Angie Brown, Hermann Wimmer lead ISBT rankings at halfway point

With six out of eleven tournaments in the books, the halfway point in the 2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour calendar has now been reached and the overall rankings are starting to take shape.

Both the men’s and women’s rankings are currently being led by the ranking winners of the 2016 series, Hermann Wimmer from Germany and Angie Brown from England (above).

The top 32 men and 12 women over the year will be invited to compete in the Masters event, which will be held at Cristal Bowling in Wittelsheim, France on the 20th April 2018.

In the six events completed so far, a total of 411 men and 102 women have taken part, representing 21 countries.

Only Christer Danielsson from Sweden has managed to win on more than one occasion. He is currently in third place in the men’s rankings.

There are five events remaining in the 2017 series, in Germany, England, France, Belgium and the Netherlands. There are sure to be many changes ahead, information and results on all the events can be found at the ISBT website.

Report and rankings courtesy of Tony Brown.

2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour Men’s Ranking after 6/11 events

1. Hermann Wimmer, Germany, 535

2. Roger Pieters, Belgium, 455

3. Christer Danielsson, Sweden, 395

4. Giorgio Desimio, Belgium, 360

5. Steven Jeeves, England, 350

6. Ron Oldfield, England, 345

7. Helmut Ulber, Germany, 305

8. Robert Vallons, Belgium, 300

9. Alan Keddie, Scotland, 295

10. Valentin Fatu, Romania, 290

11. Auke Broekhuizen, Netherlands, 285

12. André Geelen, Belgium, 265

13. Dominique De Nolf, Belgium, 250

14. Pierre Prou, France, 210

(tie) Ulf Lönngren, Sweden, 210

16. Carlo Greulich, Germany, 200

(tie) Harald Punessen, Germany, 200

(tie) Michel Ligier, France, 200

(tie) Paul Cosgrove, Netherlands, 200

20. Frank Lindsay, England, 195

(tie) Mike Halliwell, England, 195

(tie) Mo Singleton, England, 195

23. Dan Ahlquist, Sweden, 185

24. Jeff Taylor, England, 180

(tie) Lol Ellis, England, 180

(tie) Ron Van Den Bogaard, Netherlands, 180

27. Patrick Rolland, France, 175

28. Ingar Gabrielsen, Norway, 165

(tie) Steve Carnall, England, 165

30. Les Grant, England, 160

31. Alan Jenkins, England, 155

(tie) Doug Sinclair, England, 155

33. Berny Stöckl, Germany, 150

(tie) Greg Jerome, England, 150

(tie) Jean-Philippe Rossire, Switzerland, 150

(tie) Yves Delafonteyne, Belgium, 150

37. Ekkehard Oette, Germany, 140

38. Mick Ince, England, 125

(tie) Steve Wright, England, 125

(tie) Uwe Tscharke, Germany, 125

41. Arthur Dähn, Germany, 120

(tie) Peter Knopp, Germany, 120

43. Ian Buckland, England, 115

(tie) Klaus-Uwe Lischka, Germany, 115

(tie) Werner Laun, Germany, 115

46. Björn Bergvall, Sweden, 110

(tie) Bogdan Gula, Poland, 110

(tie) Dieter Rau, Germany, 110

(tie) Horst Albert, Germany, 110

(tie) Jack Smith, England, 110

(tie) Loris Masetti, Italy, 110

(tie) Paul Le Louarn, Jersey, 110

(tie) Steve Coates, England, 110

54. Jürgen Preuss, Germany, 100

55. Gabriele Benvenuti, Italy, 95

(tie) Joël Rost, France, 95

(tie) Noël De Lazzer, France, 95

58. Claude Escarguel, France, 90

(tie) Maarten in ‘t Veld, Netherlands, 90

60. Alain Aubert, France, 80

