Andrew Anderson wins PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open

Second-year Professional Bowlers Association memberof Holly, Mich., made a difficult lane condition look easy in winning the PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open at Hijinx Family Entertainment Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Sunday, becoming the 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour’s first two-time title winner in 2018.

Anderson (featured photo), who won his first title in the 2018 United States Bowling Congress Masters in April, defeated Tom Daugherty of Riverview, Fla., 264-224, throwing strikes on nine of his first 11 attempts on a lane condition the other finalists had a hard time carrying back-to-back strikes.

Daugherty finally solve the challenging scoring conditions in the title match, but back-to-back 8 pins on solid pockets hits in the eighth and ninth frames stalled his hopes for a rally.

“The other right-handers kinda helped build a shot for me,” the 24-year-old Anderson (right) said. “I had a really good game plan and stuck to it, and it worked out.”

In addition to his two titles, Anderson also finished third in the PBA Tournament of Champions in February, putting him in to strong early contention for PBA Player of the Year honors.

“I certainly hope so,” he said. “I have a lot more bowling to do, but Player of the Year is definitely one of my goals.”

In the first stepladder match, Daugherty (left) eliminated defending Jonesboro champion Francois Lavoie (right) of Canada, 193-168, throwing only three strikes in 11 attempts, but converting all eight spares in his non-strike frames.

Lavoie, who won the 2017 Jonesboro title after qualifying fourth, fell behind after leaving the 3-4-6-7-9-10 split in his fifth frame, which he failed to convert. A second failed spare conversion in the seventh frame sealed his fate.

Daugherty then earned his berth in the title match with a 218-175 win over Malaysia’s 21-year-old left-handed star, Rafiq Ismail (left). Daugherty threw consecutive strikes in the sixth and seventh frames – the first double of the finals – to take an insurmountable lead after Ismail had open frames in the sixth and eighth frames.

PBA’s Xtra Frame Storm Cup series continues next Saturday and Sunday with the PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open at South Plains Lanes in Lubbock, Texas, where Marshall Kent of Yakima, Wash., is defending champion after defeating EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind., in the title match, 233-194.

All of the Lubbock action will be streamed live on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel. For subscription and schedule information click here.

PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open – Stepladder Finals

Hijinx Family Entertainment Center in Jonesboro, Ark., USA (June 1-3, 2018)

Championship Round:

1, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 264 (1 game), $12,500

2, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 635 (3 games), $6,500

3, Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, 175 (1 game), $3,500

4, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 168 (1 game), $2,300

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 3 Daugherty def. No. 4 Lavoie, 193-168.

Semifinal Match: Daugherty def. No. 2 Ismail, 218-175.

Championship: No. 1 Anderson def. Daugherty, 264-224.

PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open – Final Match Play Standings

Players with position, hometown, match play record and 21-game total, including bonus pins; top 4 advance to stepladder finals. n-denotes non-member.

1, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 7-1, 4,748

2, Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, 4-4, 4,726

3, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 7-1, 4,666

4, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 4-4, 4,656

Missed Cut:

5, Mitch Hupé, Towanda, Kan., 6-2, 4,628, $1,800

6, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 4-4, 4,607, $1,500

7, n-Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., 5-3, 4,547, $1,450

8, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 3-5, 4,524, $1,400

9, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 4-4, 4,523, $1,350

10, Ryan Ciminelli, Clarence, N.Y., 4-4, 4,485, $1,300

11, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 3-5, 4,481, $1,250

12, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 3-4-1, 4,476, $1,200

13, Jared Wolf, Lowell, Ark., 3-4-1, 4,434, $1,150

14, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 3-5, 4,418, $1,100

15, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 3-5, 4,371, $1,050

16, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 0-8, 4,328, $1,000

Other Cashers (after 13 games):

17, Michael Tang, San Francisco, 2,693, $740

18, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 2,690, $730

19, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 2,684, $725

20, Alex Liew Liang, Malaysia, 2,679, $720

21, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo.,, 2,678, $715

22, n-Joseph Grondin, San Pedro, CA, 2,668, $715

23, Tyler Corbin, Corinth, Miss, 2,666, $710

24, Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 2,660, $710

25, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,635, $710

26, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 2,620, $710

27, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 2,601, $705

28, Bobby Hall II, Landover, Md., 2,599, $705

29, CJ Kirchner, Herrin, Ill., 2,594, $705

29, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 2,594, $705

31, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 2,585, $700

32, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 2,577, $700

33, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 2,573, $700

34, Anthony Richmond, Sanford, Fla., 2,554, $700

35, Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 2,534, $700.