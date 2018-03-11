Annop Arromsaranon continues to lead 15th Brunswick Euro Challenge

Thai bowlers set the tone in the first two day of qualifying in theat Dream-Bowl Palace in the Greater Munich area in Germany.

Annop Arromsaranon (right) continued to lead the 134-player field from 12 countries with 1525 six-game total and an average of 254.17, including games of 235, 258, 267, 228, 258 and 279.

His fellow countrymen Surasak Manuwong and Yannaphon Larp-apharat led the two squads on Sunday to position themselves in second and third place in the overall standings.

Surasak (left and featured) used high games of 278 and 276 in games four and six to win squad 4 and to jump into second place with 1465 and an average of 244.17.

Yannaphon had games of 238, 257, 223, 193, 279 and 249 in squad 3 to improve his high series by 154 pins and to leap into third place in the standings with 1439 total and an average of 239.83.

Yannaphon (right) beat out Germany’s Oliver Morig for the bragging rights by four pins. Morig sits in fourth place with 1435, including a 288 game.

Joining the top 4 in the 1400-club were Birgit Pöppler of Germany (left – 5th; 1431), Hassan Alshaikh of Saudi Arabia (6th; 1429), Rafiq Ismail of Malaysia (7th; 1408) and Patrick Weichert of Germany (8th; 1401).

Pöppler, who won her first PWBA title in the Storm PWBA/PBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles with Jason Sterner of Cocoa, Fla., in July 2017, received eight pins handicap. She is the best of 35 women in the field.

The top 5 after four squads will earn automatic berths into next Sunday’s finals, if they don’t finish in the top 50 in the overall qualifying standings. If any of the five bowlers finishes among the top 50, the automatic spot drops to the next player in the squad 1-4 standings.

Nico Neubüser (right) of Germany averaged 196.80 for his first five games in squad 3 before he closed with 289, the highest game of the tournament so far, to sit in 40th place with 1273 total.

With four of 18 squads in the books, Daniel Friesch of Germany holds the 50th and last spot to advance from the qualifying standings with 1240 and an average of 206.67.

Qualifying continues on Tuesday, March 13, with squads 5 and 5 starting at 4 and 8 p.m. Central European Time (CET).