(tie) Alain Sobkowiak, France, 80

(tie) Frank Stander, England, 80

(tie) Frédéric Goron, France, 80

(tie) Laurent Quittelier, France, 80

(tie) Ralph Hughes, England, 80

(tie) Rinaldo Ineichen, Switzerland, 80

67. Bruno Schmitt, France, 75

(tie) Dominique Wallet, France, 75

(tie) Gaël Scellier, France, 75

(tie) Ivan Burian, Czech Republic, 75

(tie) Kalle Gaiser, Germany, 75

(tie) Patrick Herbaut, France, 75

73. Francois Apers, Belgium, 70

(tie) Günther Grether, Germany, 70

(tie) Jacques Brunet, France, 70

(tie) Jean-François Jourdain, France, 70

(tie) Marco Reviglio, Italy, 70

(tie) Paul Lamon, Belgium, 70

(tie) Philippe Andre, France, 70

80. Armand Lavrut, France, 65

(tie) Aurelio Briganti, Italy, 65

(tie) Bruno Dufeutrelle, France, 65

(tie) Dario Ancarani, Italy, 65

(tie) Dave Goodwin, England, 65

(tie) Eric Koning, Netherlands, 65

(tie) Gilbert Houchard, France, 65

(tie) Jochen Diekhoff, Germany, 65

(tie) Leen van Haaften, Netherlands, 65

(tie) Louis Hendriks, Netherlands, 65

(tie) Luciano Marsero, Italy, 65

(tie) Marcel Blaser, Switzerland, 65

(tie) Michael Pray, England, 65

(tie) Miroslav Chylo, Germany, 65

(tie) Patrice Sustar, France, 65

(tie) Paul Newton, England, 65

(tie) Rene Gooyers, Netherlands, 65

(tie) Suren Johanssen, England, 65

(tie) Thierry Deboissy, France, 65

(tie) Thomas Schwermer, Germany, 65

(tie) Yves Strobbe, France, 65

101. Frédéric Rollier, France, 60

(tie) Jack Edelaar, Netherlands, 60

103. Dante Didonfrancesco, Italy, 55

(tie) Franco Vanzella, Italy, 55

(tie) Hans Nitsch, Germany, 55

(tie) Laya Djouad, France, 55

(tie) Maurizio Celli, Italy, 55

(tie) Timo Mäkelä, Finland, 55

(tie) Vittore Rescazzi, Italy, 55

110. Gérard Calonnec, France, 50

(tie) Henk Wijker, Netherlands, 50

(tie) Miroslaw Pajak, Poland, 50

(tie) Pekka Tiironkoski, Finland, 50

(tie) Peter Todosijevic, Germany, 50

(tie) Santo Provenzi, Italy, 50

(tie) Ton Plummen, Netherlands, 50

117. Alain Letribot, France, 45

(tie) Alessandro Martino, Italy, 45

(tie) Anastasios Chalkidis, Germany, 45

(tie) Daniel Billebeau, France, 45

(tie) Frank Börner, Germany, 45

(tie) Frank Öing, Germany, 45

(tie) Keith Hodge, England, 45

(tie) Lucio Malandra, Italy, 45

(tie) Marco Borbeggiani, Italy, 45

(tie) Markku Puurunen, Finland, 45

(tie) Massimo Isoppo, Italy, 45

(tie) Massimo Losi, Italy, 45

(tie) Patrick Delarue, France, 45

(tie) Peter Almqvist, Sweden, 45

(tie) Raimo Palokoski, Finland, 45

(tie) Roger Froloff, France, 45

(tie) Serge Frouvelle, France, 45

(tie) Stefan Wulcan, Sweden, 45

(tie) Volkmar Wiehe, Germany, 45

136. Amedeo Spada, Italy, 40

(tie) Anders Hagberg, Sweden, 40

(tie) Gary Barlow, England, 40

(tie) Georges Torok, France, 40

(tie) Gino di Giorno, Netherlands, 40

(tie) Giuseppe Cuomo, Italy, 40

(tie) Giuseppe Marchese, Italy, 40

(tie) Graziano Pachera, Italy, 40

(tie) Harry Laub, Germany, 40

(tie) Ivan Sabo, Germany, 40

(tie) John Bosch, Netherlands, 40

(tie) Laurent Matiere, France, 40

(tie) Lionel Thomas, France, 40

(tie) Luciano Lambertini, Italy, 40

(tie) Martin Snelting, Netherlands, 40

(tie) Mats Lunderquist, Sweden, 40

(tie) Peter Betz, Germany, 40

(tie) Peter Börding, Germany, 40

(tie) Peter Panas, Germany, 40

(tie) Petri Keituri, Finland, 40

