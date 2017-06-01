Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Famerkept his focus after a split and open in the seventh frame of the championship match to win the PBA50 Northern California Classic presented by MOTIV Wednesday for his eighth career PBA50 Tour title.

The 55-year-old Monacelli (pictured with host proprietor Jim Wangeman, right) won his first title of the season by beating stepladder finals top qualifier Hugh Miller of Mercer Island, Wash., 229-198, at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, California.

“It was a good test because I didn’t let bother me,” said Monacelli, who left the 6-7 split in the seventh frame. “I let it go real quick and kept myself pumped up. I had the lead at that point but I was able to recover and did what I needed to do in the last three frames to win.”

Miller, who was trying for his fourth PBA50 Tour title, rocketed to the tournament lead when he rolled back-to-back 300 games in the first two games of the final match play round and posted a 6-0 record. He was still in contention in the title match until he also left a split (4-6) in the seventh frame and was unable to challenge Monacelli after that.

Monacelli, who won the 2015 Northern California Classic , advanced to the title match by defeating Brian Kretzer of Dayton, Ohio, in the semi-final 9-6 in a one-ball roll-off after tying 233-233.

The second match was a strike-fest with Monacelli defeating Chris Warren of Grants Pass, Ore., 296-280. Monacelli and Warren set a new mark for highest scoring match in a PBA50 Tour championship round eclipsing the previous high scoring match set by tournament winner John Hricsina who defeated Mike Durbin 276-267 in the 1998 Vermont PBA Senior Classic.

Monacelli’s bid for a 300 fell short when he left the 1-2-8-10 washout on the final shot of the 10th frame.

“Even after all the years I’ve been bowling professionally, I’m still learning,” said Monacelli, who also owns 20 PBA Tour titles. “Everything changes so quickly and it’s a challenge to keep up with those changes. That’s why I work so hard on both my mental and physical game.”

In the opening stepladder match, Warren beat two-time PBA50 Player of the Year Ron Mohr of Las Vegas, 245-213. Warren, a four-time PBA Tour winner was trying for his first PBA50 Tour title and Mohr was trying for his ninth PBA50 Tour win.

The PBA50 Tour travels to Las Vegas for the USBC Super Senior Classic, for players 60 and over, at Sam’s Town which begins with qualifying on June 2 and concludes with the stepladder finals on June 4 at 11 a.m. PT.

Following the Super Senior Classic will be the USBC Senior Masters, the season’s second major, which begins with qualifying on June 6 and concludes with the stepladder finals on June 11 at 10 a.m.

After the Senior Masters, the PBA50 Tour moves across town to the Suncoast Bowling Center for the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm, the season’s final major, which begins with qualifying on June 12 and concludes June 16 with the stepladder finals scheduled for 4 p.m.

Related Articles

Amleto Monacelli leads PBA50 Northern California Classic Qualifying

Amleto Monacelli sets the tone in PBA50 Northern California Classic

PBA50 Tour Western Swing begins with Northern California Classic

2017 PBA50 Tour Schedule & Champions

PBA50 Northern California Classic – Stepladder Results

Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, Calif., USA (May 28-31, 2017)

Championship Round:

1, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, $8,000

2, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., $4,500

3, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, $2,500

4, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., $2,000

5, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, $1,750

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 4 Warren def. No. 5 Mohr, 245-213

Second Match: No. 3 Monacelli def. Warren, 296-280

Semifinal Match: Monacelli def. No. 2 Kretzer, 9-6 in roll-off after a 233-233 tie

Championship: Monacelli def. No. 1 Miller, 229-198.

PBA50 Northern California Classic – Match Play Round 2

Players with position, hometown, match play record and 6-game total, including bonus. Top five advanced to stepladder finals. Places 6-16 show earnings. ss-PBA60 player; n-non-member.

1, ss-Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 6-0, 1,701

2, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 4-2 1,555

3, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 2-3-1, 1,530

4, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 4-2, 1,504

5, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3-3, 1,481

Missed Cut:

6, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 4-2, 1,458, $1,500

7, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 4-2, 1,453, $1,600

8, Andrew Frawley, Australia, 3-3, 1,442, $1,500

9, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3-3, 1,441, $1,400

10, ss-Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 3-3, 1,439, $1,300

11, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 3-3, 1,370, $1,300

12, Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., 3-3, 1,364, $1,300

13, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 1-4-1, 1,341, $1,300

14, Joe Goldstein Sr., San Bruno, Calif., 1-5, 1,325, $1,300

15, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 2-4, 1,226, $1,300

16, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 1-5, 1,216, $1,300

PBA50 Northern California Classic – Match Play Round 1

Places 17-24 with position, hometown, match play record, 5-game total, including bonus, and earnings. Top 16 advanced to the second. ss-PBA60 player; n-non-member.

17, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3-2, 1,189, $1,150

18, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3-2, 1,171, $1,150

19, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 1-4, 1,157, $1,150

20, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3-2, 1,152, $1,150

21, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 2-2-1, 1,143, $1,150

22, Scott Hansel, Stockton, Calif., 0-5, 1,014, $1,150

23, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 1-4, 972, $1,150

24, ss-Willie Wells, Arlington, Texas, 1-4, 936, $1,150

Other Cashers (after five-game cashers’ round)

25, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,081, $1,000

26, Joe Goldstein Sr., San Bruno, Calif., 1,045, $1,000

27, ss-n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 1,037, $1,000

28, ss-Ty Dawson, Sunnyvale, Calif., 1,030, $1,000

29, n-Scott Luba, Dublin, Calif., 1,014, $1,000

30, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 1,013, $1,000

31, ss-Eddie Katz, Lakewood, Calif., 992, $1,000

32, ss-Nick Morgan, Sacramento, Calif., 987, $1,000

33, Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., 980, $1,000

34, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 969, $1,000

35, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 949, $1,000

36, ss-Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 935, $1,000

37 ss-Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 918, $1,000

38 ss-Jim Hageman, San Jose, Calif, 863, $1,000

300 games (2) – Hugh Miller