Annop Arromsaranon, Julia Lam win Chinese Taipei Open from top seed

of Thailand and Macau’seach needed just one game in the six-player stepladder finals to win the men’s and women’s Open Masters titles in theSaturday at Southern Bowling Center in Kaohsiung City.

Annop (left), who became the second Professional Bowlers Association champion from Thailand (Yannaphon Larp-apharat was the first) with victory in the 2018 Busan Cup in May, averaged almost 240 to earn the no. 1 seed in the men’s division.

He flew past Syaffique Ikhwan (right) of Malaysia, 246-153, to wrap up the title and to earn the NT$250,000 (approx. US$8,200) top prize. Ikhwan took home NT$120,000 for second place.

Ikhwan, seeded third, won the second shootout match against Hong Kong’s James Lui and no. 2 seed Mike Chan, 225-218-214, to earn right to bowl Annop for the title.

In the opening shoot-out match, sixth-seeded Lui ousted no. 5 Atchariya Cheng of Thailand and no. 4 Jimmy Cheung, Hong Kong, 227-201-192. Lui received NT$60,000 for third place, Chan pocketed NT$40,000 for fourth place, while Cheng and Cheung earned NT$35,000 and NT$25,000 for fifth and sixth place, respectively.

The best Chinese Taipei bowler Chen Ming-Tang, missed the cut by 57 pins to finish in in seventh place.

That was in sharp contrast to the women’s stepladder finals in which Julia Lam (left) of Macau was the only foreigner in an otherwise all-Chinese Taipei finale. Lam toppled 1751 pins in Round 2, an average of 218.88, to earn the no. 1 seed, out averaging her nearest competitor, Chou Chia-Chen by more than 18 pins.

Fifth seeded Lin Yi-Heng eliminated no. 4 Wang Yu-Hui and defending champion Wang Ya-Ting, seeded sixth, in a low-scoring opening round, 183-160-147, then fell together with Chou to Lin Shih-Han in the second round, 216-193-187.

Needing a double in the last frame against Lin (right), Lam calmly struck twice and got nine pins on the fill ball to win the women’s title, 204-195. The victory ended an eight-year title drought.

Lam received the women’s top prize of NT$80,000, Shih-Han was consoled with NT$40,000 for second place, Yi-Heng got NT$20,000 for third place, Chia-Chen received NT$18,000 for fourth place while Yu-Hui pocketed NT$15,000 for fifth place and Ya-Ting garnered NT$12,000 for sixth place.

The top 16 men and top 16 women in the Chinese Taipei Open qualified for the ABF Tour Chinese Taipei, the final leg of the 2018 Asian Bowling Federation Tour.

Photos courtesy of abf-online.org.

18th Chinese Taipei Open – Men’s Stepladder Finals

Southern Bowling Center in Kaohsiung City, Chinese Taipei (July 1-7, 2018)

Championship Round:

1. Annop Arromsaranon, Thailand, 246 (1 game), NT$250,000

2. Syaffique Ikhwan, Malaysia, 378 (2 games), NT$120,000

3. James Lui, Hong Kong, 445 (2 games), NT$60,000

4. Mike Chan, Hong Kong, 214 (1 game), NT$40,000

5. Atchariya Cheng, Thailand, 201 (1 game), NT$35,000

6. Jimmy Cheung, Hong Kong, 192 (1 game), NT$25,000

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 6 Lui (227) def. No. 5 Cheng (201) and No. 4 Cheung (192)

Second Match: No. 3 Ikhwan (225) def. Lui (218) and No. 2 Chan (214)

Championship: No. 1 Annop def. Ikhwan, 246-153.

18th Chinese Taipei Open – Women’s Stepladder Finals

Southern Bowling Center in Kaohsiung City, Chinese Taipei (July 1-7, 2018)

1. Julia Lam, Macau, 204 (1 game), NT$80,0002. Lin Shih-Han, Chinese Taipei, 411 (2 games), NT$40,0003. Lin Yi-Heng, Chinese Taipei, 376 (2 games), NT$20,0004. Chou Chia-Chen, Chinese Taipei, 187 (1 game), NT$18,0005. Wang Yu-Hui, Chinese Taipei, 160 (1 game), NT$15,0006. Wang Ya-Ting, Chinese Taipei, 147 (1 game), NT$12,000

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 5 Lin Y.H. (183) def. No. 4 Wang Y.H. (160) and No. 6 Wang Y.T. (147)

Second Match: No. 3 Lin S.H. (216) def. Lin Y.H. (193) and Chou (187)

Championship: No. 1 Lam def. Lin S.H., 204-195.

18th Chinese Taipei Open – Men’s Division after Round 2

Top 6 advance to the stepladder finals.

18th Chinese Taipei Open – Women’s Division after Round 2

Top 6 advance to the stepladder finals.

18th Chinese Taipei Open – Men’s Division after Round 1

Top 18 meet the top six qualifiers in Round 2.

18th Chinese Taipei Open – Women’s Division after Round 1

Top 16 meet the top six qualifiers in Round 2.

18th Chinese Taipei Open – Men’s Division after Qualifying

Total 38 players advance to the finals; top 3 of the Local and Overseas Pool receive a first-round bye.

18th Chinese Taipei Open – Women’s Division after Qualifying

All players advance to the finals; top 3 of the Local and Overseas Pool receive a first-round bye.