(tie) Stefano Beltrami, Italy, 40

157. Antonio Maddaloni, Italy, 35

(tie) Arthur Dahn, Germany, 35

(tie) Benito Guzzinati, Italy, 35

(tie) Bernhard Wyrwal, Germany, 35

(tie) Bruno Perez, France, 35

(tie) Claudio Zucconi, Italy, 35

(tie) Danilo Catani, Italy, 35

(tie) Dario Servadio, Italy, 35

(tie) Didier Marmion, France, 35

(tie) Domenico Nespoli, Italy, 35

(tie) Eric Huyghe, Belgium, 35

(tie) Falcao Belmiro, PT, 35

(tie) Gianni Marchiori, Italy, 35

(tie) Giuseppe Sciascia, Italy, 35

(tie) Gregor Ramsak, Switzerland, 35

(tie) Günther Hofmann, Germany, 35

(tie) Hans Gerold, Germany, 35

(tie) Heinz Spot, Germany, 35

(tie) Henry van Steenis, Netherlands, 35

(tie) Jan de Bruijn, Netherlands, 35

(tie) Klaus Reitze, Germany, 35

(tie) Krzysztof Olesinski, Poland, 35

(tie) Norbert Lutzei, Germany, 35

(tie) Oliver Simonian, France, 35

(tie) Patrick Berthomiere, France, 35

(tie) Patrick Hunter, France, 35

(tie) Patrick Lefrancois, France, 35

(tie) Patrick Mochon, France, 35

(tie) Philippe van Vaerenbe, Belgium, 35

(tie) Raimund Patterman, Austria, 35

(tie) Ralph Yves Genillard, Switzerland, 35

(tie) Rory Smith, United States, 35

(tie) Sante Del Vecchio, Italy, 35

(tie) Serge Orengo, France, 35

(tie) Shigefumi Goto, JP, 35

(tie) Stefano Michelini, Italy, 35

(tie) Thorsten Filor, Germany, 35

(tie) Togni Riziero, Italy, 35

(tie) Ulrich Zeitler, Germany, 35

(tie) Vittorio Gorrieri, Italy, 35

(tie) Willy Ebel, Germany, 35

(tie) Wolfgang Emmerich, Germany, 35

(tie) Wolfgang Gürz, Germany, 35

(tie) Wolfgang Gutzmer, Germany, 35

(tie) Zdenek Havlicek, Czech Republic, 35

202. Alain Deledda, France, 30

(tie) Alain Duboz, France, 30

(tie) Alain Marc Michali, France, 30

(tie) Alder Zappaterra, Italy, 30

(tie) Alexander Moore, Germany, 30

(tie) Alexandre Petitjean, France, 30

(tie) Alfred Klausmann, France, 30

(tie) Allen Poulson, Germany, 30

(tie) Alvaro Cardona, Spain, 30

(tie) Andre Beers, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Andreas Janssen, Germany, 30

(tie) Andy Clough, England, 30

(tie) Angelo Maggi, Italy, 30

(tie) Aniello Graziuso, Italy, 30

(tie) Antonio del Rosario, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Antonio Fecchio, Italy, 30

(tie) Antonio Garilli, Italy, 30

(tie) Arend Schokker, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Arno Hummelink, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Avellino Zampieri, Italy, 30

(tie) Battista Gghilardi, Switzerland, 30

(tie) Ben Penninkhof, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Bengt Ahlstrand, Sweden, 30

(tie) Bernard Anselmier, France, 30

(tie) Bjarne Elsborg, Denmark, 30

(tie) Bruno Belin, France, 30

(tie) Bruno Masslow, Belgium, 30

(tie) Bruno Perrault, France, 30

(tie) Bruno Vatin, France, 30

(tie) Calogero Miraglia, Belgium, 30

(tie) Carlo Dal Monte, Italy, 30

(tie) Carmine Rotondaro, Italy, 30

(tie) Christian Delullier, France, 30

(tie) Christian Muhr, France, 30

(tie) Claude Genest, France, 30

(tie) Claudio Nazzurri, Italy, 30

(tie) Clinton Forster, United States, 30

(tie) Cor Brouwer, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Cris van Hoogstraten, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Daniele Fracasso, Italy, 30

