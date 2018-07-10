Andrea Spadavecchia adds his name to the leaderboard in San Marino

of Italy was the lone player Monday at Rose’n Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino, who reached the 1400-plateau, to move into fourth place in the qualifying standings of the 14th Storm San Marino Open.

Spadavecchia (featured photo) toppled 1422 pin in squad 5, an average of 237, including games of 233, 258, 255, 245, 199 and 232.

His compatriot Antonino Fiorentino (left) continued to lead the 76-player field from 10 countries with 1515 and an average of 252.50. Fellow Italians Alessandro Santu (2nd; 1443), Erik Davalio (3rd; 1425) and Federico Rossi (5th; 1419) round out the top 5.

Artemii Zubkov (right) of Russia is the best non-Italian bowler in sixth place with 1405, including the tournament’s lone 300 game so far.

Places seven and eight belong to Italians Luca Osella and Tommaso Radi with 1394 and 1377, respectively.

Three-time European Bowling Tour champion Mik Stampe (left) of Denmark led squad 6 on Monday evening with 1363 total (227.17 average) to leap into ninth place in the overall standings. Stampe had five games between 239 and 224 and a low game of 203.

Rounding out the top 10 was Luciano Marsero of Italy with 1362.

Maxime de Rooij (right), Netherlands, became the first woman who surpassed the 1300-mark this year averaging 212.17 for 1321 total, including eight pins women’s handicap each game. She is currently the only woman in the top 35 in 11th place.

With just six out of 20 qualifying squads completed, Niklas Jannik Soerensen of Denmark holds the 35th and last spot to advance to the finals from the overall leaderboard with 1186 or an average of 197.67.

Qualifying continues Tuesday, July 10, with squads 7 and 8 scheduled to start at 4 and 8 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The Storm San Marino Open is the 7th stop of the 2018 European Bowling Tour and the second and last EBT “Gold” tournaments this season. Francois Lavoie of Canada is the defending champion.

The 14th edition will be held July 71-5 at 18-lane Rose’n Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino and offers total prize fund of 62.100 Euro with 8.000 Euro going to the winner, 5.000 to the runner-up, 3.300 to the third and 2.400 to the fourth place finisher.

Qualifying of the San Marino Open (six-game series, unlimited re-entries) runs from Saturday, July 7, through Saturday, July 14, with the last qualifying squad 20 scheduled for 7 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST). The qualifying winner will receive a 1.000 Euro bonus.

Qualifying concludes with the one-game Desperado Squad scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300) throughout the entire tournament, a standard for women on the European Bowling Tour. The top three women based on the final standings will receive 500, 350 and 200 Euro bonuses, respectively.

Total 48 players will advance to the finals on Sunday, July 15, including the top 35 qualifiers plus the top 3 each from the squads conducted on July 7 & 8 and 9 & 10, the top 4 from the squads conducted on July 11 & 12, and the top 3 from the Desperado Squad.

The top 8 qualifiers receive two byes and qualifiers 9-16 get a first-round bye. The other 32 players will bowl four games from scratch to cut to the top 16, who will meet qualifiers 9-16 in the second round. Those 24 bowl another four games from scratch to cut to the top 10, who will join the top eight in the last six-game round before the cut to the top 4.

The four finalists will determine the winner in an eliminator-format finals which will feature three one-game rounds. All four players bowl the opening game, with the lowest-scoring player being eliminated. In the two rounds to follow, the same “low man out” format applies, with pinfall carrying over. The last player standing will be declared the champion.

The 2018 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, two “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 625.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 8, 2019 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

14th Storm San Marino Open – Qualifying Standings after Squad 6/20

300 games (1) – Artemii Zubkov.