far ahead.

“I’m getting a lot better at trusting my instincts to make adjustments and ball changes,” Monacelli continued. “Tomorrow is another day so I need to clear my mind, go into match play relaxed and that should help give me the focus I need to continue to bowl well.”

Monacelli will be trying for his third Northern California Classic title after also winning in 2015.

Rounding out the top eight after qualifying were Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,561; Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 3,558; 2017 PBA50 Tour Rookie of the Year Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,555; Dennis Horan Jr. (right), Oakley, Calif.; 3,526; Mark Mazulla, Brentwood, Calif., 3,508, and PBA Hall of Famer Ron Mohr (left), Las Vegas, 3,495.

Haugen (right), whose first PBA50 Tour title came in the 2017 Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open, is hoping for back-to-back wins after winning the Johnny Petraglia BVL Open earlier this month.

Wednesday’s cashers and match play rounds will begin at 8 a.m. PT. After match play the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals at 6:30 p.m.

Fans can catch all the final day PBA50 Northern California Classic action on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here.

PBA50 Northern California Classic – Second Round Standings

Players with position, hometown and 16-game total. Positions 1-16 advance to match play. Positions 17-28 plus eight PBA60 players (positions 29-36) advance to cashers’ round to determine eight additional match play spots. n-denotes non-member.

1, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,854

2, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,562

3, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,561

4, Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 3,558

5, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,555

6, Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., 3,526

7, Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 3,508

8, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,495

9, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,492

10, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,488

11, Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,435

12, Rory Peterson, Sacramento, Calif., 3,433

13, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 3,399

14, Andrew Warren, Austin, Tex., 3,398

15, n-George Aboud, San Jose, Calif., 3,381

16, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 3,380

17, n-Joe Salvemini, Yuba City, Calif., 3,365

18, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,351

19, Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., 3,343

20, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,342

21, Mark McCreary, Livermore, Calif., 3,335

22, Mitchell Vernon, Olympia, Wash., 3,329

23, Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., 3,325

24, Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 3,323

25, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,308

26, n-Scott Luba, Dublin, Calif., 3,291

27, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,289

28, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 3,279

29, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,259

30, (tie) ss-Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., and

ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,254

32, ss-Alan Sabin, Winston, Ore, 3,238

33, ss-Jim Gordin, Modesto, Calif., 3,228

34, ss-Rodney Garrick, San Francisco, 3,211

35, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3,209

36, n,ss-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 3,195

Missed Cut:

37, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,273

38, n-David Bolles, Stockton, Calif., 3,267

39, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 3,243

40, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 3,236

41, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 3,229

42, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,193

43, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,189

44, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,187

45, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,185

46, Ray Valdovino, Sacramento, Calif., 3,182

47, n-Joe Baca, Brentwood, Calif., 3,181

48, Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., 3,174

49, n-Steven Soto, Port Orchard, Wash., 3,152

50, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,148

51, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,145

52, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,137

53, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 3,135

54, Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 3,111

55, n-Troy Silfies, Pine Grove, Calif., 3,100

56, n-Dennis Jones, Fremont, Calif., 3,096

57, Warren Eales, Chandler, Ariz., 3,083

58, Paul Herrera, San Jose, Calif., 3,077

59, Bob Newman, Pacifica, Calif., 3,066

60, Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., 3,050

61, Eddie Katz, Lakewood, Calif., 3,043

62, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 3,019

63, n-John Dorsett, Concord, Calif., 3,014

64, Jim Horan, Mountain View, Calif., 3,011

65, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,006

66, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,000

67, n-Michael Clark, Sacramento, Calif., 2,992

68, Don Lane, San Francisco, 2,988

69, n-Phillip Spruill, San Francisco, 2,986

70, n-Gary Talbert, Northridge, Calif., 2,957

71, n-Gip Lentine, Chino, Calif., 2,948

72, Duane Wilson, Brentwood, Calif., 2,941

73, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 2,932

74, Ed Floyd, Santa Clara, Calif., 2,928

75, Steve Davis, Manteca, Calif., 2,922

76, n-Richard Winther, Fairbanks, Alaska, 2,913

77, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 2,888

78, Steve Ford, Seaside, Ore., 2,843

79, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 2,822

80, Jim Hageman, San Jose, Calif, 2,817

81, Daniel Knafo, Valencia, Calif., 2,758

82, James Skaife, Antioch, Calif., 2,726

83, n-Dennis Blake, Torrance, Calif., 2,617

84, Wayne Garber, Modesto, Calif., 1,563

85, n-Warren King, San Jose, Calif., 1,484

86, n-Mark Benavidez, N. Highlands, Calif., 1,475

300 games (1) – Amleto Monacelli.