(tie) Davide Sacchi, Italy, 30

(tie) Denis Renard, France, 30

(tie) Didier Fouquet, France, 30

(tie) Didier Gourdon, France, 30

(tie) Dieter Schüttforth, Germany, 30

(tie) Dietmar Sehn, Germany, 30

(tie) Dirk Jan Vosselman, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Dirk van der Kooij, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Domenico Giacubbo, Italy, 30

(tie) Dominique Brosens, Belgium, 30

(tie) Dominique Van Den Hove, France, 30

(tie) Edgar Hufnagel, Germany, 30

(tie) Edwin Bain, Switzerland, 30

(tie) Ehsan Alizade, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Ennio Giroldini, Italy, 30

(tie) Enrico Salvati, Italy, 30

(tie) Ermanno Morini, Italy, 30

(tie) Ernst Baur, Switzerland, 30

(tie) Etienne Couvent, Belgium, 30

(tie) Ezio Bona, Italy, 30

(tie) Ezio Racca, France, 30

(tie) Fabien Fleury, France, 30

(tie) Francesco Anacleria, Italy, 30

(tie) Franco Meneghel, Italy, 30

(tie) Fred Beumer, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Fred Tel, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Frédéric Charrier, France, 30

(tie) Geir Anseth, Norway, 30

(tie) Generoso Ciccone, Italy, 30

(tie) Gérard Dome, France, 30

(tie) Gerd Ahrens, Germany, 30

(tie) Gerd Wienß, Germany, 30

(tie) Gerhard Machner, Germany, 30

(tie) Gerth Reuter, Germany, 30

(tie) Gilles Payet, France, 30

(tie) Giorgio Galluzzo, Italy, 30

(tie) Giorgio Magni, Italy, 30

(tie) Giorgio Sacco, Italy, 30

(tie) Giuseppe Panelli, Italy, 30

(tie) Giuseppe Pascotto, Italy, 30

(tie) Grégoire Duchemin, France, 30

(tie) Gunnar Trouillard, Belgium, 30

(tie) Guus Cramer, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Guy De Keersmaeker, Belgium, 30

(tie) Hajo Ottenbacher, Switzerland, 30

(tie) Hans Bakker, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Hans Peters, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Hans Werner Frerix, Germany, 30

(tie) Hans Wischniewski, Germany, 30

(tie) Harry Sanders, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Helmut Usuner, Germany, 30

(tie) Herbert Thebelt, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Ian Oakley, England, 30

(tie) Ismaêl Boulfelfel, France, 30

(tie) Jacques Roux, France, 30

(tie) Jaime Ocampo, France, 30

(tie) Jan Boelens, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Jan de Jong, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Jan Passies, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Jan van der Heide, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Janusz Hulecki, Poland, 30

(tie) Jean Mary Mathey, France, 30

(tie) Jean-Charles Faure, France, 30

(tie) Jean-Christian Garcia, France, 30

(tie) Jean-Claude Mioni, France, 30

(tie) Jean-Luc Pilon, France, 30

(tie) Jean-Michel Salvini, France, 30

(tie) Jim Einhorn, Germany, 30

(tie) Jocelyn Le Marec, France, 30

(tie) Jochen Mueller, Germany, 30

(tie) John de Vries, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Joseph Perruzza, France, 30

(tie) Jurgen Laermans, Belgium, 30

(tie) Jurgen Neumann, Germany, 30

(tie) Karel van Dijk, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Ken Wray, England, 30

(tie) Kevin Reed, England, 30

(tie) Klaus Gesell, Germany, 30

(tie) Klaus Hinney, Germany, 30

(tie) Klaus Hoffmann, Germany, 30

(tie) Kurt Bauer, Germany, 30

(tie) Kurt Stehl, Germany, 30

(tie) Lamberto Catalani, Italy, 30

(tie) Lex Beauchampet, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Lorenzo Fiorentin, Italy, 30

(tie) Louis Michelot, France, 30

(tie) Luca Caiti, Italy, 30

(tie) Luciano Casagrande, Belgium, 30

(tie) Luigi Vicentini, Italy, 30

(tie) Manfred Kapp, Germany, 30

(tie) Manfred Meier, Germany, 30

(tie) Manfred Rupertinger, Germany, 30

(tie) Manuel Petit, France, 30

(tie) Marcel Barat, France, 30

(tie) Marcel van der Pot, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Marcello Liperoti, Italy, 30

