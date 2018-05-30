Monacelli takes top qualifier honors in PBA50 Northern California Classic

Defending champion Amleto Monacelli
averaged 240.8 to dominate qualifying after the second round of the PBA50 Northern California Classic presented by MOTIV Tuesday heading into Wednesday’s match play rounds.
The PBA Hall of Famer led qualifying at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, California, with a 3,854 16-game pinfall total to outdistance four-time PBA Tour winner Chris Warren (right) of Grants Pass, Ore., who finished 292 pins behind in second with 3,562.
Monacelli (featured photo), who won last year’s Northern California Classic for his eighth PBA50 Tour title, bowled a 1,953 pinfall total in the second round with games of 214, 208, 244, 203, 279, 300, 257 and 248, after posting a 1,901 pinfall to lead the first round.
As a result of finishing in the top eight the 56-year-old Monacelli, who is also a 20-time PBA Tour winner, will be seeded into the second round of match play.
“I feel my game, both physically and mentally is in a good place,” said Monacelli (left), who also was top qualifier in 2017. “To start the round, my carry wasn’t great but I wasn’t worried about it. It wasn’t long before the lanes started to open up for me and then I was carrying everything.”
Monacelli feels good about his chances to win again especially after sixth and seventh-place finishes in his last two PBA50 Tour tournaments, but cautioned about thinking too far ahead.
“I’m getting a lot better at trusting my instincts to make adjustments and ball changes,” Monacelli continued. “Tomorrow is another day so I need to clear my mind, go into match play relaxed and that should help give me the focus I need to continue to bowl well.”
Monacelli will be trying for his third Northern California Classic title after also winning in 2015.
Rounding out the top eight after qualifying were Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,561; Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 3,558; 2017 PBA50 Tour Rookie of the Year Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,555; Dennis Horan Jr. (right), Oakley, Calif.; 3,526; Mark Mazulla, Brentwood, Calif., 3,508, and PBA Hall of Famer Ron Mohr (left), Las Vegas, 3,495.
Haugen (right), whose first PBA50 Tour title came in the 2017 Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open, is hoping for back-to-back wins after winning the Johnny Petraglia BVL Open earlier this month.
Wednesday’s cashers and match play rounds will begin at 8 a.m. PT. After match play the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals at 6:30 p.m.
Fans can catch all the final day PBA50 Northern California Classic action on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here.
Related Articles
Defending champion Amleto Monacelli takes first round lead in Brentwood
PBA50 Tour begins Western Swing in Brentwood, Calif., May 27-30
Michael Haugen Jr. wins second PBA50 Tour title in Johnny Petraglia BVL Open
Brian Voss wins second PBA50 Tour Title in Mooresville Open
Lennie Boresch Jr. wins PBA50 National Championship
Warren Eales out strikes WRW to win PBA50 Lucas Magazine Classic
2018 PBA50 Tour Schedule & Champions
PBA50 Northern California Classic – Second Round Standings
Players with position, hometown and 16-game total. Positions 1-16 advance to match play. Positions 17-28 plus eight PBA60 players (positions 29-36) advance to cashers’ round to determine eight additional match play spots. n-denotes non-member.
1, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,854
2, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,562
3, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,561
4, Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 3,558
5, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,555
6, Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., 3,526
7, Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 3,508
8, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,495
9, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,492
10, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,488
11, Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,435
12, Rory Peterson, Sacramento, Calif., 3,433
13, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 3,399
14, Andrew Warren, Austin, Tex., 3,398
15, n-George Aboud, San Jose, Calif., 3,381
16, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 3,380
17, n-Joe Salvemini, Yuba City, Calif., 3,365
18, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,351
19, Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., 3,343
20, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,342
21, Mark McCreary, Livermore, Calif., 3,335
22, Mitchell Vernon, Olympia, Wash., 3,329
23, Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., 3,325
24, Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 3,323
25, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,308
26, n-Scott Luba, Dublin, Calif., 3,291
27, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,289
28, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 3,279
29, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,259
30, (tie) ss-Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., and
ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,254
32, ss-Alan Sabin, Winston, Ore, 3,238
33, ss-Jim Gordin, Modesto, Calif., 3,228
34, ss-Rodney Garrick, San Francisco, 3,211
35, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3,209
36, n,ss-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 3,195
Missed Cut:
37, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,273
38, n-David Bolles, Stockton, Calif., 3,267
39, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 3,243
40, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 3,236
41, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 3,229
42, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,193
43, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,189
44, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,187
45, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,185
46, Ray Valdovino, Sacramento, Calif., 3,182
47, n-Joe Baca, Brentwood, Calif., 3,181
48, Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., 3,174
49, n-Steven Soto, Port Orchard, Wash., 3,152
50, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,148
51, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,145
52, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,137
53, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 3,135
54, Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 3,111
55, n-Troy Silfies, Pine Grove, Calif., 3,100
56, n-Dennis Jones, Fremont, Calif., 3,096
57, Warren Eales, Chandler, Ariz., 3,083
58, Paul Herrera, San Jose, Calif., 3,077
59, Bob Newman, Pacifica, Calif., 3,066
60, Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., 3,050
61, Eddie Katz, Lakewood, Calif., 3,043
62, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 3,019
63, n-John Dorsett, Concord, Calif., 3,014
64, Jim Horan, Mountain View, Calif., 3,011
65, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,006
66, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,000
67, n-Michael Clark, Sacramento, Calif., 2,992
68, Don Lane, San Francisco, 2,988
69, n-Phillip Spruill, San Francisco, 2,986
70, n-Gary Talbert, Northridge, Calif., 2,957
71, n-Gip Lentine, Chino, Calif., 2,948
72, Duane Wilson, Brentwood, Calif., 2,941
73, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 2,932
74, Ed Floyd, Santa Clara, Calif., 2,928
75, Steve Davis, Manteca, Calif., 2,922
76, n-Richard Winther, Fairbanks, Alaska, 2,913
77, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 2,888
78, Steve Ford, Seaside, Ore., 2,843
79, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 2,822
80, Jim Hageman, San Jose, Calif, 2,817
81, Daniel Knafo, Valencia, Calif., 2,758
82, James Skaife, Antioch, Calif., 2,726
83, n-Dennis Blake, Torrance, Calif., 2,617
84, Wayne Garber, Modesto, Calif., 1,563
85, n-Warren King, San Jose, Calif., 1,484
86, n-Mark Benavidez, N. Highlands, Calif., 1,475
300 games (1) – Amleto Monacelli.