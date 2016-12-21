Angie Brown, Hermann Wimmer win 2016 European Seniors Rankings

Theconcluded in early December with the Zeeland Senior Open in Goes, Netherlands. The 2016 tour comprised 10 individual senior (age 50 and over) tournaments, held in five European countries – Germany, Belgium, France, Italy and the Netherlands.

During the course of the year, 466 men and 95 women competed for the titles, and the total prize funds of over 118,000 Euro. The competitors came from across Europe and beyond, with a total of 27 countries represented.

In the men’s division, the most titles went to Steven Jeeves (left) of England with wins, in Deurne, Nieuwegein and Lomme. Just behind were Hermann Wimmer from Germany and Ron Oldfield from England, both with two wins to their names.

Other winners in the men’s division were Helmut Ulber and Horst Albert from Germany, and Keith Hodge from England.

In the ladies division, only Germany’s Martina Beckel (right) managed more than one win, with victories in Deurne, Böblingen, and Nieuwegein.

The other titles went to Angie Brown from England, Marianne Pelz, Karin Lischka, Beate Albert and Bianca Völkl-Brandt from Germany, and Liliane Vintens from Belgium.

Throughout the year, as well as competing for outright victories, bowlers are awarded points based on their finishing places, which determine the overall rankings for the year.

In 2016, Angie Brown (left) from England finished top of the ladies’ ranking, with Hermann Wimmer (right) top of the men’s rankings.

The top 32 men and 12 women will be invited to the 2016 Masters final which will be held at Vegas Bowling in Osnabrück, Germany, on March 13, 2017, immediately following completion of Arthur’s Senior Open the previous day.

2016 saw a new venue added to the tour, Bowling Goes in the Netherlands. For 2017, there will be a return to England for the first time since 2012, the English Senior Open at Stroud in September.

At this time, there are still a couple of dates to be finalized for the 2017 calendar, perhaps including yet another new destination.

Looking forward to 2018, it looks likely that the ISBT will spread a little further, with a tournament being discussed in an entirely new country for the tour. The tour continues to grow year on year, with a great sense of friendship between those who travel to these events, making it the success it has become.

Full details are available at the ISBT website.

Report and rankings by Tony Brown.

2016 International Seniors Bowling Tour Schedule & Champions

2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour – Preliminary Schedule

Subject to change

March 5-12 Arthur’s Senior Open – Osnabrück, Germany

March 13 Master finals for the 2016 ISBT

April 2017 27-30 Alsace Senior Open – Wittelsheim, France

June 2-11 Italy Senior Open – Bologna, Italy

July 8-16 Böblingen Senior Open – Böblingen, Germany

August 2-6 Dutch Senior Open – Nieuwegein, Netherlands

August 5-12 Senior Open Dream Bowl Palace – Munich, Germany

August 13-20 English Senior Open – Stroud, England

Sept. 27-Oct. 1 French Senior Open – Lomme, France

To be confirmed:

Slovakia Senior Open – Bratislava, Slovakia

Flanders Senior Open – Deurne, Belgium

Euro BC Senior Open – Deurne, Belgium

Zeeland Senior Open – Goes, Netherlands

2016 International Seniors Bowling Tour Men’s Ranking

Players with position, country and ranking points; top 32 qualify for the 2016 Masters on March 13, 2017, at at Vegas Bowling in Osnabrück, Germany.

1. Hermann Wimmer, Germany, 770

2. Roger Pieters, Belgium, 750

3. Steven Jeeves, England, 715

4. Giorgio Desimio, Belgium, 700

5. Ron Oldfield, England, 670

6. Robert Vallons, Belgium, 640

7. Helmut Ulber, Germany, 610

8. André Geelen, Belgium, 575

9. Lol Ellis, England, 555

10. Alan Keddie, Scotland, 530

(tie) Steve Carnall, England, 530

(tie) Yves Delafonteyne, Belgium, 530

13. Ian Buckland, England, 510

(tie) Klaus Uwe Lischka, Germany, 510

15. Dominique De Nolf, Belgium, 500

(tie) Uwe Tscharke, Germany, 500

17. Mike Halliwell, England, 485

18. Auke Broekhuizen, Netherlands, 475

19. Mo Singleton, England, 455

(tie) Les Grant, England, 455

(tie) Harald Punessen, Germany, 455

22. Arthur Dähn, Germany, 450

23. Alan Jenkins, England, 440

(tie) Valentin Fatu, Romania, 440

25. Carlo Greulich, Germany, 435

26. Pierre Prou, France, 420

27. Greg Jerome, England, 395

28. Werner Knoebl, Germany, 370

29. Frank Lindsay, England, 340

30. Rene Gooyers, Netherlands, 335

31. Berny Stöckl, Germany, 325

32. Werner Laun, Germany, 320

33. Ekkehard Oette, Germany, 315

(tie) Frank Stander, England, 315

35. Peter Broekmans, Netherlands, 300

36. Norbert Rondelez, Belgium, 290

37. Gianni Marchiori, Italy, 275

(tie) Marc Franceus, Belgium, 275

39. Ron Vd Bogaard, Netherlands, 270

40. Ralf Hughes, England, 255

41. Ulf Lönngren, Sweden, 245

42. Santo Provenzi, Italy, 240

43. Laurent Quittelier, France, 235

44. Dieter Rau, Germany, 220

45. Horst Albert, Germany, 215

(tie) Laya Djouad, France, 215

(tie) Keith Hodge, England, 215

48. Paul Le Louarn, Jersey, 210

2016 International Seniors Bowling Tour Women’s Ranking

Players with position, country and ranking points; top 12 qualify for the 2016 Masters on March 13, 2017, at at Vegas Bowling in Osnabrück, Germany.

1. Angie Brown, England, 910

2. Martina Beckel, Germany, 830

3. Liliane Vintens, Belgium, 800

4. Marianne Pelz, Germany, 740

5. Kim Oakley, Scotland, 565

6. Gisela Insinger, Germany, 510

7. Franziska Knobl, Germany, 455

8. Petra Duplois, Germany, 450

9. Henny vd Jagt, Netherlands, 435

10. Uschi Diekhoff, Germany, 410

11. Ruth Stander, England, 375

12. Farida Pascoal-Blom, Netherlands, 355

13. Maria Carola, Belgium, 350

14. Maria Grazia Locatelli, Italy, 340

15. Sharon Le Louarn, Jersey, 280

(tie) Daniele Guigon, France, 280

17. Paula Visser, Netherlands, 260

18. Beate Albert, Germany, 255

19. Karin Lischka, Germany, 245

20. Sabine Leutwiler, Switzerland, 205

21. Alessandra Morra, Italy, 195

22. Jan Hodge, England, 185

23. Marett Schiller, France, 170

(tie) Chantal Genest, France, 170