(tie) Martial Petit, France, 30

(tie) Martin den Blanken, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Martin Spoelstra, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Maurizio Gasperini, Italy, 30

(tie) Maurizio Tiso, Italy, 30

(tie) Mauro Bruschi, Italy, 30

(tie) Mauro Galli, Italy, 30

(tie) Michael Kiefer, Germany, 30

(tie) Michel Joguet, France, 30

(tie) Michelangelo Chiale, Italy, 30

(tie) Nick Wright, England, 30

(tie) Nicola Galeone, Italy, 30

(tie) Norbert Rondelez, Belgium, 30

(tie) Paolo Feretti, Italy, 30

(tie) Paolo Ramondini, Italy, 30

(tie) Pasquale Dieni, Italy, 30

(tie) Pat Nolan, United States, 30

(tie) Patrick Chretien, France, 30

(tie) Pere Tusquellas, Spain, 30

(tie) Peter Broekmans, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Peter Gremmert, Germany, 30

(tie) Peter Lüdecke, Germany, 30

(tie) Peter Thüry, Germany, 30

(tie) Peter van den Oever, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Peter van Koningshove, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Philippe Fouillet, France, 30

(tie) Pieter de Bruijn, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Poul Hansen, Denmark, 30

(tie) Ralf Beenken, Germany, 30

(tie) Ralf Gräwe, Germany, 30

(tie) Reginald van IJzendoo, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Reinhold Paitz, Germany, 30

(tie) Ricardo Franco, Spain, 30

(tie) Rinaldo Amadori, Italy, 30

(tie) Roberto Antonello, Italy, 30

(tie) Roberto Cesi, Italy, 30

(tie) Roberto Di Laus, Italy, 30

(tie) Roberto Panero, Italy, 30

(tie) Roberto Reverdito, Italy, 30

(tie) Roig Miquel Angel, Spain, 30

(tie) Roland Thamberger, Switzerland, 30

(tie) Ronald Chandra, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Ronald Koot, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Ruud Stauttener, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Saverio D’Elia, Italy, 30

(tie) Sergio Trovato, Italy, 30

(tie) Stefan Kehrle, Germany, 30

(tie) Stefan Korol, Germany, 30

(tie) Stephan Verheijen, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Stephane Gromadzik, France, 30

(tie) Theo Hopmans, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Thomas Gürz, Germany, 30

(tie) Tini van Dorst, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Tom Gulman, United States, 30

(tie) Ton van der Velden, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Uli Battes, Germany, 30

(tie) Vincenzo Fantauzzo, Italy, 30

(tie) Wainer Gianotti, Italy, 30

(tie) Walter Fetscher, Germany, 30

(tie) Walter Gehring, Germany, 30

(tie) Walter Kindschuh, Germany, 30

(tie) Walter Wais, Germany, 30

(tie) Werner Kimmerle, Germany, 30

(tie) Werner Knöbl, Germany, 30

(tie) Werner Prietz, Germany, 30

(tie) Wilfred Brocken, Belgium, 30

(tie) Wilfried Riesmeier, Germany, 30

(tie) Willem Nolting, Netherlands, 30

(tie) Wolfgang Gruber, Germany, 30

(tie) Yannick Guitton, France, 30

(tie) Yvan Augustin, France, 30

(tie) Yvan Le Bois, France, 30

(tie) Yves Keller, France, 30

(tie) Yvon Marchand, France, 30

2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour Women’s Ranking after 6/11 events

1. Angie Brown, England, 455

2. Liliane Vintens, Belgium, 340

3. Gisela Insinger, Germany, 250

4. Kimberley Oakley, England, 240

5. Bianca Völkl-Brandt, Germany, 195

(tie) Farida Pascoal-Blom, Netherlands, 195

7. Nadia Goron, France, 175

(tie) Ruth Stander, England, 175

9. Danièle Guigon, France, 170

10. Claribel Muis, Netherlands, 155

(tie) Martina Beckel, Germany, 155

12. Beate Albert, Germany, 140

(tie) Sharon Le Louarn, Jersey, 140

14. Nadine Lavrut, France, 135

15. Marianne Pelz, Germany, 125

16. Nadine Robert, France, 120

17. Inge Hazeleger, Netherlands, 115

(tie) Sabine Leutwiler, Switzerland, 115

(tie) Triss Carman, England, 115

20. Brigitte Fievet, France, 105

(tie) Daniela Buzzelli, Italy, 105

(tie) Uschi Diekhoff, Germany, 105

23. Anna Yang, Netherlands, 100

24. Gabriele Grether, Germany, 95

(tie) Julie Johanssen, England, 95

(tie) Linda Pray, England, 95

(tie) Marie Pierre Scellier, France, 95

28. Sue Abela, Malta, 85

29. Alessandra Morra, Italy, 70

(tie) Bozena Pajak, Poland, 70

(tie) Fatima Sancho, France, 70

(tie) Jan Hodge, England, 70

(tie) Karin Lischka, Germany, 70

(tie) Maria Tirelli, Italy, 70

(tie) Nel Tel, Netherlands, 70

(tie) Pépita Jacques, France, 70

37. Hillevi Huhta, Finland, 65

(tie) Jacqueline Faure, France, 65

(tie) Maria Grazia Locatelli, Italy, 65

(tie) Odile Verlinde, France, 65

(tie) Paula Visser, Netherlands, 65

(tie) Vera Stepper, Germany, 65

43. Christiane Clerc, France, 60

(tie) Isabelle Chevet, France, 60

(tie) Kirsten van der Kooij, Netherlands, 60

(tie) M.Rosaria Matrullo, Italy, 60

(tie) Monica Vento, Italy, 60

48. Angela Laub, Germany, 55

(tie) Bigi Manico, Switzerland, 55

(tie) Carmen Secchi, Italy, 55

(tie) Claudie Lenfant, France, 55

(tie) Elke Gräwe, Germany, 55

(tie) Gabi Brandes, Germany, 55

(tie) Kathleen De Keersmaeker, England, 55

(tie) Laurence Gaillard, France, 55

(tie) Luciana Cafaro, Italy, 55

(tie) Marie Ahlstrand, Sweden, 55

(tie) Pasqualina Curcio, Italy, 55

(tie) Petra Viehweg, Germany, 55

(tie) Véronique Boulot, France, 55

61. Bea Cramer, Netherlands, 50

(tie) Benedetta Fodera’, Italy, 50

(tie) Claudine Joguet, France, 50

(tie) Doriana Marconi, Italy, 50

(tie) Ginette Belolo, France, 50

(tie) Giuseppa Torrisi, Italy, 50

(tie) Henny van der Jagt, Netherlands, 50

(tie) Joanita Nkonge, France, 50

(tie) Maria Carola, Belgium, 50

(tie) Maria Grazia Caliari, Italy, 50

(tie) Martina Jakobi, Germany, 50

(tie) Petra Börding, Germany, 50

73. Alice Muller, Netherlands, 45

(tie) Angelika Slama, Germany, 45

(tie) Anita Bain, Switzerland, 45

(tie) Anna Maiale, Italy, 45

(tie) Chantal Genest, France, 45

(tie) Christine Prietz, Germany, 45

(tie) Christine Sabo, Germany, 45

(tie) Corinne Rohr, France, 45

(tie) Françoise Augustin, France, 45

(tie) Franziska Knöbl, Germany, 45

(tie) Lisbet Hedberg, Sweden, 45

(tie) Maggie Andersson, Sweden, 45

(tie) Margit Keituri, Finland, 45

(tie) Maria Scarpino, Italy, 45

(tie) Marita Jansson, Sweden, 45

(tie) Nadia Petre, Belgium, 45

(tie) Nellie Smits, Netherlands, 45

(tie) Simonetta Marchesi, Italy, 45

(tie) Solveig Johansson, Sweden, 45

(tie) Wilma Di Giorno, Netherlands, 45

(tie) Yvonne Randell, Ireland, 45

94. Andrea Homan-Zorge, Netherlands, 40

(tie) Annie Millet, France, 40

(tie) Loïse Chaix, France, 40

(tie) Lynne Walker, England, 40

(tie) Marja van Dijk, Netherlands, 40

(tie) Roelie Langeloo, Netherlands, 40

(tie) Sara van der Rhee, Netherlands, 40

(tie) Yolanda Schouten, Netherlands, 40

102. Maxxi Bartz, Germany, 35